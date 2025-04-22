National Football League Who are the 10 best undrafted players in NFL history? Updated Apr. 22, 2025 8:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A total of 257 prospects will hear their names called when the 2025 NFL Draft takes place this weekend, fulfilling the hopes and dreams of many. For those who don't hear their names get called, though, that doesn't mean their dreams of playing in the NFL are over.

In fact, there are many success stories of undrafted players becoming NFL standouts over the years. There have also been a handful of players who've become Hall of Famers after going undrafted.

So, which undrafted players are the best in NFL history? Let's take a look at the best in the common era (1967-present).

10 best undrafted players in NFL history

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Adam Vinatieri

The vast majority of kickers begin their NFL careers after going undrafted, but the way Vinatieri's career played out suggests that was a mistake. He played in the World League of American Football (which later rebranded as NFL Europe) after he went undrafted in 1996, but joined the New England Patriots shortly after. He surprisingly won the kicker competition in training camp that year thanks to his kickoff ability.

Well, that decision wound up changing the course of NFL history. Vinatieri made a few clutch kicks in the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning season in 2001. He made a 45-yard field goal through the snow to help send their Divisional Round game against the Raiders to overtime before kicking the game-winning field goal. He made a game-winning 48-yard field goal on the final play of Super Bowl XXXVI. Two years later, Vinatieri's 41-yard field goal with four seconds left helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Those kicks were just four of the NFL-record 56 Vinatieri made in his playoff career. Vinatieri also holds the NFL record for most field goals made (599) and points scored (2,673) in the regular season as he enjoyed a 24-year NFL career, winning four Super Bowls between his time with the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

9. Priest Holmes

The Baltimore Ravens took a flyer on Holmes after he spent most of his time at Texas buried on the Longhorns' running back depth chart, even though he rushed for 13 touchdowns on 59 carries in his final year in Austin. That bet worked. After essentially redshirting his rookie season, Holmes became a 1,000-yard rusher in Year 2. He took a backup role in the following seasons, playing behind Jamal Lewis in their Super Bowl-winning season in 2000.

Holmes joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent in the following season, beginning a stretch where Holmes made history. He rushed for at least 1,400 yards in each of his first three years with the Chiefs, including a league-best 1,555 yards in 2001. Two years later, Holmes rushed for 27 touchdowns, setting the record for most total touchdowns scored by a player ever in a season. He also joined Emmitt Smith as just one of two players to ever score 20-plus touchdowns in two consecutive seasons that year. Holmes finished his career as a three-time first-team All-Pro and a one-time recipient of the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

8. Drew Pearson

The other great undrafted free agent signed by the Cowboys in the 1970s was Pearson. The wide receiver joined Dallas in 1973, helping to lift Dallas' offense while catching passes from Roger Staubach in short order. He became a first-team All-Pro in Year 2, recording 62 receptions for 1,087 yards in 1974. That year was his first of three All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods, leading the league in receiving yards in 1977 (870). That season ended with Pearson helping the Cowboys win their second title in franchise history. He also retired as Dallas' all-time receiving yards leader (7,822) after the 1983 season. He currently sits fourth all-time and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

7. Tony Romo

Yet another Cowboys star on the list. Then-Cowboys quarterbacks coach Sean Payton, who was a part of Bill Parcells' coaching staff, was able to help Dallas land the fellow Eastern Illinois alum after he went undrafted in 2003. Unlike Harris and Pearson, though, it took Romo some time to get some playing time. He served as a backup until the 2006 season, when he replaced a struggling Drew Bledsoe. The Cowboys took off from there, reaching the postseason that year and going 14-2 to win the NFC East in 2007. While Romo didn't win a Super Bowl, he staked his claim as one of the league's best quarterbacks in an era when Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were breaking records. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in passer rating in 2014, finishing third in MVP voting that year. He also retired as the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

6. Cliff Harris

When you build a multi-time Super Bowl winner over a short span and a perennial title contender, you typically have to hit big along the margin. Well, the Dallas Cowboys struck gold twice in undrafted free agency during the 1970s. First, they signed Harris after he went undrafted in 1970. He became a first-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler who helped Dallas win Super Bowl VI and XII. Later nicknamed "Captain Crash" for his hard hits, Harris helped revolutionize the free safety position by wearing lighter pads in order to move quicker around the field. In addition to the two Super Bowl wins, Harris helped the Cowboys reach three more Super Bowls, becoming one of the few players in NFL history to ever play in at least five Super Bowls. He was eventually voted for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

5. James Harrison

One of the best defensive players of the 21st century was an undrafted free agent. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed James Harrison as an undrafted free agent in 2002, with concerns over his size being the reason why he wasn't a highly-touted prospect. Pittsburgh actually gave up on Harrison at one point early in his career as well, releasing him from the practice squad on multiple occasions before he signed a contract with the Ravens and was allocated to an NFL Europe team in 2004.

