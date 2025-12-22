National Football League
Getting in the Holiday Spirit: Star QBs Dish Out Gifts to Offensive Linemen, Fans
Published Dec. 22, 2025 7:10 p.m. ET

It's the holiday season, and NFL players are in the gift-giving spirit. 

Players and teams around the league are dishing out gifts to teammates, members of their respective organizations and to those in need in their communities. Of course, there's also the time-honored tradition of quarterbacks gifting their offensive linemen luxurious items, with each star quarterback around the league seemingly trying to outdo the other. 

But as Hanukkah ends and Christmas Day nears, let's take a look at some of the noteworthy gifts being given out by NFL players this holiday season:

Brock Purdy gifts 49ers fans cars

Remember when Brock Purdy gifted Toyota trucks to his offensive linemen? Well, this year, the 49ers quarterback is gifting Toyota cars to someone else.

Purdy gifted a Toyota to nine families in the Bay Area, along with 49ers rivalry jerseys and tickets to their regular-season finale against the Seahawks. The nine families who received the gifts from Purdy were either ones with military veterans or children battling pediatric illness.

Packers' offensive line knows what time it is

It's unknown what the Packers' offensive line will get from Jordan Love, but another member of the unit is taking care of the group this holiday season. Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom gifted his fellow offensive linemen Rolex watches, as shared by Packers guard Aaron Banks

Tom received a four-year, $88 million extension back in July. So, it's safe to say he had some extra money to spend this holiday season. 

Patrick Mahomes gives out lavish gifts for Chiefs' offensive linemen

Mahomes is certainly doing his part to lift the spirits of some of his Chiefs teammates. He gifted Chiefs' offensive linemen Hublot watches, a Full Swing KIT, Beats Studio Pro headphones, Oakley Meta HSTN sunglasses, Rimowa aluminum suitcases and Aventon e-bikes. 

