National Football League
What Went Wrong on Caleb Williams' INT? Tom Brady Breaks Down Game-Sealing Play
National Football League

What Went Wrong on Caleb Williams' INT? Tom Brady Breaks Down Game-Sealing Play

Updated Dec. 7, 2025 10:28 p.m. ET

From Tom Brady‘s perspective, the Chicago Bears’ final play of their 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers was a case of good play design that ran into good defense.

Brady, as he did throughout his illustrious career, broke down the tape of the play that sealed Chicago's fate. Facing 4th-and-1 at the Packers 14-yard line, Williams rolled to his left and appeared to look for running back D'Andre Swift before lofting a pass to tight end Cole Kmet in the end zone that was intercepted by Packers safety Keisean Nixon with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

From Brady's vantage point, it was a well-designed play, but Green Bay did an excellent job of taking away Williams' primary target.

"I think they were trying to get someone in the flat," Brady said. "It was a two-level pattern. Someone in the flat, Swift, which they took away. So, he's kind of forced to throw to Kmet. He had him early. He just held on to that ball a little long. That gave Nixon, who's got a lot of speed, a chance to undercut it. He made a great game-saving play.

"I did like the call, allowing Caleb to get onto the perimeter and use his legs. He's done such a good job of that all season long — give him a little run-pass option. In the end, Green Bay just made the game-winning play." 

'Strength on Strength' ⚔️ Tom Brady reacts to Packers vs. Bears EPIC Showdown 🤯

'Strength on Strength' ⚔️ Tom Brady reacts to Packers vs. Bears EPIC Showdown 🤯

Williams' interception spoiled what was an otherwise decent day for the second-year signal-caller, as he finished 19-of-35 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, to go with four carries for 15 yards.

Brady's breakdown may make a tough moment worse for Chicago and its fans as they all wonder what could've been following the crucial 28-21 Week 14 loss.

Given the huge playoff implications, Williams and the 9-4 Bears may need extra time to get over this one after they fell out of first place in the NFC North — dropping behind the Packers (9-3-1) — and all the way to the last wild-card spot in the NFC heading into Week 15.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 14 Betting Report: Bettors, Books Still Iffy on Bears

NFL Week 14 Betting Report: Bettors, Books Still Iffy on Bears

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes