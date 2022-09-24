CARMEN VITALI VIDEOS STORIES

CARMEN VITALI

How Todd Bowles' Bucs have stifled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

Aaron Rodgers has a 35.4 passer rating and has been sacked nine times in two games against Todd Bowles. His Packers face the Buccaneers on F...
1 DAY AGO
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever

Tom Brady has been even more expressive in practice and around the building, sources tell FOX Sports.
1 DAY AGO
NFL Week 3 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

Get ready for Week 3 of the NFL season with analysis, matchups and picks for every game.
2 DAYS AGO
Vikings are improved, but dominant Eagles provided a dose of reality

While the Vikings looked nearly unstoppable in Week 1, Week 2 revealed the cracks that still exist in Minnesota.
4 DAYS AGO
Lions are playing well behind young stars. Is it time to believe in Detroit?

The Lions have exceeded expectations due to three young stars and a winning mentality. Is it time to believe?
5 DAYS AGO
Packers assert themselves in win over Bears as Aaron Jones runs roughshod

Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards as the Packers committed to the running game and beat the young Bears. How did Aaron Rodgers feel about it?
5 DAYS AGO
Bears, Packers resume storied rivalry Sunday night. What can you expect?

"It means everything," AJ Dillon said. Carmen Vitali reports on the NFL's oldest rivalry, which started before the Bears were even the Bears...
6 DAYS AGO
Packers' receivers may not be ready. Leaning on runners could help them

The Packers' young receivers are not ready to contribute. Leaning on Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon could help the team.
SEPTEMBER 16
NFL Week 2 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

Everything you need to know about Week 2 of the NFL season, with schedules, matchups, stats and predictions for all 16 games.
SEPTEMBER 15
Vikings beat Packers as Justin Jefferson has career day in new offense

The Vikings were clearly the better squad in a statement win over the Packers that showcased a new offensive philosophy, Carmen Vitali write...
SEPTEMBER 11
Bears stun 49ers behind Justin Fields, improved defense

The Bears pulled off an upset over the 49ers, showing off an effective defense and surprising offense, Carmen Vitali writes.
SEPTEMBER 11
