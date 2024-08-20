National Football League NFC East Champions: Complete list of winners by year Updated Aug. 20, 2024 2:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In NFL lore, perhaps no division lurks quite as large as the NFC East. Dating back to 1967, the NFC East division features competitive matchups and, of course, America's team. In fact, no team in the NFC East has repeated as a champion in back-to-back years since 2004 - the longest streak in NFL history. Check out the complete list of NFC East champions including year, team and record.

NFC East Champions

2009: Dallas Cowboys (11–5)

2008: New York Giants (12–4)

2007: Dallas Cowboys (13–3)

2006: Philadelphia Eagles (10–6)

2005: New York Giants (11–5)

2004: Philadelphia Eagles (13–3)

2003: Philadelphia Eagles (12–4)

2002: Philadelphia Eagles (12–4)

2001: Philadelphia Eagles (11–5)

2000: New York Giants (12–4)

1999: Washington Redskins (10–6)

1998: Dallas Cowboys (10–6)

1997: New York Giants (10–5–1)

1996: Dallas Cowboys (10–6)

1995: Dallas Cowboys (12–4)

1994: Dallas Cowboys (12–4)

1993: Dallas Cowboys (12–4)

1992: Dallas Cowboys (13–3)

1991: Washington Redskins (14–2)

1990: New York Giants (13–3)

1989: New York Giants (12–4)

1988: Philadelphia Eagles (10–6)

1987: Washington Redskins (11–4)

1986: New York Giants (14–2)

1985: Dallas Cowboys (10–6)

1984: Washington Redskins (11–5)

1983: Washington Redskins (14–2)

1982: Washington Redskins (8–1)*

1981: Dallas Cowboys (12–4)

1980: Philadelphia Eagles (12–4)

1979: Dallas Cowboys (11–5)

1978: Dallas Cowboys (12–4)

1977: Dallas Cowboys (12–2)

1976: Dallas Cowboys (11–3)

1975: St. Louis Cardinals (11–3)

1974: St. Louis Cardinals (10–4)

1973: Dallas Cowboys (10–4)

1972: Washington Redskins (11–3)

1971: Dallas Cowboys (11–3)

1970: Dallas Cowboys (10–4)

1969: Dallas Cowboys (11–2–1)

1968: Dallas Cowboys (12–2)

1967: Dallas Cowboys (9–5)

* A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.

Who has won the most NFC East Division championships?

The Dallas Cowboys have won the most NFC East division championships with 25 titles. Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

Dallas Cowboys - 25

Philadelphia Eagles - 12

Washington Commanders - 9

New York Giants - 8

St Louis Cardinals - 2

