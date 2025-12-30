Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who Has 'All the Tools' to Win if QB Steps Up?

The curse of holding the No. 1 spot in Tom Brady's power rankings didn't come into play in Week 17.

Fresh off their thrilling Week 16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and getting the No. 1 spot in Brady's power rankings, the Seattle Seahawks dominated on the road against the Carolina Panthers. But TB12 is eyeing another team as a potential Super Bowl favorite, even if they might not hold the No. 1 spot in his power rankings entering the final week of the regular season.

"One week to go. Savor it, people. We're running out of football. But don't worry, the best is still ahead of us," Brady said. Now, let's take a closer look at his power rankings.

Tom Brady's Week 17 Power Rankings 🚨 Presented by Verizon

The Bears weren't able to beat the 49ers in Week 17, but Caleb Williams had one of the best showings in his career as he threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Eagles' defense was the catalyst in their victory over the Bills, giving Josh Allen fits for much of the day as Buffalo didn't score until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Brady's thoughts: "Trevor Lawrence and company picked up their seventh straight [victory] on the road in Indy and they still have an outside shot of stealing the No. 1 seed. If we've got a home playoff game in Jacksonville, they've got to let the Jaguars mascot zipline through the stadium that day. Is he still doing that?"

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are on the precipice of winning the AFC South, only needing a victory over the Titans on Sunday to clinc the division. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"The Patriots dismantled the Jets to move back into the top-five, wrapping up the division while watching the Bills lose on the bus ride home. This is a confident football team. Let's see if Drake Maye and Will Campbell can keep the Bakemas vibes rolling into January."

"How sick was the 49ers-Bears game on Sunday? That's what the football Gods were imagining when they dreamed up this beautiful sport. Brock Purdy hitting the Eurostep, dougie celebration to close out 2025. Eat your heart out, young man!"

Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns, rushed for two and hit the dougie in the 49ers' win over the Bears. (Photo by Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

"Denver moves to No. 2 after completing the sweep against Kansas City and putting a stamp on the AFC West crown. This team has all the tools to win in the playoffs if Bo Nix can elevate his game over the next few weeks. We've seen it before, and nobody wants to play the Broncos at Mile High with Sean Payton leading the charge."

"And Seattle stays at No. 1 after going across the country and dominating a Panthers team that had everything to play for. Elite defense and a quarterback who has made a lot of big-time throws in big moments this season. Did Sam Darnold get his playoff jitters out of the way last year? Is the NFC about to run through the 12th Man? Playoffs? I'm getting fired up just thinking about it."

Sam Darnold was able to steer the Seahawks to victory despite the lousy conditions in Carolina on Sunday. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)