2025 Week 14 QB Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts
Week 14 brings another pressure-packed slate for fantasy managers, and the quarterback spot will decide plenty of playoff races. Whether you need a sleeper to fill a gap, a streamer with upside or a heads-up on potential busts, here is how this week’s QB landscape shapes up.
Who are the top QBs to start for fantasy in Week 14 of the NFL season?
For Week 14, these are the quarterbacks you should feel confident starting in fantasy.
Josh Allen headlines the position in a matchup with the Bengals. He has been playing at a high level and the Bills offense is rolling. He is projected for 20.5 points.
Other strong quarterback options include:
- Dak Prescott vs. Lions: 19.8 points
- Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers: 18.3 points
- Jalen Hurts vs. Chargers: 18.2 points
- Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals: 18.2 points
- Patrick Mahomes vs. Texans: 17.6 points
Which fantasy QB sleepers should I stream for Week 14?
For Week 14, these quarterbacks are worth a look as streaming sleepers.
Baker Mayfield draws the Saints and remains a strong fantasy option. He has averaged 24 fantasy points per game and now faces a defense that has allowed four of its past five opposing quarterbacks to reach at least 20 fantasy points.
Trevor Lawrence is another viable play against the Colts. He has averaged 16.4 fantasy points per game in 2025 and now gets a matchup with a defense that has given up 288.5 passing yards and 16.9 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks across the past seven weeks.
Jacoby Brissett is in the mix as well. He has topped 300 passing yards four times and thrown exactly two touchdowns in six games during Kyler Murray’s absence. The Rams have allowed the seventh-fewest yards per attempt at 6.5, but Brissett’s volume keeps him relevant.
Matchups and recent form should guide your decision. Arizona’s passing game could lean more on its secondary options if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury.
Which quarterbacks rank as fantasy Week 14 busts?
For Week 14, these quarterbacks profile as bust candidates and are worth fading in fantasy lineups.
Tua Tagovailoa faces a tough matchup against the Jets. New York has consistently limited opposing quarterbacks, and Tagovailoa has thrown six interceptions across his past three games. The Jets’ pass rush also poses a challenge that could limit his ceiling.
Daniel Jones is another quarterback to monitor, even though the Giants are on bye. Looking ahead to Week 15, he draws the Cowboys, who have been strong defensively and present a difficult matchup.
A few other quarterbacks carry risk based on their Week 14 opponents. Sam Darnold faces a Falcons defense that has held its own against quarterbacks. Tyrod Taylor draws a Dolphins defense that has made steady improvements.
As always, matchups and recent form should guide start-sit decisions. For example, the Cardinals passing game could feature more secondary options if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury, which makes Jacoby Brissett more appealing against the Rams.
Week 14 QB Fantasy Football Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|Proj. Fantasy Pts.
|1
|Josh Allen
|Bills vs. Bengals
|20.5
|2
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys at Lions
|19.8
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens vs. Steelers
|18.3
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles at Chargers
|18.2
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams at Cardinals
|18.2
|6
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs vs. Texans
|17.6
|7
|Jared Goff
|Lions vs. Cowboys
|17
|7
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals at Bills
|17
|7
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers vs. Saints
|17
|10
|Bo Nix
|Broncos at Raiders
|16.6
|11
|Daniel Jones
|Colts at Jaguars
|16.4
|12
|Sam Darnold
|Seahawks at Falcons
|16.1
|12
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars vs. Colts
|16.1
|14
|Jordan Love
|Packers vs. Bears
|15.6
|15
|Caleb Williams
|Bears at Packers
|14.8
|16
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans at Chiefs
|13.9
|16
|Tyrod Taylor
|Jets vs. Dolphins
|13.9
|18
|Aaron Rodgers
|Steelers at Ravens
|13.4
|19
|Tyler Shough
|Saints at Buccaneers
|12.9
|20
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins at Jets
|12.6
|21
|Geno Smith
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|11.6
|22
|Marcus Mariota
|Commanders at Vikings
|11.3
|23
|Kirk Cousins
|Falcons vs. Seahawks
|11.2
|24
|Cameron Ward
|Titans at Browns
|10.4
|25
|Shedeur Sanders
|Browns vs. Titans
|10.3
