Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys Make First Appearance; Rams Fall From No. 1
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys Make First Appearance; Rams Fall From No. 1

Published Dec. 2, 2025 9:55 p.m. ET

There are a few firsts in Tom Brady's NFL power rankings this week.

First, the Dallas Cowboys are on the list. Dallas has won three straight, including last week on Thanksgiving against the defending champs. Second, the Philadelphia Eagles are out of Brady's top 10 for the first time this season. Philly was trounced by the Bears on Black Friday and is trending downward late in the season.

Something that isn't a first for the season? Brady moved a team into the No. 1 spot and that squad lost its next game.

Here's a full look at his top 10 ahead of Week 14.

Tom Brady's Week 13 Power Rankings 🚨

Tom Brady's Week 13 Power Rankings 🚨
#10 Dallas Cowboys
previously unranked
6-5-1

Brady's Thoughts: "Wins over the Eagles and Chiefs have America's team back in the mix. But can they chase down a trip to the playoffs?"

Dak Prescott faces a big challenge in Detroit on Thursday night. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

#9 Jacksonville Jaguars
previously unranked
8-4
#8 San Francisco 49ers
Previously ranked: 10
9-4
#7 Buffalo Bills
previously unranked
8-4
#6 Los Angeles Rams
Previously ranked: 1
9-3
#5 Green Bay Packers
Previously ranked: 7
8-3-1

"The Packers beat the Lions on Thanksgiving day, setting up a top-five showdown against the team you'll hear about shortly. Micah Parsons looks like, well, Micah Parsons, and this is shaping into a well-rounded football team."

The Packers feasted on Thanksgiving in Detroit, but they face their biggest test in Week 14. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

#4 Seattle Seahawks
Previously ranked: 5
9-3

"The Seahawks pitched a shutout to pull even near the top of the NFC West, which might be the best division in football. I think whoever comes out of this race could be the favorite in the NFC come playoff time."

#3 Chicago Bears
Previously ranked: 6
9-3

"Ben Johnson has his shirt off and the bears move up to number three. ‘KB’ and I will be on the call in Green Bay on Sunday for what's shaping up to be the game of the year. This defense looks like a classic Dennis Allen-style unit, and they'll be ready for Jordan Love and the Pack."

Caleb Williams and the Bears' win over the Eagles moved them up in Brady's rankings and knocked Philly out of the top 10. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

#2 Denver Broncos
Previously ranked: 3
10-2

"Denver escaped in overtime against the Commanders and sits at number two this week. Sometimes, going on the road and winning a test like this can bring a team together toward the end of the season. And I expect Sean Payton to pull all the right levers heading into December."

#1 New England Patriots
Previously ranked: 2
11-2

"After a serious drought, the New England Patriots are number one in the power rankings. New England hasn't played the league's hardest schedule — it's actually been the easiest — but this team passes the eye test and Vrabel had them flying around on all three phases on Monday night."

"The Pats head into a bye this week, so good timing to avoid a loss, but I might see something in that Bears-Packers game that could shake things up at the top," Brady added.

It's all smiles for Drake Maye and the Patriots, who have won 10 straight games. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

