National Football League 2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders among best players available on Day 2 Updated Apr. 25, 2025 2:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A Shedeur Sanders slide had been rumored for days, but no one knew for certain when the polarizing quarterback would be selected. After Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, that remains a mystery.

Two QBs came off the board Thursday — Cam Ward to the Titans at No. 1 overall and Jaxson Dart to the Giants at No. 26 — while Sanders will have to wait until Friday to hear his name called.

Here are my best players available heading into Day 2 of the draft.

1. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan (6-2, 194): An imposing corner well-suited to shutting down the behemoth receivers of the NFL, Johnson was viewed as one of this year's elite prospects — but an inconsistent (and injury-plagued) 2024 leaves some nervous.

2. Shedeur Sanders , QB, Colorado (6-2, 212): The flashy personality is a turnoff for some but in the most important elements of quarterback play – accuracy and anticipation – Sanders is the most polished of this class.

3. Nick Emmanwori , S, South Carolina (6-4, 220): Arguably the elite athlete of the 2025 NFL draft, boasting an exceptional combination of size, speed and explosiveness — but be careful, Emmanwori doesn't play as fast or physical as his workouts suggest.

4. Luther Burden III , WR, Missouri (6-0, 206): A speedy receiver with a running back's frame and balance through contact, Burden is the best of this year's receiver class at creating after the catch.

5. Mike Green , Edge, Marshall (6-4, 251): The nation's leading sackmaster with 17 sacks (and 22.5 tackles for loss) in 2024, Green combines burst, bend and surprising power to wreak havoc off the edge.

6. Donovan Ezeiruaku , Edge, Boston College (6-3, 248): The reigning Ted Hendricks Award winner (the nation's best defensive end), Ezeiruaku actually projects best as a stand-up OLB, winning with burst, bend and long arms to lasso opponents.

7. JT Tuimoloau , DE, Ohio State (6-6, 265): While perhaps lacking the elite burst of this year's top edge rushers, JTT is a bulldozer whose powerful frame and game project beautifully into the NFL's trenches.

8. Nic Scourton , DE, Texas A&M (6-3, 257): Among several bigger and bullish pro-ready defensive linemen I love in this class, Scourton's steady production against elite competition in the SEC (and previously in the Big Ten while at Purdue ) translates nicely to the pros.

9. Mason Taylor , TE, LSU (6-6, 251): The apple didn't fall far from the tree with this NFL legacy, who possesses an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, as well as some of the surest hands in this class.

10. Jack Bech , WR, TCU (6-2, 214): One of the more polished pass-catchers in a class of wide receivers boasting more potential than production, Bech has the sure hands and body control to contribute immediately.

11. Jack Sawyer , DE, Ohio State (6-5, 260): While not in the same class of athlete as some of this year's twitchy edge rushers, Sawyer played the role of Freddie Freeman in Ohio State's title run, using his powerful frame, keen awareness and intensity to rack up 4.5 sacks and six pass breakups in four CFP contests.

12. Shavon Revel Jr. , CB, East Carolina (6-2, 194): A classic press corner with an ideal blend of height, arm length and speed, Revel is a potential first-round selection if teams are convinced that he's on the road to recovery after tearing his ACL in September.

13. Benjamin Morrison , CB, Notre Dame (6-1, 193): A lanky frame and penchant for big plays (nine career interceptions) could earn Morrison a top-50 selection — if teams are convinced that he's over the hip injury which caused him to miss much of the 2024 season (and the Combine).

14. Quinshon Judkins , RB, Ohio State (6-0, 221): Offering a similar combination of size, agility, power and hands out of the backfield as longtime NFL standout Joe Mixon , Judkins could also prove to be a second-round steal.

15. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA (6-3, 242): Arguably the most instinctive of this year's linebacker class, Schwesinger attacks the line of scrimmage like he called the play in the huddle, showing the diagnostic and reliable tackling skills to project as an early NFL contributor.

16. Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi (6-1, 195): A rare two-time transfer who played at Louisiana and Alabama prior to a breakout 2024 season at Ole Miss in which he led the SEC in passes defensed, Amos pairs prototypical size with light feet.

17. Jonah Savaiinaea , OG, Arizona (6-5, 324): Though he's started the past two seasons at right tackle for the Wildcats, Savaiinaea's broad frame and lack of ideal quickness and balance will push him back inside to guard in the NFL.

18. TreVeyon Henderson , RB, Ohio State (5-11, 202): One of my favorite players in this class, Henderson plays bigger, faster and tougher than his frame suggests, showing the vision, contact balance, ball security and grit in pass pro that translate better to the NFL than flashy traits.

19. Azareyeh Thomas , CB, Florida State (6-2, 197): A classic press corner with a prototypical frame (including 32 3/8-inch arms), Thomas harasses receivers at the line and throughout the route — though questions remain about his straight-line speed.

20. Tre Harris , WR, Mississippi (6-3, 205): Similar in some ways to former Ole Miss star DK Metcalf , Harris is a bit straight-line and comes with durability red-flags, but his size/speed combination screams future No. 1 target.

21. Landon Jackson , DE, Arkansas (6-6, 264): A frenzied, high-effort edge rusher still growing into his frame and game, Jackson has intriguing tools to work with — but comes with durability and schematic limitations.

22. Demetrius Knight Jr. , LB, South Carolina (6-2, 235): An old-school thumper at inside linebacker, Knight excels in run support, attacking the line of scrimmage with reckless abandon.

23. Charles Grant , OT, William & Mary (6-5, 311): A massive jump in competition will likely keep him out of the first round, but Grant quieted critics at the Senior Bowl (and Combine), demonstrating the quickness and coordination which could keep him at left tackle in the NFL.

24. Quincy Riley , CB, Louisville (5-11, 194): A gambling man-to-man corner with terrific ball awareness and body control, Riley leads this cornerback class with 15 career interceptions.

25. Jaylin Noel , WR, Iowa State (5-10, 194): As demonstrated with a terrific all-around Combine workout, Noel is among this year's more explosive athletes, projecting as an immediate playmaker at slot and in the return game.

26. Jalen Milroe , QB, Alabama (6-2, 217): Boasting a combination of size, speed and arm strength that warrants comparison to former No. 1 overall selection Michael Vick, Milroe captains this year's "all-potential" team.

27. Alfred Collins , DT, Texas (6-6, 332): Powerful and surprisingly agile for a man of his massive size, Collins seemingly only needs more playing time to develop into a quality NFL starter.

28. Aireontae Ersery , Jr., OT, Minnesota (6-6, 331): A three-year star at left tackle who was named the Big Ten's OL of the Year in 2024, Ersery offers an exciting combination of mass and mobility.

29. Tyler Shough , QB, Louisville (6-5, 219): It feels like Shough has been taking college snaps since the Clinton administration, but with quarterbacks routinely playing into their mid-30s, I'm more intrigued by his prototypical tools and wealth of experience as a unique plug-and-play QB outside the first round.

30. Isaiah Bond , WR, Texas (5-11, 180): Played second-fiddle to Matthew Golden down the stretch for Texas, but this Alabama transfer offers an exciting combination of quickness, speed and tenacity — though teams will want to closely vet his character following recent allegations of sexual assault.

31. Kaleb Johnson , RB, Iowa (6-1, 224): Concerns about his straight-line speed (4.57 at the Combine) and readiness for an NFL passing attack could push Johnson down the board in this tightly packed RB class, but he plays fast and shows impressive balance and core flexibility through traffic.

32. Ozzy Trapilo , OT, Boston College (6-9, 316): Struggles with leverage will always be an issue for Trapilo (the tallest player to make this list) but as one might expect of an NFL legacy, the three-year starting tackle is a composed technician in pass protection.

