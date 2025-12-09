Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Packers Rise After Bears Win, But Are They NFC's Best?

A surprising NFL season continued in Week 14, leaving everyone mystified about what's going on around the league — even the GOAT.

The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff hopes were pushed to the brink with their loss to the Houston Texans. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles lost their third straight game, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. As the playoff picture is starting to shape up, Tom Brady has his eyes focused on a handful of teams a month before the start of the postseason.

"How did we end up here? We've only got four weeks of regular-season football left, but don't worry, this is where it gets fun," Brady said. "Every game, every drive, every snap — it all means more for the next month. Whatever Tom Brady had your team ranked at in September is out the window.

"These next 10 teams have set themselves up well to play meaningful January football."

Tom Brady's Week 14 Power Rankings 🚨

Will Anderson and the Texans' defense were the catalyst to their upset win over the Chiefs. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Josh Allen had a monster day against the Bengals, scoring four touchdowns. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Brady's thoughts: "I'm putting a disclaimer on this one, because there are really 11 teams deserving to be in the top 10 this week. I liked Chicago's fight in Green Bay. They're sitting right outside at No. 11. But those next three AFC teams (Chargers, Texans, Jaguars) are riding some serious momentum."

"The Rams move back into the top five after dismantling the Cardinals. Three tuddies for [Matthew] Stafford, two of them to Puka [Nacua]. Just another day at the office for LA. And how about Blake Corum going for over 10 yards per carry? I wonder where that guy went to school?"

"A cross-country trip to Atlanta was no problem for the Seahawks, who sit in the No. 4 spot this week. I wanted to move them, but it just shows you this top five is really starting to pull away from the back. If Sam Darnold and JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) can keep pace with this elite defense, look out, we might be on track for a home playoff game in front of the 12s."

Jordan Love threw for three touchdowns in the Packers' win over the Bears. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

"The Packers winning a top-five matchup against the Bears vaults them into the No. 3 spot. I think you can hear how fired up I was on the call from Lambeau, watching Jordan Love drop three touchdowns out there on the ‘Frozen Tundra.’ It's pass catcher by committee in Green Bay, and if everyone keeps doing their job, this offense will just continue to improve."

"Denver held on against Las Vegas for their 10th straight win, knocking the Chiefs out of AFC West contention in the process. Now, let's see if they can hold off the Chargers these last few weeks."

Drake Maye and the Patriots were idle in Week 14, but they're tied with the Broncos for the NFL's best record at 11-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"It took a bye week to make it happen, but our No. 1 spot was safe this week. The Patriots are rested and riding a 10-game winning streak into a showdown against Buffalo. New England can clinch the AFC East in Week 15 with a win. Who saw that coming? Hat and T-shirt games are officially back in Foxborough.

"We'll see you out in LA this weekend for Lions-Rams, where I'll be in the booth wearing just a few layers less than last week. I did my time in the cold, alright? Leave me alone."