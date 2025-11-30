2025 NFL Odds Week 14: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games
NFL Week 14 kicks off on Thursday, as the Lions host the Cowboys.
Here are the lines for every Week 14 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 1.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
THURSDAY, DEC. 4
Spread: Lions -3
Moneyline: Lions -175, Cowboys +145
O/U: 54.5
SUNDAY, DEC. 7
Spread: Bills -6.5
Moneyline: Bills -305, Bengals +245
O/U: 51.5
Spread: Colts -1.5
Moneyline: Colts -125, Jaguars +105
O/U: 48.5
Spread: Seahawks -7.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -425, Falcons +330
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Buccaneers -8.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers -455, Saints +350
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Ravens -6.5
Moneyline: Ravens -340, Steelers +270
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Browns -4.5
Moneyline: Browns -218, Titans +180
O/U: 33.5
Spread: Dolphins -2.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -148, Jets +124
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Packers -6
Moneyline: Packers -285, Bears +230
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Rams -7.5
Moneyline: Rams -395, Cardinals +310
O/U: 48.5
Spread: Chiefs -4.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -218, Texans +180
O/U: 43.5
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
MONDAY, DEC. 8
Spread: Eagles -3
Moneyline: Eagles -180, Chargers +150
O/U: 41.5
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Chiefs, Ravens, Lions Crater After Thanksgiving Ls
QB Stock Market Week 11: How is Matthew Stafford Better Than Ever at 37?
NFL Coaching Hot Seat Rankings: With Brian Daboll Out, Who's Next?
-
2025 NFL Honors Watch: Jonathan Taylor in OPOY Lead, but What About DPOY?
Lane Kiffin-Jaxson Dart Reunion? 11 Candidates to Be the Giants' Next Head Coach
New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds: Mike McCarthy Favored
-
Rob Gronkowski to Sign 1-Day Contract with New England, Be 'a Patriot for Life'
2025 NFL Week 11 Buzz: Pats Standout DT Out Weeks; Broncos Lose Starting RB
4 Takeaways From the Eagles’ Win Over the Packers on Monday Night Football
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Chiefs, Ravens, Lions Crater After Thanksgiving Ls
QB Stock Market Week 11: How is Matthew Stafford Better Than Ever at 37?
NFL Coaching Hot Seat Rankings: With Brian Daboll Out, Who's Next?
-
2025 NFL Honors Watch: Jonathan Taylor in OPOY Lead, but What About DPOY?
Lane Kiffin-Jaxson Dart Reunion? 11 Candidates to Be the Giants' Next Head Coach
New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds: Mike McCarthy Favored
-
Rob Gronkowski to Sign 1-Day Contract with New England, Be 'a Patriot for Life'
2025 NFL Week 11 Buzz: Pats Standout DT Out Weeks; Broncos Lose Starting RB
4 Takeaways From the Eagles’ Win Over the Packers on Monday Night Football