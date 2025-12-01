2025 NFL Week 14 Buzz: Justin Herbert Undergoing Surgery, Optimistic About Monday

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

Chargers QB Herbert to undergo surgery

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will have surgery Monday to repair a broken bone in his non-throwing hand.

Herbert is optimistic about his chances to play next week for the Chargers (8-4), who beat the Raiders 31-14 on Sunday for their fourth victory in five games. Herbert played the final three quarters against Las Vegas with a hard cast on his left hand while exclusively taking shotgun snaps.

"I think it's one of those things where you just stabilize it (and play)," Herbert said. "I'm not the doctor, unfortunately, but they were hopeful, so I think that's a good thing.'

Herbert wasn't sure when his hand was broken, but it appeared to happen late in the Chargers’ opening drive when he was thrown to the ground by Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn after a short scramble. Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on the next snap, but trainers took him off the field a few minutes later.

"I'm treating it as if I'm playing Monday," Herbert said of the surgery and recovery, and the Chargers' next matchup against the Eagles. "I think they were very hopeful for that, so I think that's just something we'll see tomorrow and get a feel for."

Herbert has 2,842 yards passing with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, his sixth for the Chargers.

Vikings waive WR Thielen

The Minnesota Vikings waived wide receiver Adam Thielen on Monday, allowing the 13-year veteran an opportunity for more playing time elsewhere down the stretch of his expected final NFL season and ending a disappointing return to his original team.

Thielen had just eight catches for 69 yards for the Vikings (4-8) this year and was a healthy scratch for their game at Seattle on Sunday, a 26-0 loss that was their first shutout in 18 years. With the Vikings struggling badly on offense, Thielen was rarely used behind the top three wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Thielen's agent asked last week for his release so he could find a more significant role with another club. Thielen plans to retire after this season.

"Following discussions through the weekend and out of respect for Adam, we have agreed to give him the opportunity to pursue more playing time elsewhere. Adam is one of the all-time great Vikings, and we wish him and his family continued success," Adofo-Mensah said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