33. Billy Bowman, Jr. , S, Oklahoma (5-10, 192): What Bowman lacks in size, he makes up for with instincts, tenacity and playmaking ability, taking three of his 11 career interceptions back for touchdowns.

34. Joshua Farmer , DT, Florida State (6-4, 305): The aptly-named Farmer is a well-proportioned, blue-collar run-stuffer whose long arms and stout lower half allow him to grow roots at the point of attack.

35. Jayden Higgins , WR, Iowa State (6-5, 214): A matchup nightmare due to his height, wingspan and leaping ability, Higgins has the look of a red zone specialist in the NFL.

36. Jeffrey Bassa , LB, Oregon (6-1, 232): A former safety who just kept growing, Bassa possesses the awareness, coverage skills and scrappy playing style to project as a three-down starter in the NFL.

37. Xavier Watts , S, Notre Dame (6-0, 204): An instinctive ball-hawk seemingly always around the action, Watts' highlight tape is full of flash, but inconsistent pursuit angles and missed tackles dim his grade.

38. Nohl Williams , CB, California (6-1, 199): The nation's leading interceptor with seven picks in 2024 (and 14 over his career), Williams makes up for average speed (4.50) and arm length with terrific instincts and spatial awareness.

39. Jordan Burch , DE, Oregon (6-5, 279): Among the more physically gifted defensive linemen in this class, Burch comes with NFL starting-caliber size and speed, but he'll need to play with more physicality and urgency to reach his potential.

40. Marcus Mbow , OG, Purdue (6-7, 313): Mbow possesses the mobility and football IQ to fit well in a zone blocking scheme, though he's a bit of a tweener with the height and athleticism to remain outside at tackle and the arm length (32") better suited for inside.

41. Elic Ayomanor , WR, Stanford (6-2, 206): A native Canadian whose game is clearly NFL-caliber, Ayomanor offers an impressive combination of size, speed and grace to win contested passes.

42. Bradyn Swinson , Edge, LSU (6-4, 255): An Oregon transfer coming off a breakout 2024 campaign, Swinson has all the traits scouts are looking for but needs time to develop a more diverse pass rush arsenal.

43. Kyle McCord , QB, Syracuse (6-3, 218): A rhythm passer whose highlight reels are as impressive as any quarterback in this class, McCord could surprise in the NFL, if protected by quality blocking.

44. Dylan Sampson , RB, Tennessee (5-9, 200): Among the most creative and entertaining runners of this class, Sampson could be nicknamed "Spin Cycle" for his ability to brush off contact and leave opponents in his wake.

45. Wyatt Milum , OT, West Virginia (6-7, 313): Another collegiate tackle whose short arms (32 1/8") suggest a move inside to guard is in the works, Milum, nevertheless, plays with the grit and balance to project as a longtime NFL starter.

46. Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State (6-2, 215): A traits-based prospect with an ideal combination of size and physicality, Winston looks the part of a future starting strong safety but is coming off a partially torn ACL.

47. Tate Ratledge , OG, Georgia (6-7, 308): Seemingly made in a lab, Ratledge offers an imposing combination of towering height, shockingly light feet (4.97) and nastiness. Unfortunately, he has also missed at least one game due to injury each of the past four seasons.

48. Oluwafemi Oladejo , Edge, UCLA (6-4, 259): A former linebacker at Cal who emerged as a standout edge rusher for the Bruins in 2024, Oladejo is undeniably raw, but he's long, strong and violent.

49. Anthony Belton , OT, North Carolina State (6-6, 336): Among the most physically imposing blockers in a class full of them, Belton blocks with a bull-in-a-China-shop mentality, offering the traits to ultimately excel in a power scheme.

50. Shemar Turner , DT, Texas A&M (6-4, 290): Showing the burst, flexibility and size to play all over the defensive line, Turner's upside is undeniable — but so too is his lack of consistency.

