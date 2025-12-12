2026 NFL Mock Draft: Should Heisman Trophy Favorite Fernando Mendoza Go No. 1?

The New York Giants and the New York Jets may share a stadium, but proximity has not led to many trades between the city rivals over the years. Sure, there was the swap of defensive tackle Leonard Williams back in 2019 and Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells famously took both clubs to the postseason. But otherwise, the two clubs have largely treated each other as just another occasional out-of-conference opponent.

The cold shoulder could melt this spring, however, with the Giants seemingly poised to "earn" a top-three selection and the Jets both desperate for a spark at quarterback and flush with draft picks.

Their projected trade — along with a certain Heisman Trophy finalist — is where our latest mock draft begins.

1. New York Jets (from Giants, 2-11): Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Jets traded their two best players — cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams – to kick-start a roster rebuild midway through this season. Now, the club has two first-round picks in 2026 and three more in 2027, giving general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn the draft capital to do whatever they want. Sure, the club could opt to wait until 2027 to draft a quarterback — as next year’s class appears richer than this one — but with no guarantee that either will have a job if the Jets fail to get off the ground next season, a more aggressive and immediate strategy seems likelier.

The Jets need only look to Drake Maye and the New England Patriots atop their own AFC East division to be reminded how quickly a franchise can be turned around with a stellar young quarterback. Mendoza isn’t the no-brainer franchise quarterback that sometimes leads off a draft class, but his prototypical size, mobility, lightning-quick release and leadership make him this year’s surest thing at the game’s most important position.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11): Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

It isn’t fair to pin all the Raiders’ struggles this season on Geno Smith, but clearly the club was expecting more than him leading the NFL in both interceptions thrown (14 in 13 games) and sacks taken (49). Signed through 2027, the 35-year-old Smith’s greatest contribution next year for the Raiders might be as a mentor for another young quarterback.

Moore is no guarantee to enter this draft. He doesn't turn 21 until May and would be giving up millions in NIL revenue at Oregon, but his ability to thread the needle on deep sideline throws screams future NFL star. There are other, safer prospects in this class, but nothing about the Raiders (or their city) suggests taking the conventional approach.

The debate over who should be the top quarterback in the 2026 draft is just starting to heat up. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

3. Tennessee Titans (2-11): Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Reese is the most physically impressive prospect likely to be available in this draft class. He can operate as a traditional off-ball linebacker and possesses the burst, bend and explosive closing speed to eventually star off the edge, offering a similar combination of skills as Micah Parsons. Plugged into a defense which already boasts one of the NFL’s elite players in defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Reese could help the Titans grow exponentially in 2026.

4. Cleveland Browns (3-10): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Shedeur Sanders is going to be given every chance to prove he can be the Browns’ long-term answer at quarterback. Though the Browns have lost two of the three games in which he’s started, Sanders has flashed a combination of toughness, timing and touch we haven’t seen from a Cleveland quarterback in years.

Tate entered the season as a borderline first-round prospect, but he’s taken his game to another level this year, demonstrating the tracking skills, body control and hand-eye coordination to quickly become a quarterback’s downfield security blanket.

5. New Orleans Saints (3-10): Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

Mickey Loomis is the longest-tenured general manager in the NFL (23 years), and during that time he’s shown a great affinity for using his club’s first-round picks on linemen. Eight of the Saints’ past 10 first-round picks, in fact, have been spent on big men along the line of scrimmage.

With the 36-year-old Cameron Jordan leading the Saints with 6.5 sacks this season, Loomis may see this as the perfect opportunity to add fresh blood to the rotation. Faulk isn’t as polished as some of the other edge rushers of this class but his blend of length, strength and mobility is rare, giving him an All-Pro ceiling.

6. Washington Commanders (3-10): Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Projected by some as a Super Bowl contender, Washington has suffered through as disappointing a season as any team in the NFL. While the injury to star quarterback Jayden Daniels certainly played a role, it was an aging defense that seemed to be the biggest culprit. Head coach Dan Quinn is a former defensive line coach, and with a handful of edge rushers set to enter free agency, I expect that he’ll push for reinforcements there. At a stubby 6-3, 260 pounds, Bain lacks ideal size, but he’s powerful and tenacious.

7. New York Giants (from Jets, 3-10): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

With potential Rookie of the Year Jaxson Dart flashing the skill and flair to suggest that he’s the Giants’ long-term solution at quarterback, the Giants obviously won’t be using the pick on a signal-caller. General manager Joe Schoen also seems unlikely to stick and pick yet another front-seven defender — the only other position typically worthy of a pick this high.

With extra picks due to the projected trade, Schoen shouldn’t worry so much about perceived value and instead address a leaky run defense with Downs, the cleanest open-field tackler (and best overall player) in this class.

8. Arizona Cardinals (3-10): Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

While I am tempted to plug in Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson into this spot, with the Cardinals seemingly ready to move on from Kyler Murray, I can’t ignore the more immediate impact that a stellar running back like Love could provide. It isn’t often that backs with Love’s combination of size, power, agility and breakaway speed come around. When it does happen, selections within the top 10 are typically the result.

