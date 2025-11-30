2025 NFL Odds Week 14: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games

NFL Week 14 kicks off on Thursday, as the Lions host the Cowboys.

Here are the lines for every Week 14 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 1.

THURSDAY, DEC. 4

COWBOYS @ LIONS

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions -175, Cowboys +145

O/U: 54.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 7

BENGALS @ BILLS

Spread: Bills -6.5

Moneyline: Bills -305, Bengals +245

O/U: 51.5

COLTS @ JAGUARS

Spread: Colts -1.5

Moneyline: Colts -125, Jaguars +105

O/U: 48.5

SEAHAWKS @ FALCONS

Spread: Seahawks -7.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -425, Falcons +330

O/U: 44.5

SAINTS @ BUCCANEERS

Spread: Buccaneers -8.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -455, Saints +350

O/U: 43.5

STEELERS @ RAVENS

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Moneyline: Ravens -340, Steelers +270

O/U: 45.5

TITANS @ BROWNS

Spread: Browns -4.5

Moneyline: Browns -218, Titans +180

O/U: 33.5

DOLPHINS @ JETS

Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -148, Jets +124

O/U: 42.5

BEARS @ PACKERS

Spread: Packers -6

Moneyline: Packers -285, Bears +230

O/U: 45.5

RAMS @ CARDINALS

Spread: Rams -7.5

Moneyline: Rams -395, Cardinals +310

O/U: 48.5

TEXANS @ CHIEFS

Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -218, Texans +180

O/U: 43.5

COMMANDERS @ VIKINGS

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

BRONCOS @ RAIDERS

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

MONDAY, DEC. 8

EAGLES @ CHARGERS

Spread: Eagles -3

Moneyline: Eagles -180, Chargers +150

O/U: 41.5