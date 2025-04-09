National Football League Mock Busters: 5 players who can sneak into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft Updated Apr. 9, 2025 12:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The dirty little secret of the NFL Draft is that the way the league and the media collectively think is completely different. We spend all of draft season postulating traits, evaluations and fits when it comes to prospects, only to inevitably see players slide further or go higher than any of the mock drafts predicted.

Of course, each team has its own priorities and its own preferences. It leads to some phenomenal surprises, particularly in the first round. In an effort to try and identify some of those surprises, I talked to coaches and evaluators around the league, trying to get a feel for their thoughts on under-the-radar prospects.

Here are five players we aren't talking enough about that could very well sneak into the first round.

CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Here's a player that used the NFL Scouting Combine to his advantage. Hairston tested off the charts in Indianapolis. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any cornerback at 4.28 seconds, and he had the second-highest vertical at 39.5 inches in addition to having the third-best long jump. Couple his testing with the fact that he's coming out of the SEC and is used to stiff competition, it's surprising that he isn't being discussed more.

Hairston did miss five games in his final season at Kentucky with a shoulder injury, but not before he registered a pick-six, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a sack in seven games. The year prior, Hairston was named second-team All-SEC and tied for sixth in the FBS with five interceptions, which led the conference. Two of those were returned for touchdowns.

Hairston has the speed to keep up with just about anyone on the outside and maintains his leverage throughout. He also has the takeaway ability and vision to turn it into points. Consider his stock on the rise so much so that he could sneak into the first round, after all.

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

The big name in this class as far as tight ends go is Tyler Warren out of Penn State, and rightfully so. Coming on the heels of Brock Bowers' breakout year in Las Vegas, tight ends are truly having a moment. Trey McBride in Arizona just got paid, too, and is now making more than both Travis Kelce and George Kittle. It seems the league is wising up to how much of a matchup nightmare tight ends who do it all can be.

That's where Taylor comes in. He just does everything well. He's solid as a blocker, aided by his 6-foot-5 frame. But what makes Taylor really special is his willingness to do the dirty work. He's physical enough to shed his blocks or chip, while then turning around and being the reliable receiver you need underneath. Taylor lined up wide at LSU, too, acting as more of a pure pass-catcher. He has that clutch gene, and for a guy that big to be that athletic, he has the ability to create problems in a system that knows how to utilize its tight ends.

It really wouldn't be that much of a shock to see him go toward the back of the first round, especially to a team like the Commanders or even the Chiefs. He could reunite with his college quarterback in Washington or be the heir-apparent to Kelce for Kansas City.

OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

I'll admit, Simmons doesn't make this list if he stays healthy because he'd be a top-15 pick. That being said, Simmons shredded his patellar tendon six games into the season last year and missed the final 10 games for the champs. During his first year at Ohio State in 2023, he started all 13 games at left tackle after transferring from San Diego State. At his original school, Simmons was a right tackle, so he now has significant experience on both sides of the line, which makes him all the more attractive as a prospect.

Simmons would be an investment for a team given that his injury was suffered in October, so you wouldn't want to push him at the start of his NFL career. His experience on either side of the line also leaves a little room for development, but in the right system and with the right coach, Simmons has all the traits to be a starting left tackle for a long time. A team like San Francisco, who still has Trent Williams, could be a great situation for Simmons. The same could be said for Washington, who have Laremy Tunsil now. The Lions are always looking ahead when it comes to the offensive line (and are pretty damn good at developing those players). The point is, there will be plenty of suitors in the market for their next left tackle; to get Simmons, they may have to use a premium pick.

Sure, people are talking about an edge rusher named Shemar from Texas A&M, but that's Shemar Stewart. This is his teammate, Shemar Turner, and his name has come up in more than one conversation I've had with coaches and scouts.

It isn't a coincidence either that there are three defensive linemen coming out of A&M that are highly touted. Sean Spencer, defensive line coach at A&M, affectionately known as "Coach Chaos," seems to know a thing or two about producing talent. He previously coached at Florida and for the New York Giants. That pro experience shows in a guy like Turner, who plays with incredible physicality and athleticism. Violent is the main word I'd use to describe his play. Providing that on the interior can pay major dividends for surrounding edge rushers.

This is a deep defensive line class, and Turner is just one example of players who aren't necessarily in the conversation but could make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts them. The league already knows that.

WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

The biggest knock against Royals has predictably been where he went to school and the competition he played against, but even at the Combine, he stacked up well among his peers. Royals ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds; even more impressively, his 10-yard split ranked second behind only Texas' Matthew Golden. While Royals' 2024 season was cut short due to injury, he ranked second in the FBS with a school-record 15 touchdowns.

He's also excellent when it comes to contested catches, using his frame and understanding his leverage. He's incredibly self-aware and maintains control of his body, something that is music to a wide receiver coach's ears. There's no shortage of need around the league for wideouts, which could push Royals up in the draft, perhaps even into the first round for the right team.

Carmen Vitali is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