Eventually, Harrison re-emerged with the Steelers during training camp in 2004 as he contemplated his football-playing future. Luckily for Pittsburgh, Harrison was willing to give football one more try. He spent the next few seasons as a role player for the Steelers as they became a contender, winning the Super Bowl in 2005. He became one of the league's top pass rushers by 2007 and recorded 16 sacks in 2008, winning Defensive Player of the Year that season. Pittsburgh also won the Super Bowl that year. Harrison didn't reach that peak play again, but he retired as a five-time Pro Bowler.

4. Antonio Gates

Before he became one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, Gates played basketball in college. In fact, he attempted to play football and basketball at Michigan State, but then-Spartans head coach Nick Saban wanted him to exclusively play football and move him to defensive end. Gates said no and eventually transferred to Kent State, where he helped the Golden Flashes reach the Elite Eight in the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

Gates didn't play football at Akron, though, and when he learned that NBA scouts weren't too high on him, he opted to pursue an NFL career. The Chargers wound up signing him after a tryout in 2003, a decision that quickly aged well. He became an All-Pro and Pro Bowl tight end by 2004, recording 13 touchdowns that year as he formed a strong connection with Drew Brees. That was one of four seasons in which Gates recorded at least 10 receiving touchdowns, helping him become the NFL's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns among tight ends. He's also fourth all-time in receptions and receiving yards by tight ends in NFL history, with his eight Pro Bowl nods helping him get voted for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

3. Warren Moon

Not only did Moon go undrafted in 1978, but he also spent the first six seasons of his professional career in Canada, playing with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL. He actually signed the deal with the Eskimos ahead of the NFL Draft as he senescence would be a late-round selection at best in the 1978 draft.

After winning five Grey Cup titles, though, Moon became a commodity when he decided to enter the NFL in 1984. The Houston Oilers wound up winning the battle for Moon, a move that they certainly didn't regret. But it took the Oilers a few years to find success with Moon, reaching the playoffs in 1987. Moon became one of the league's best quarterbacks during that timeframe as well, getting his first of nine Pro Bowl nods in 1988 and winning Offensive Player of the Year in 1990. At the time of his retirement in 2001, Moon was top five in NFL history in passing yards and touchdowns despite starting his career in the CFL.

2. John Randle

Like some other all-time great undrafted free agents, Randle was thought to be too small when he entered the NFL Draft. The defensive tackle weighed fewer than 250 pounds before he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, secretly wearing a chain to help boost his weight in order to get a deal.

The Vikings seemingly got lucky that Randle opted to do that, as he wound up becoming one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen of all time. Randle was a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro, leading the league in sacks in 1997 with 15.5. A year later, Randle helped the Vikings go 15-1 and nearly reach the Super Bowl, losing in the NFC Championship Game. Randle finished his career with the Seahawks, recording 23.5 sacks over his final three seasons. That helped him finish his career with 137.5 sacks, which were the fifth-most in NFL history at the time of his retirement after the 2003 season. That sack total is still the second-most ever among defensive tackles as FOX Sports recently ranked Randle as the best player to ever play the position .

1. Kurt Warner

Warner's path to NFL stardom might be the most unique. Well, the story was at least good enough to turn into a movie. After going undrafted in 1994, Warner tried out for the Green Bay Packers, who cut him during training camp. He worked as a grocery store attendant afterward before playing in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe.

Warner eventually latched onto the Rams' roster in 1998, serving as their third-string quarterback before becoming the backup at the start of the 1999 season. When Trent Green suffered a season-ending in the preseason that year, the legend of Warner began. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl title that year and instantly became one of the game's best passers, winning MVP that season. He continued to serve as a key figure for one of the offenses in NFL history, quarterbacking the "Greatest Show on Turf" to another Super Bowl appearance in 2001. While they lost the Super Bowl that year, Warner won his second MVP.

After his period of success with the Rams, Warner found himself in a similar spot to where he started his career by the 2004 season. He was released by the Rams after the 2003 season and signed with the New York Giants in 2004, starting at quarterback for them for the first half of the season. He became a free agent again the following year, signing with the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal in 2005. Warner wound up having a resurgence in Arizona, helping the Cardinals play the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history in 2008 as he earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod that year. He retired following the 2009 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share