Love is the best running back in college football, but should he be a top-10 pick? (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It doesn’t take a professional football scout to see that the Bengals are a Super Bowl contender when Joe Burrow is on the field and a pretender when he is not. Therefore, surrounding him with elite playmakers should be the priority. Sadiq is the unquestioned top tight end in this class, offering a rugged style of blocking that can help Chase Brown in the running game as well as the soft hands and matchup versatility to take advantage of the one-on-one opportunities the Bengals’ star receivers create.

Given that the Rams are one of the most complete teams in the NFL, it seems almost unfair that the club has a top-10 selection, but give GM Les Snead credit for coaxing the pick from Atlanta on Day 1 of the 2025 draft. One of the few areas of concern for the Rams is at right tackle, where Warren McClendon has struggled with inconsistency. The 6-foot-6, 309 pound Fano is surprisingly agile with NFL bloodlines and experience playing both tackle spots.

11. Minnesota Vikings (5-8): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores prefers to operate with an aggressive blitz package that minimizes his cornerbacks, which is why the Vikings currently list just three at this position — half of the NFL’s norm. If taking this strategy, the Vikings must have not only versatility but true man-to-man cover skills, which is Delane’s specialty. The Virginia Tech transfer has boosted his stock as much as any corner in the country this season, surrendering just 13 overall receptions and zero touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus’ grades.

12. Miami Dolphins (6-7): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

If the aforementioned Delane is the top cornerback this season, that might only be because McCoy has missed the entire campaign due to an ACL tear suffered a year ago. When healthy, his agility, speed and ball skills stand out on tape. The Dolphins have bigger issues than cornerback, but this is a club that has just four interceptions from its corners this season and each of those players (Rasul Douglas, Jack Jones and Ethan Bonner) is an unrestricted free agent.

13. Baltimore Ravens (6-7): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Speaking of poor production — the Ravens’ top receiver is clearly Zay Flowers, whose 68 receptions is 50 more than any other wideout on the roster — but he has just one touchdown grab on the season. Lamar Jackson's injuries have presumably taken their toll on the passing game, but it's hard to fly in the modern NFL with minimal production from your receivers. If arguably the best receiver in the class falls into your lap, it would be hard to fault GM Eric DeCosta for going on the attack.

14. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Like Jackson with the Ravens a pick earlier, the critics are seemingly lining up to attack Patrick Mahomes and the suddenly pedestrian Kansas City passing attack. A few years ago, the Chiefs invested a second-round pick on Skyy Moore with the hopes that his versatility could take their offense to another level. Lemon is an upgraded version of that idea, offering the elusiveness, breakaway speed and grit to resurrect one of the league’s most dangerous passing attacks.

The Chiefs have a few holes on their aging roster, and one continues to be receiver. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7): David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

With just two defenders generating more than three sacks so far this season, the Buccaneers’ top priority in the offseason seems obvious. Bailey plays with a relentless motor and excellent burst off the edge that puts him at the top of this second tier of pass-rushers.

16. Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1): Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

No single player from this class is going to allow the Cowboys to forget pass-rusher Micah Parsons, but it is worth remembering that he began his college career as an off-ball linebacker before developing into one of the league’s most feared edge rushers. Though Howell began his college career at Bowling Green prior to excelling at Texas A&M, he’s followed a similar path, showing the awareness to make plays off the line of scrimmage, as well as the burst, bend and closing speed to lead the SEC with 11.5 sacks this season.

17. Detroit Lions (8-5): T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson

The Lions have enjoyed a breakout campaign from 30-year-old Al-Quadin Muhammad (team-leading nine sacks in 2025) opposite Aiden Hutchinson, but the former might be difficult to bring back if he hits the open market. Parker hasn't generated the same production this season (five sacks) that he did last year (11), but his length and strength translate well to the next level.

18. New York Giants (from Jets via Colts, 8-5): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Given all the talent on the Giants' defensive line, their standing as the 31st-ranked defense in yards allowed along with 17 rushing touchdowns surrendered seems ludicrous. Adding a true middle linebacker with Allen’s physicality and leadership skills could be the immediate turnaround the Giants need.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Unless the Steelers are quietly enamored with last year’s sixth-round pick Will Howard, the club almost certainly will be considering one of this year’s top quarterbacks. Simpson lacks the elite physical traits to warrant top-10 consideration, but his anticipation, accuracy and intangibles make it easy to project him as a future NFL starter.

Will the Steelers take another mid-first-round flier on a QB so soon after the Kenny Pickett experiment went awry? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

20. Carolina Panthers (7-6): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Despite being heavily criticized, quarterback Bryce Young has quietly shown steady progress over his three seasons in the NFL. Protecting the diminutive quarterback should be a top priority for the Panthers. Mauigoa has the frame and agility to remain outside at tackle, but in this scenario, he could immediately upgrade the Panthers at right guard and potentially provide flexibility with Ikem Ekwonu (2027) and Taylor Moton (2028) approaching the final years of their respective deals.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (8-5): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Eagles found a talented duo at cornerback in the 2024 draft in Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, but with so many of today’s offenses sending their top receivers (like CeeDee Lamb) into the slot, a shiny nickel is just as critical to success. This is the role Terrell has excelled at throughout his time at Clemson, showcasing the closing speed and knack for creating turnovers that would make him an easy fit in Philadelphia.

