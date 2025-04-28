National Football League
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts skipping Super Bowl ceremony at White House
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts skipping Super Bowl ceremony at White House

Published Apr. 28, 2025 3:49 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump is hosting the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, are skipping the celebration.

Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences, according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In his first term, Trump invited and then canceled a celebration for the Eagles in 2018 after the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. He instead threw his own brief "Celebration of America" after it became clear most players weren’t going to show up.

Asked by a reporter on the red carpet of the Time magazine gala last week whether he would take part in the White House visit, Hurts responded with an awkward "um" and long silence before walking away.

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley visited Trump over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and caught a ride with the president to Washington on Air Force One and then to the White House on Marine One.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he thought Barkley was a "nice guy."

Barkley ran away with the Offensive Player of the Year award this past season after rushing for 2,005 yards, the eighth-best in NFL history. It was his first season with the Eagles.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

