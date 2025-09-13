Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce Wasn't Ready To Retire After Super Bowl Loss: 'I've Got a Lot To Prove' Updated Sep. 14, 2025 2:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Given his successful podcast and relationship with Taylor Swift, many Chiefs fans didn’t think Travis Kelce would be back after losing the Super Bowl to the Eagles.

"Really?!" Kelce told FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews in response to that. "You guys didn’t think I was going to come back? No way."

"I love what I do. I’m still a kid on Sundays who enjoys every single aspect of the game. I’ve built a family here. I don’t wanna give that up yet. I still feel like I’ve got a lot to prove."

Travis Kelce talks to Erin Andrews about engagement, retirement rumors

Kelce showed signs of slowing down last season as his numbers took a dip. His 823 receiving yards were the fewest of his career in years he’s played more than one game.

After the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, many thought that might be a good time for Kelce to call it quits. He has a successful media career lined up for after his playing days.

"Not necessarily, ‘I can’t go out like this.’ More so, ‘How did we let this happen?’" Kelce said of deciding to come back after losing the Super Bowl. "After a lot of reflecting, I think it gave me a lot of motivation to take on my professionalism in a much better way. Whatever I can do to help this team win, I’m going to do it."

ADVERTISEMENT

When his career actually ends, Kelce explained to Andrews how he wants to be remembered.

"That I was a good teammate," Kelce said. "That I was a good person in the community. I just love what I do. I don’t know, I’m not here for any other reason. I just love coming in, playing football and giving people something to get excited for outside of their lives on Sundays. Hopefully, they can see how much excitement they bring to my life and they can bring it to others."

After seeing the interview, Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan explained why the Chiefs may face an uphill battle this season, especially in a much-improved AFC West division.

"It’s hard to eat when you’re full," Strahan said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "The Chiefs have been eating a long time. A lot of guys are full now. Are they willing to put in the work?"

We may find out a lot about how hungry the Chiefs are in Week 2, when they host the defending-champion Eagles (FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share