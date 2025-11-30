2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Who's Really the Best Team in Football?

There is a changing of the guard underway in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who played each other in two of the past three Super Bowls, are suddenly in serious trouble. The Chiefs’ entire season is on life support, while the Eagles are in danger of losing their grip on the NFC East.

Meanwhile, five of the teams in this week’s top 10 did not make the playoffs last year. So make room for the upstarts in FOX Sports' NFL Power Rankings for Week 14.

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Eliminated from playoff contention

Pete Carroll’s stubborn decision to stick with Geno Smith is certainly something. Nothing good, but at least he’s killing the season his way.

Eliminated from playoff contention

A complete dud against the Jaguars and a bad game from QB Cam Ward. Good thing they can get him some help in April, when they almost certainly will have the top pick in the draft. Again.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Tyler Shough engineered a pretty impressive comeback against the Dolphins and was a two-point pass away from tying the game. Little by little, he’s starting to look like a keeper, even if few others in New Orleans are.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Shedeur Sanders’ second start was … fine. But the result wasn’t. He was 16 of 25 for 149 yards and a touchdown, but the Browns were pounded by the 49ers.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They had absolutely no answers for Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, but stayed close enough to pull out a last-second win anyway. Don’t ask how. Just enjoy it, unless you were rooting for a higher draft pick.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They didn’t have much of a chance with J.J. McCarthy, so they certainly weren’t going to have one with Max Brosner. Their bigger issue now is, who’s the QB for next year?

Super Bowl odds: +100000

If Raheem Morris isn’t the next NFL head coach fired, it’ll be a shock. It would certainly be well-deserved after an awful loss to the Jets, blowing a chance to stay in the race in a wide-open division.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Interim coach Mike Kafka is now 0-3, so it’s probably safe to say his candidacy for the permanent job is over. And now the Giants have a bye week to ponder their seven-game slide.

Eliminated from playoff contention

More gaudy numbers from QB Jacoby Brissett (304 passing yards). He even got WR Marvin Harrison Jr. back. But it didn’t matter. After four straight losses, nothing matters in Arizona anymore.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Taking the powerful Broncos to the wire in overtime with their backup quarterback was impressive. And they were a two-point conversion away from winning it, too.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They looked good, building an early 16-0 lead on the Saints. Then they looked terrible nearly throwing it all away. They’ve won three straight and four of five, but no one is impressed.

Super Bowl odds: +50000

The return of Joe Burrow gave them new life, but it didn't change their reality. They are 4-8 and have to win all their remaining games, starting this weekend in Buffalo. And they’ll need help.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

Their head-fake toward contention now looks fraudulent. Their close calls against the Browns and Jets should’ve been a clue. Scoring only 14 points against the Bengals, though, proved it.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

They are fading fast, just like their aging quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, with a cast on his left wrist, a bandage on his nose, and no 250-yard games on his résumé this season, looks very, very done.

Super Bowl odds: +950

My instinct is to tell you they’re not dead yet, but after their Thanksgiving loss in Dallas, they sure are close. They’re only 6-6, but trending in the wrong direction, losing three of four.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

Beating the Rams was by far their most impressive win of the season. Picking off Matt Stafford twice isn’t easy. Scoring at will on the Rams' defense might be even harder.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

They still have offensive issues, but that top-ranked defense has powered them to four straight wins and five of six to keep them right on the heels of the Colts and Jags in the AFC South.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

They’ve still got a lot of work to do, but wins over both of last season’s Super Bowl teams in a five-day span is a serious accomplishment. Now it’s on to Detroit.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Justin Herbert has a broken left hand, which could cost him a game or two. That’s the most important thing to come out of their win over the Raiders and perhaps determine their playoff fate.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

They barely held on to beat the Cardinals, but it was enough to snap their three-game losing streak. But does this battered team have enough left to hold onto their NFC South lead?

Super Bowl odds: +1200

The Lions are in "a little bit of a hole" now, as Dan Campbell said, and not just because he’s too much of a fourth-down gambler for his own good. The ankle injury to WR Amon-Ra St. Brown now looms really large.

Super Bowl odds: +4500

An easy win over the lowly Titans was their third straight. And they’ve now won four of five, giving them plenty of momentum heading into a division showdown against the Colts.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

Josh Allen may not look like an MVP anymore, but RB James Cook sure does. And if their defense can play like they did against the Steelers, maybe they’ve got something there.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Don’t ask how Kyle Shanahan is getting it done with this team. He just is. And now they’re riding a three-game winning streak into their bye week.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

A week ago, they had a big lead on the Chiefs and looked like they might be the best team in the AFC. Now they head to Jacksonville hoping to regain the top spot in the AFC South.

Super Bowl odds: +700

They’ve been outscored 48-15 in six quarters since taking a 21-0 lead over the Cowboys. They look and sound dysfunctional and know they’re starting to run out of time.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Their win in Philly proved they’ve arrived as a contender, and the 281 rushing yards they put up on the Eagles' defense should scare everyone. They’ve won eight of nine as they head into a stretch where they get the Packers twice in the next three weeks.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

A Thanksgiving Day win in Detroit reestablished the Packers as a threat. More importantly, four touchdown passes from Jordan Love was a reminder of what this offense can do.

Super Bowl odds: +450

What a disappointing way to end their six-game winning streak: two uncharacteristic interceptions by Matthew Stafford and a complete meltdown on both sides of the ball in the second half in Carolina.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They’ve now won nine straight games despite trailing at some point in each one. Their past four wins were by a combined 10 points. Why do they make everything so hard?

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They almost literally didn’t break a sweat in a 26-0 win over the Vikings. Then again, they didn’t need to after picking off four passes from undrafted rookie QB Max Brosmer.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

They toyed with the Giants as they rode their 10th straight win into the bye week. Now they’ll have a chance to clinch their first AFC East title since the last year of the Brady-Belichick dynasty (2019) in two weeks against the Bills.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

