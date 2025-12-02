National Football League
NFL: NOV 27 Chiefs at Cowboys
National Football League

2025 Week 14 QB Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Published Dec. 2, 2025 10:00 a.m. ET

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Week 14 brings another pressure-packed slate for fantasy managers, and the quarterback spot will decide plenty of playoff races. Whether you need a sleeper to fill a gap, a streamer with upside or a heads-up on potential busts, here is how this week’s QB landscape shapes up.

Who are the top QBs to start for fantasy in Week 14 of the NFL season?

For Week 14, these are the quarterbacks you should feel confident starting in fantasy.

Josh Allen headlines the position in a matchup with the Bengals. He has been playing at a high level and the Bills offense is rolling. He is projected for 20.5 points.

Other strong quarterback options include:

 

Which fantasy QB sleepers should I stream for Week 14?

For Week 14, these quarterbacks are worth a look as streaming sleepers.

Baker Mayfield draws the Saints and remains a strong fantasy option. He has averaged 24 fantasy points per game and now faces a defense that has allowed four of its past five opposing quarterbacks to reach at least 20 fantasy points.

Trevor Lawrence is another viable play against the Colts. He has averaged 16.4 fantasy points per game in 2025 and now gets a matchup with a defense that has given up 288.5 passing yards and 16.9 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks across the past seven weeks.

Jacoby Brissett is in the mix as well. He has topped 300 passing yards four times and thrown exactly two touchdowns in six games during Kyler Murray’s absence. The Rams have allowed the seventh-fewest yards per attempt at 6.5, but Brissett’s volume keeps him relevant.

Matchups and recent form should guide your decision. Arizona’s passing game could lean more on its secondary options if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury.

Which quarterbacks rank as fantasy Week 14 busts?

For Week 14, these quarterbacks profile as bust candidates and are worth fading in fantasy lineups.

Tua Tagovailoa faces a tough matchup against the Jets. New York has consistently limited opposing quarterbacks, and Tagovailoa has thrown six interceptions across his past three games. The Jets’ pass rush also poses a challenge that could limit his ceiling.

Daniel Jones is another quarterback to monitor, even though the Giants are on bye. Looking ahead to Week 15, he draws the Cowboys, who have been strong defensively and present a difficult matchup.

A few other quarterbacks carry risk based on their Week 14 opponents. Sam Darnold faces a Falcons defense that has held its own against quarterbacks. Tyrod Taylor draws a Dolphins defense that has made steady improvements.

As always, matchups and recent form should guide start-sit decisions. For example, the Cardinals passing game could feature more secondary options if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury, which makes Jacoby Brissett more appealing against the Rams.

 

Week 14 QB Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts.
1Josh AllenBills vs. Bengals20.5
2Dak PrescottCowboys at Lions19.8
3Lamar JacksonRavens vs. Steelers18.3
4Jalen HurtsEagles at Chargers18.2
4Matthew StaffordRams at Cardinals18.2
6Patrick MahomesChiefs vs. Texans17.6
7Jared GoffLions vs. Cowboys17
7Joe BurrowBengals at Bills17
7Baker MayfieldBuccaneers vs. Saints17
10Bo NixBroncos at Raiders16.6
11Daniel JonesColts at Jaguars16.4
12Sam DarnoldSeahawks at Falcons16.1
12Trevor LawrenceJaguars vs. Colts16.1
14Jordan LovePackers vs. Bears15.6
15Caleb WilliamsBears at Packers14.8
16C.J. StroudTexans at Chiefs13.9
16Tyrod TaylorJets vs. Dolphins13.9
18Aaron RodgersSteelers at Ravens13.4
19Tyler ShoughSaints at Buccaneers12.9
20Tua TagovailoaDolphins at Jets12.6
21Geno SmithRaiders vs. Broncos11.6
22Marcus MariotaCommanders at Vikings11.3
23Kirk CousinsFalcons vs. Seahawks11.2
24Cameron WardTitans at Browns10.4
25Shedeur SandersBrowns vs. Titans10.3

More Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings

 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes