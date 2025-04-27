Best NFL undrafted free agents: Where biggest names are signing
The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and 257 players — from No. 1 pick Cam Ward to Mr. Irrelevant Kobee Minor — heard their names called. But many other prospects did not.
As soon as the draft ends each year, undrafted free agents are free sign with an NFL team. A select few might even blossom into stars at the next level like Hall of Famers like Kurt Warner and Antonio Gates did.
Here's a look at the most notable UDFA signings in 2025, including Rob Rang's best remaining players. We'll be updating the list, so be sure to check back.
2025 undrafted free agent signings
Zy Alexander (CB, LSU): Seattle Seahawks
Elijhah Badger (WR, Florida): Kansas City Chiefs
Tyler Batty (DL, BYU): Minnesota Vikings
Isaiah Bond (WR, Texas):
Logan Brown (OT, Kansas): Minnesota Vikings
Cobee Bryant (CB, Kansas): Atlanta Falcons
Joshua Gray (OG, Oregon State): Atlanta Falcons
Tommi Hill (CB, Nebraska):
Traeshon Holden (WR, Oregon): Dallas Cowboys
Seth McLaughlin (C, Ohio State): Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Nash (WR, San Jose State): Atlanta Falcons
Karene Reid (OLB, Utah): Denver Broncos
Shilo Sanders (S, Colorado): Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DJ Uiagalelei (QB, Florida State): Los Angeles Chargers
Desmond Watson (DT, Florida): Tampa Bay Buccaneers
