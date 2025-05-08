National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Bettors backing Bears to eclipse 8.5 regular-season wins Published May. 8, 2025 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bet on the Bears in 2025?

Well, according to at least one sportsbook, Chicago is where fans are putting their money — particularly when it comes to the win total.

At BetMGM, Chicago's win total is set at 8.5, and currently, the Bears' total has the most-bet Overs in ticket and in handle.

And overall, their win total has also racked up the most bets in tickets.

Let's take a look at some of the team's early odds at BetMGM as of May 8.

Chicago Bears odds 2025

Over 8.5 wins: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under 8.5 wins: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Make Playoffs: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Miss playoffs: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Win NFC North: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Super Bowl: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Caleb Williams MVP: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

In 2024, Chicago went a dismal 5-12. And that was in the wake of drafting Caleb Williams at No. 1 — the quarterback that the franchise selected to help steer the organization in a better direction.

But Williams went from being the odds-on favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year to being the most-sacked QB last year.

However, Williams wasn't the only low-light for the organization last season. The rushing offense ranked 25th, and the total defense ranked 27th.

Adding insult to injury, Chicago's roster was stacked with talented offensive weapons like receivers Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift , Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.

Will the Bears go Over or Under their 8.5 win total this season?

Despite the lackluster year, Chicago's offseason moves have evidently incentivized bettors to back the Bears.

And according to FOX Sports NFL reporter Carmen Vitali, after hiring new head coch Ben Johnson, Chicago has shown signs of taking a "completely different approach" than in years past.

"The Bears traded for two guards the week before free agency. They acquired Jonah Jackson. They then took advantage of the Kansas City Chiefs ' need to salary dump Joe Thuney's contract by trading for the four-time Super Bowl champion," Vitali wrote.

"One of their first moves in actual free agency was signing the best center on the market in Drew Dalman. Other free agency splashes included signing defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo ."

"First Things First" co-host Nick Wright also chimed in on the Bears' recent moves and how those moves could impact the win total.

"I think the division's gonna be tight. I'm not as high on the Packers, and I think the Vikings take a step back this season," Wright said. "And I also think we saw enough from Caleb to make me feel good that he is the guy I thought he would be.

"Obviously, I have the Over."

