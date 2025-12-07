What Went Wrong on Caleb Williams' INT? Tom Brady Breaks Down Game-Sealing Play

From Tom Brady‘s perspective, the Chicago Bears’ final play of their 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers was a case of good play design that ran into good defense.

Brady, as he did throughout his illustrious career, broke down the tape of the play that sealed Chicago's fate. Facing 4th-and-1 at the Packers 14-yard line, Williams rolled to his left and appeared to look for running back D'Andre Swift before lofting a pass to tight end Cole Kmet in the end zone that was intercepted by Packers safety Keisean Nixon with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

From Brady's vantage point, it was a well-designed play, but Green Bay did an excellent job of taking away Williams' primary target.

"I think they were trying to get someone in the flat," Brady said. "It was a two-level pattern. Someone in the flat, Swift, which they took away. So, he's kind of forced to throw to Kmet. He had him early. He just held on to that ball a little long. That gave Nixon, who's got a lot of speed, a chance to undercut it. He made a great game-saving play.

"I did like the call, allowing Caleb to get onto the perimeter and use his legs. He's done such a good job of that all season long — give him a little run-pass option. In the end, Green Bay just made the game-winning play."

Williams' interception spoiled what was an otherwise decent day for the second-year signal-caller, as he finished 19-of-35 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, to go with four carries for 15 yards.

Brady's breakdown may make a tough moment worse for Chicago and its fans as they all wonder what could've been following the crucial 28-21 Week 14 loss.

Given the huge playoff implications, Williams and the 9-4 Bears may need extra time to get over this one after they fell out of first place in the NFC North — dropping behind the Packers (9-3-1) — and all the way to the last wild-card spot in the NFC heading into Week 15.