Tom Brady Shares Why Patriots Have Had Surprising Success With Drake Maye in 2025

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots' rise to having the best record in the NFL ahead of Week 15 has been one of the league's biggest surprises this season. However, Tom Brady doesn't seem too shocked by what's happening in Foxborough.

Brady pointed to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as a key reason for Maye's growth into becoming an MVP candidate this season, along with the quarterback's desire to learn.

"Josh McDaniels is still one of my great friends. I’ve known him for 25 years," Brady said in an appearance on Thursday's "The Herd." "He talks about his work ethic, willingness to get better and improve week in and week out, he’s a sponge for information and that’s more important to me than what I see on the film. When I hear that, I know he’s doing the things it takes during the week that are going to show up consistently on the field. Other people and coaches with other teams will say about their quarterback, ‘He’s the first one out of the building. He doesn’t study. He never opens his iPad.’ I hear that from time to time, and I could see why on the film why that guy’s not being successful.

"Josh McDaniels has done an incredible job this year for the Patriots," Brady added. "Drake is running the same system that I was in. I know how good that system is for quarterbacks, how Josh teaches these young quarterbacks and all the different reasons why he’s doing what he’s doing. … He’s in a great system to be successful."

Tom Brady breaks down how Drake Maye-led offense parallels 2000s Patriots 👀

Brady worked directly with McDaniels in New England for 13 seasons, with McDaniels serving as his offensive coordinator in 11 of those years. Brady had already established himself as a top quarterback in the NFL by the time McDaniels became his offensive coordinator in 2006, but he reached another level with McDaniels. In 2007, Brady threw for a then-NFL record 50 touchdown passes before winning three Super Bowls with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator.

McDaniels was also largely credited for Mac Jones' success when he helped the Patriots reach the playoffs as a rookie in 2021, when Jones finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. But the quarterback still has to execute the offense in order for the team to succeed, and Brady has liked what Maye has put on the film through this point of the season.

"With Drake, he has the physical ability, he has the size," Brady said. "In terms of physical skillset, his downfield passing ability is awesome."

Maye has the second-best odds to win MVP ahead of Week 15 as he's near the top of the league in several stats. He's second in the NFL in passing yards (3,412), yards per attempt (8.8) and passer rating (111.9), while ranking fourth in passing touchdowns (23). He has also rushed for 319 yards and two touchdowns this season.

What's arguably separated Maye from the other quarterbacks, though, is his downfield passing ability. As Brady alluded to, Maye's been one of the deep ball passers this year. He has the best passer rating among all starting quarterbacks on passes of at least 20-plus air yards this season (140), per Pro Football Focus. Maye has completed 25 of 45 such throws for 809 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions this season.

Maye's downfield passing ability has helped the Patriots rank eighth in total offense and seventh in scoring offense, serving as the catalyst for the Patriots' 11-2 record and their 10-game win streak. With Maye and the Patriots' offense showing out, that allowed Brady to make a joke at New England head coach Mike Vrabel's expense.

"That offense, just like in the early 2000s, is carrying the defense, just like in Vrabel’s defensive days when I was a young second-year quarterback in New England," Brady quipped. "That’s the way it goes."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!