51. Darien Porter , CB, Iowa State (6-3, 195): Let the Richard Sherman comparisons begin: Porter is a former wide receiver with rare size, speed and ball-skills for defense.

52. Danny Stutsman , LB, Oklahoma (6-4, 233): Stutsman's relatively lanky frame leaves him catching more blocks than you'd like, but he offers excellent key and diagnosis skills and sideline-to-sideline speed.

53. Princely Umanmielen , Edge, Mississippi (6-5, 244): With 22.5 career sacks against largely SEC competition, Umanmielen is among the proven edge rushers in this class, but he's more agile and crafty than overpowering or explosive.

54. Jalen Royals , WR, Utah State , (6-0, 205): A savvy route-runner who pairs quickness and spatial awareness, Royals is one of several quality Day 2 wideouts who could ultimately outproduce some of this year's more well-known (and earlier drafted) prospects.

55. TJ Sanders , DT, South Carolina (6-4, 297): One of the better run-stuffers in this class, Sanders wins the old-fashioned way, simply overpowering blockers with his upper body strength and refined hand technique.

56. Bhayshul Tuten , RB, Virginia Tech (5-10, 200): Clocking in at a sizzling 4.32 seconds, Tuten proved the fastest of this year's gifted RB class, demonstrating the home-run-hitting ability to project as a starting RB and returner.

57. Emery Jones Jr. , OT, LSU (6-6, 315): Broad-shouldered with long arms and big hands, Jones looks the part of an NFL stud right tackle, but for a three-year starter, he remains more reliant on his traits than technique.

58. Lathan Ransom , S, Ohio State (6-1, 206): A classic strong safety at his best in the box and intimidating receivers across the middle, Ransom was often overshadowed by all the talent at Ohio State but quietly led the Big Ten with three forced fumbles in 2024.

59. Elijah Arroyo , TE, Miami (6-5, 254): Among this year's breakout stars, Arroyo entered 2024 with 11 career grabs, but he more than tripled that production this season and starred at the Senior Bowl, teasing us with his untapped potential upside.

60. Smael Mondon Jr. , LB, Georgia (6-3, 224): His first name might be pronounced "Smile," but Mondon plays with a ferocity and speed certain to illicit more groans than laughter from NFL opponents.

61. Cameron Williams , OT, Texas (6-6, 317): He struggled with consistency at Texas, but Williams' absolutely hulking frame and surprising athleticism are traits worthy of developing.

62. Ty Robinson , DT, Nebraska (6-6, 288): While perhaps lacking the twitch and agility to ever be a top rush threat, Robinson has a relatively high ceiling, using his bulk and his hands as sledgehammers to beat up opponents (and knock down passes).

63. Quinn Ewers , QB, Texas (6-3, 214): A relatively slim frame raises all sorts of questions about Ewers' durability, but he possesses the accuracy (including on the move), sneaky athleticism and confidence that project well to the next level, reminding me a bit of Brock Purdy .

64. Ashton Gillotte , Edge, Louisville (6-3, 264): Gillotte is one of the more polarizing edge rushers in this class, as teams will have to weigh his undeniable production (39.5 tackles for loss, including 25.5 sacks) against the stubby arms (31 7/8") that could have him locked up more often in the NFL.

65. Dillon Gabriel , QB, Oregon (5-11, 205): Similar in many ways to a young Russell Wilson, Gabriel, a lefty, lacks size, but he possesses legitimate arm talent, moxie and a winning pedigree at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon that demands respect.

66. Darius Alexander , DT, Toledo (6-4, 305): Well-built and a surprisingly polished technician, Alexander was selected the top DL at the Senior Bowl and continued his climb up the board with a terrific all-around workout at the Combine.

67. Jacob Parrish , CB, Kansas State (5-10, 191): Parrish isn't the biggest or most physical corner in this class, but he's among the best athletes, boasting the light feet and loose hips to shadow receivers all over the field.

