Best NFL undrafted free agents: Where biggest names are signing
Published Apr. 27, 2025 1:03 a.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and 257 players — from No. 1 pick Cam Ward to Mr. Irrelevant Kobee Minor — heard their names called. But many other prospects did not.

As soon as the draft ends each year, undrafted free agents are free sign with an NFL team. A select few might even blossom into stars at the next level like Hall of Famers like Kurt Warner and Antonio Gates did. 

Here's a look at the most notable UDFA signings in 2025, including Rob Rang's best remaining players. We'll be updating the list, so be sure to check back.

2025 undrafted free agent signings

Zy Alexander (CB, LSU): Seattle Seahawks

Elijhah Badger (WR, Florida): Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Batty (DL, BYU): Minnesota Vikings

Isaiah Bond (WR, Texas):

Logan Brown (OT, Kansas): Minnesota Vikings

Cobee Bryant (CB, Kansas): Atlanta Falcons

Joshua Gray (OG, Oregon State): Atlanta Falcons

Tommi Hill (CB, Nebraska): 

Traeshon Holden (WR, Oregon): Dallas Cowboys

Seth McLaughlin (C, Ohio State): Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Nash (WR, San Jose State): Atlanta Falcons

Karene Reid (OLB, Utah): Denver Broncos

Shilo Sanders (S, Colorado): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

DJ Uiagalelei (QB, Florida State): Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond Watson (DT, Florida): Tampa Bay Buccaneers

[Related: At 464 pounds, Florida DT Desmond Watson sees weight loss as path to NFL]

