2025 NFL Division Winner Odds: Can Bills, Chiefs Continue Title Streaks?

In the NFL, winning your division is often a sign that you can win the Super Bowl.

Consider this: Of the last 14 Super Bowl champions, only one did not win its division in the regular season — Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2020.

In other words, teams should start with their division and go from there.

Let's check out the odds for the division winners at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 12, as well as what to know about each division and its current standing.

NFC EAST

Eagles: -6000 (bet $10 to win $10.17 total)

Cowboys: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Commanders: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Giants: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

What to know: The Eagles (7-2) have nearly a four-game lead in the division and are the only team that currently owns a winning record in the division, as Dallas sits at 3-5-1, Washington is 3-7 and the Giants are 2-8.

NFC WEST

Rams: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Seahawks: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

49ers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cardinals: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

What to know: It's arguably the NFL's most competitive division, with Seattle and Los Angeles both at 7-2 and the Niners at 6-4. The Seahawks and Rams face off in Weeks 11 and 16.

NFC NORTH

Lions: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Packers: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Bears: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Vikings: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

What to know: Another one of those hotly-contested divisions, the Lions and Bears are 6-2, followed by the Packers at 5-3-1 and the Vikings at 4-5. The Packers have one win over Detroit, and the two will face off again in Week 13.

NFC SOUTH

Buccaneers: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

Panthers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Falcons: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Saints: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

What to know: The Bucs are the only team in this division above .500, sitting at 6-3, giving them close to a two-game lead over the 5-5 Panthers.

AFC EAST

Patriots: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Bills: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Dolphins: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Jets: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

What to know: Would you have guessed at the beginning of the season that the Pats would be on the brink of winning this division? Of course not. New England is 8-2 and owns a victory over the Bills in Buffalo.

AFC WEST

Broncos: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Chiefs: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Chargers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Raiders: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

What to know: The Chiefs have won the AFC West nine straight times. Is this the year that streak ends? Denver is 8-2, and the Chargers are 7-3 with one win over K.C. already, meaning the 5-4 Chiefs are well behind two teams in their own division.

AFC NORTH

Ravens: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Steelers: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Bengals: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Browns: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

What to know: Baltimore began the season 1-5, with its star QB battling injury. But now that he's back, the Ravens have won three in a row (he didn't play in one of those) and are only a game behind the Steelers for the best record in the division. The two teams face off in Weeks 14 and 18.

AFC SOUTH

Colts: -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)

Jaguars: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Texans: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Titans: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

What to know: This division is the Colts to lose, as they sit at 8-2 with two division wins to their name. They will face the Jags in Weeks 14 and 17.