68. Tory Horton , WR, Colorado State (6-3, 191): Among the most productive pass-catchers in this class (265 catches for 3,615 yards and 27 TDs over his career), Horton proved at the Combine that he was over the knee injury which limited him in 2024 by posting a 4.41 in the 40.

69. Will Howard , QB, Ohio State (6-4, 236): Sure, he was surrounded by a virtual All-Star cast in Columbus, but Howard's prototypical frame, powerful running, steadily improving accuracy and composure are earning him some Jalen Hurts comparisons from scouts.

70. Miles Frazier , OG, LSU (6-6, 316): A plug-and-play right guard candidate best suited for a gap or power-based team, Frazier didn’t have to compete in the Senior Bowl but did so anyway, being voted the week’s top blocker for the American Team.

71. Jordan James , RB, Oregon (5-10, 208): James isn't the biggest or fastest of this year's backs, but his lateral quickness and balance through contact project very well to the NFL — and, unlike many of this year's top runners, James has lots of tread left on his tires.

72. Sai'vion Jones , Edge, LSU (6-5, 280): A blue-collar edge rusher who lacks burst and bend but not length and power to set a firm edge, Jones offers value for teams needing an immediate contributor at a bargain.

73. Denzel Burke , CB, Ohio State (6-0, 186): With 51 career games over four seasons in Columbus, Burke is as battle-tested as it gets (including in practice), showing the awareness, closing speed and physicality to project best in a zone-heavy scheme.

74. Caleb Ransaw , CB, Tulane (6-0, 197): A scrappy nickel corner who turned heads at the Combine with his explosiveness, Ransaw is one of this year's better cover and tackling DBs, though he intercepted just one pass in 47 games against questionable competition.

75. Jalen Rivers , OL, Miami (6-6, 319): Rivers struggled with injuries at Miami, but he has the look of an NFL starting offensive lineman, showing the physicality and frame to help at either tackle or guard.

76. Cam Skattebo , RB, Arizona State (5-10, 219): A Sherman tank of a runner whose powerful frame, aggression and contact balance make him a real chore to tackle one-on-one.

77. Ty Hamilton , DT, Ohio State (6-3, 299): Overshadowed by all the talent on Ohio State's defensive line, Hamilton is pro-ready, offering scheme and positional versatility due to his awareness, physicality and underrated quickness.

78. Kyle Williams , WR, Washington State (5-11, 190): Williams' 14 touchdown grabs in 2024 (fourth in the FBS) testify to his ability to track the ball over his shoulder, but it's his lightning-quick feet and upside as a route-runner that are especially intriguing.

79. Chris Paul , Jr., ILB, Mississippi (6-1, 222): Given his size, Paul won't be a fit for everyone, but his speed to the flanks and tenacious playing style are well-suited for the pass-happy NFL.

80. Harold Fannin , TE, Bowling Green (6-3, 241): It isn't often that a tight end leads the country in receiving yards, but that's what Fannin — the top "Joker" or H-back candidate of this draft — accomplished for Bowling Green this season, earning All-American honors.

81. Trevor Etienne , RB, Georgia (5-9, 198): The NFL respects athletic bloodlines and consistent production against elite competition. Etienne checks boxes on both, averaging a healthy 5.6 yards per run (and 7.0 per reception) over three years at Florida and Georgia, respectively.

82. Kyle Kennard , Edge, South Carolina (6-4, 254): It isn't often that the SEC's sack king makes it to the mid-rounds, but Kennard's average get-off could push him down the board — where he could prove to be a steal.

83. Jamaree Caldwell , DT, Oregon (6-2, 332): Caldwell added weight to play the nose at Oregon but was effective 20 pounds lighter a year earlier as a 3-technique for Houston, demonstrating the positional and schematic versatility NFL teams covet.

84. Jared Wilson , C, Georgia (6-3, 310): Wilson didn't start playing football until high school, but as his OL-best 4.84 40-yard dash time suggests, he's an exceptional athlete who projects best in a zone scheme.

85. Andrew Mukuba , S, Texas (5-11, 186): You can count the number of NFL safeties weighing less than 190 pounds on one hand, but Mukuba plays bigger than his size, winning with smarts, speed and surprising physicality.

86. Tyler Baron , Edge, Miami (6-5, 258): A celebrated transfer from Tennessee who led the Hurricanes in tackles for loss (11) and sacks (5.5) in 2024, Barron pairs upfield burst with quality hand-play.

87. Jaylin Lane , WR, Virginia Tech (5-10, 191): Among this year's best big-play specialists, Lane averaged nearly 28 yards on his 21 career touchdowns as a receiver and runner, with three more scores as a punt and kickoff returner.

88. Joshua Gray , OG, Oregon State (6-5, 299): Durable, agile and versatile, Gray started 56 games at OSU — mostly at LT — but starred at LG in 2024 and looked good at center at the East-West Shrine Bowl, as well.

89. Tommi Hill , CB, Nebraska (6-1, 213): Physical press corner with rare size, suggesting a move to safety might be in his NFL future.

90. Omarr Norman-Lott , DT, Tennessee (6-2, 291): Norman-Lott only started four games over his college career, but he's the proverbial bowling ball of butcher knives, consistently disrupting opponents with his snap anticipation and slipperiness.

91. RJ Mickens , S, Clemson (6-0, 199): A jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type with NFL bloodlines and soft hands to turn PBUs (19) into interceptions (seven), Mickens' instincts and versatility could make him a Day 3 steal.

92. Barrett Carter , LB, Clemson (6-1, 231): A three-year standout at Clemson, Carter is arguably this year's best linebacker against the pass, showing agility and awareness in coverage, as well as terrific timing and closing speed on the blitz.

93. Deone Walker , DT, Kentucky (6-8, 328): Arguably this draft's most imposing player, Walker can simply engulf would-be blockers and ballcarriers at the point of attack, and he's surprisingly agile. But he struggles with leverage and wasn't as effective in 2024 as he was earlier in his career.

94. Tez Johnson , WR, Oregon (5-10, 154): Though his frame suggests that a stiff breeze could knock him over, Johnson's electric stop-start quickness would add instant juice to any NFL offense.

95. Dorian Strong , CB, Virginia Tech (6-1, 185): Strong is a tall, physical perimeter corner with five years of starting experience (including on special teams). Strong might lack elite twitch (4.50 in the 40-yard dash), but he's got one of the higher floors of the so-called second-tier corners.

96. Caleb Rogers , OG, Texas Tech (6-5, 312): Like the aforementioned Strong, Rogers is as battle-tested as it gets (55-game starter), projecting best at guard in the NFL because of his physicality, but he's long and fluid enough to play outside in a pinch.

97. Bilhal Kone , CB, Western Michigan (6-1, 190): Teams willing to gamble on traits will be intrigued by the length and speed of Kone, whose play steadily improved even as he jumped program to program, leading the Broncos in PBUs the past two seasons.

98. Chase Lundt , OT, Connecticut (6-8, 303): Lundt's height and 78-inch wingspan are imposing, but it is his durability (four-year starter) and agility that has the NFL intrigued.

99. Zy Alexander , CB, LSU (6-1, 187): Few teams can match LSU when it comes to producing quality defensive backs, and Alexander offers the length, physicality and ball-skills (13 career INTs) worthy of gambling on.

100. Woody Marks , RB, USC (5-10, 213): A bowling ball who runs with burst and bounce and possesses some of the most reliable hands out of the backfield in this class, Marks is a rare prospect from USC who actually qualifies as an underrated prospect.

101. Karene Reid , OLB, Utah (5-11, 229): Reid possesses a combination of instincts, tenacity and playing speed that could make him highly effective as a coverage-specialist and special teams ace.

102. RJ Harvey , RB, Central Florida (5-8, 205): Harvey was an ultra-productive bell-cow at UCF who projects better as a change-of-pace back in the NFL. Harvey's burst, balance and wiggle make him an ideal big-play specialist.

103. Aeneas Peebles , DT, Virginia Tech (6-1, 282): Teams looking for a quick-twitch defensive tackle will be intrigued by Peebles, who lacks the bulk to be an every-down player but is quick with a high-revving motor.

104. Tahj Brooks , RB, Texas Tech (5-9, 214): Underestimate Brooks at your own peril. He ran for 45 touchdowns against quality competition, offering a frame and game similar to former Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew.

105. JJ Pegues , DT, Mississippi (6-3, 309): Pegues is an intriguing athlete who flashes quickness as a pass-rusher and the contact balance and agility to double as a pass-catching and lead-blocking fullback.

106. KeAndre Lambert-Smith , WR, Auburn (6-1, 190): Asked to stretch the field at Penn State and Auburn, Lambert-Smith is currently just a vertical threat, but I think he could see a Stefon Diggs -like awakening in the NFL.

107. Josaiah Stewart , Edge, Michigan (6-1, 249): Stewart lacks ideal length and speed, but he punches above his weight class, routinely bull-rushing through much bigger blockers.

108. Savion Williams , WR, TCU (6-4, 222): Among this year's most versatile weapons, Williams offers a Laviska Shenault, Jr./ Cordarrelle Patterson -like blend of size, vision and running skills that could make him quite the chess piece for a creative offensive coordinator.

109. Carson Bruener , ILB, Washington (6-1, 227): Typecast as instinctive but possessing subpar athleticism, Bruener showed impressive speed (4.58) at the Combine on the heels of a breakout senior campaign that included eight passes defensed and three interceptions.

110. Logan Brown , OT, Kansas (6-6, 311): A former five-star recruit for Wisconsin who finally seemed to put it all together this past season for the Jayhawks , Brown might only need a little patience to emerge as a better pro than collegiate tackle.

111. Nick Nash , WR, San Jose State (6-3, 203): A former quarterback turned slot receiver, Nash quietly won the receiving triple crown in 2024, leading all FBS players in catches (104), receiving yards (1,382) and touchdowns (16) at the end of the regular season.

112. Elijhah Badger , WR, Florida (6-1, 200): Following the same path as his former teammate — 49ers ' 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall — Badger transferred from ASU to Florida, showing the size, speed and soft hands to surprise.

113. Collin Oliver , Edge, Oklahoma State (6-2, 240): Among this year's most challenging "tweeners," Oliver offers eye-popping production (40.5 TFL and 23.5 sacks) but a stubby frame that could limit his NFL opportunities.

114. Terrance Ferguson , TE, Oregon (6-5, 247): Ferguson's prototypical frame and explosiveness (39-inch vertical jump) stand out in a relatively weak class of tight ends.

115. Jonah Monheim , C, USC (6-4, 302): A three-year starting left tackle who wisely moved to center in 2024, Monheim lacks ideal arm length and power, but possesses the light feet and a high football IQ to compensate.

116. Tyler Batty , DL, BYU (6-6, 271): An older prospect whose "grown-man strength" and effort consistently stand out on tape, Batty is a good bet to outperform his draft slot.

117. Dont'e Thornton, Jr. , WR, Tennessee (6-5, 205): Thornton is a bit of a one-trick pony, but his height and 4.3 speed make him one of this year's better vertical threats, comparing nicely to Marques Valdez-Scantling, a fifth-round pick back in 2018.

118. LeQuint Allen , RB, Syracuse (6-0, 204): This year's running back class is deep, but Allen stands apart from many due to his talent in the passing game, demonstrating the route-running acumen, soft hands and physicality as a blocker to help on every down.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

