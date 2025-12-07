National Football League
Daniel Jones Injures Achilles, Exits Colts' Crucial Game vs. Jaguars
National Football League

Daniel Jones Injures Achilles, Exits Colts' Crucial Game vs. Jaguars

Updated Dec. 7, 2025 2:40 p.m. ET

Quarterback Daniel Jones' left the Indianapolis Colts' crucial Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with what the team called an Achilles injury. He was quickly ruled out after heading to the locker room after suffering the injury in the first quarter.

Jones has been playing with a fractured fibula in his left leg, so it's especially concerning for the Colts that this injury is in his right leg.

Jones was replaced by rookie Riley Leonard. Anthony Richardson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 draft, is out with a broken orbital bone after an accident earlier this season involving a stretching band.

It was clear that Daniel Jones had suffered a serious injury agains tthe Jaguars. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Before his exit, Jones was 5-of-7 for 60 yards and threw an interception and also had one carry for four yards.

The Colts entered this game tied with the Jaguars in the AFC South at 8-4, but the Jags hold the tiebreaker and are in first place. Indianapolis was the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Jones’ performance has declined quickly since the start of November. In the Cotls’ last four games in that span, Jones has completed just 61.9% of his passes with six touchdowns to four interceptions. Prior to that, he was completing 71.2% of pass attempts and had 13 TDs to three interceptions in the Colts’ first eight games of the season. Indy was 7-1 in those first eight but is 1-3 in its last four.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 14 Betting Report: Bettors, Books Still Iffy on Bears

NFL Week 14 Betting Report: Bettors, Books Still Iffy on Bears

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes