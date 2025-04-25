National Football League 'Mr. Irrelevant:' Patriots select Kobee Minor with last pick in 2025 NFL Draft Published Apr. 26, 2025 7:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kobee Minor is the 2025 NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant." The New England Patriots selected the Memphis defensive back with the 257th and final pick to officially close out this year's draft.

Minor started his college career at Texas Tech, where he played for three years. He then transferred to Indiana for the 2023 season before his final stop at Memphis last year. In 2024, Minor finished with career highs in tackles (38), tackles for loss (7), sacks (2), passes defended (4) and forced fumbles (2).

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the last pick in 2022, is widely considered to be the most famous "Mr. Irrelevant" in NFL history. Since being selected as the No. 262 pick three years ago, Purdy earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2023 and helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl that same season. He's now in line for an extension that could make him one of the 10 highest paid quarterbacks in the league.

Earlier in the draft, New England selected LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 and Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson at No. 95, among other selections.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be in Pittsburgh, home of the Steelers.