22. Houston Texans (8-5): Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

The Texans have wisely invested top 50 overall draft picks on offensive tackles Aireontae Ersery and Tytus Howard. But to the detriment of both quarterback C.J. Stroud and Houston’s running game, the club hasn’t been as willing to use early picks in recent years on interior offensive linemen. Pregnon is one of the underrated contributors on a talented Oregon offense, showing the mobility and physicality to project as a longtime NFL starter.

23. Chicago Bears (9-4): Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Bears have turned things around this season with a pair of veteran free-agent additions at defensive tackle in Andrew Billings and Grady Jarrett. But with both on the wrong side of 30-years old, the club could be looking to this draft for new blood at the position. McDonald has emerged this season as one of the country’s top nose guards, using his mass, power and underrated agility to wreak havoc inside.

24. Buffalo Bills (9-4): Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Bills are an obvious Super Bowl contender by most metrics, but one significant weakness is defending the run. Buffalo currently ranks 28th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (with 1,758 yards surrendered in 13 games) and dead last in the league with 19 touchdowns given up on the ground.

Woods entered the season as one of the most celebrated prospects in the country, and though his production (30 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks in 2025) isn’t eye-popping, he’s a proven and reliable three-year standout whose bulk and power easily translates to the pro game.

25. Los Angeles Chargers (9-4): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Few in this class offer a more intriguing blend of size, power and mobility than Proctor, the Tide’s 6-foot-7, 366-pound behemoth, who this week was named the 2025 recipient of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Scouts are split on whether Proctor’s long-term fit in the NFL is at tackle or guard, but there is no doubt in my mind that Jim Harbaugh will surely find a spot for him.

Proctor is primed to be the biggest player drafted in the 2026 first round — and perhaps a perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

26. San Francisco 49ers (9-4): Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The 49ers have long bullied opponents on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but age, injuries and free-agent defections have taken their toll. Goosby is still just a pup at 20 years old, but he’s already surprisingly strong and quite agile. He needs time to grow into his frame before being relied upon to block for a star NFL quarterback, but the 49ers have the time to develop him with future Hall of Famer Trent Williams still capably manning left tackle for now.

27. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars, 9-4): Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Browns also need reinforcements along the offensive line. Ioane is a remarkably agile athlete given his beefy 6-foot-4, 328-pound frame. His ability to anchor against power as well as generate movement at the point of attack and on the move suggest that he should be a longtime NFL starter.

28. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers, 9-3-1): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Trevon Diggs is one of the more talented cornerbacks in the NFL, but in already shipping out Micah Parsons this season, Jerry Jones has shown a willingness to cut bait on gifted players who aren’t buying into Brian Schottenheimer’s vision of the future. With just two interceptions over his three-year college career, Cisse isn’t the same caliber of ballhawk as Diggs, but he’s got grit and has boosted his draft stock this season with his passion and physicality — against the run as well as the pass.

29. Seattle Seahawks (10-3): Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

The Seahawks boast arguably the NFL’s best overall defense, but its 41 sacks (fourth-most in the NFL) are widely distributed between defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II (they're tied for the team lead with seven apiece). Meanwhile, starting edge Boye Mafe has just one sack so far with only three tackles for loss. With Mafe set to hit free agency, the Seahawks could be looking for an upgrade via the draft, and the power-packed Mesidor could fit the bill.

30. New England Patriots (11-2): Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

A stark contrast to the aforementioned Seahawks are the Patriots, who are tied for the NFL’s best record despite a defense that ranks a middling 24th in NFL sacks (27 in 13 games) and has allowed 21 touchdowns against just eight interceptions this season. Overshadowed by his teammates at Oregon, Thieneman doesn’t generate much fanfare, but his awareness, speed and ballhawking skills will no doubt appeal to Mike Vrabel.

31. Los Angeles Rams (10-3): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

There are a lot of gifted receiver tandems in the NFL, but few can match the Rams’ Puka Nacua and Davante Adams’ production. Both, however, have struggled with durability, which could leave Les Snead valuing Boston's similar combination of size and ball skills. With an extra first-round pick to play with, Snead might view adding yet another gifted pass-catcher for Matthew Stafford to target as a cheap and savvy insurance policy.

With two first-round picks, the Rams could opt for a luxury choice with their second selection. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

32. Denver Broncos (11-2): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Broncos not only boast the league’s top record but perhaps its best defense. GM George Paton has work to do this offseason to maintain the latter, however, as starting off-ball linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are both set to hit free agency. Paton's job could be made easier should an athletic specimen like Styles still be on the board at this point. A former safety, Styles’ ability to spy mobile quarterbacks and cover running backs and tight ends could be especially helpful against the abundance of elite passers in the AFC.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .