Ravens, Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks Lead Way With 6 Players at NFL Pro Bowl Games

Published Dec. 23, 2025 10:56 a.m. ET

Six Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were selected for the Pro Bowl Games.

The defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, are sending five players.

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, Drake Maye and Justin Herbert are the AFC quarterbacks. Sam Darnold, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford are the QBs for the NFC.

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce was selected for his 11th Pro Bowl, tied with Jason Witten for the second-most among tight ends, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (14).

Nineteen players were chosen for the first time, including Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane and Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

Chargers tackle Joe Alt was selected even though he played only six games before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.

The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) only had one player selected: long snapper Ross Matiscik.

The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings were the only teams without a representative.

San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk is heading to his 10th Pro Bowl, the most ever by a fullback. Niners left tackle Trent Williams is the fourth offensive lineman selected to 12 Pro Bowls since 1970, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Bruce Matthews (14), Randall McDaniel (12) and Will Shields (12).

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is the second offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight career seasons since 1970, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas (10).

Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is the third wide receiver to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons since 1970, joining Tyreek Hill (8) and A.J. Green (7).

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons is the first defensive player to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five career seasons since Aaron Donald (10).

Jalen Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback, made it as a free safety in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward the total tally.

This is the fourth year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with week-long skills competitions and a flag football game.

The events will be played in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl. Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC) will coach the teams in the flag football showdown on Feb. 3.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
