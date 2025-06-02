National Football League 2025 Lions game-by-game predictions: NFC North still theirs to lose? Published Jun. 3, 2025 1:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It is going to be a bloodbath in the NFC North this season, just like it was last year. With how competitive the division is, it seems likely that all four teams will somewhat cannibalize each other. On top of that, they have to play the AFC North and NFC East.

The Lions have to then contend with a first-place schedule thanks to their 15 wins last year. It likely won’t take that many to win the division again, but it won’t be a cakewalk for a team that just lost its Pro Bowl center and saw both its coordinators and multiple other assistants depart in the offseason.

That said, this is still an excellent roster with the talent to beat anyone, so let’s look at how the 2025 season could go for Detroit.

Week 1: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 7

I don’t think it’s going to be all smooth sailing for the Lions right off the bat with the mass coaching exodus, but against a familiar opponent with a chip on their shoulder? They should be just fine at Lambeau.

Result: Win, 1-0 record

Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 14

I told you it wouldn’t be smooth sailing. The Lions play twice against one of the departed coordinators, and best believe Ben Johnson has all the motivation to beat his former team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Result: Loss, 1-1

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball up the field against Tyrique Stevenson #29 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a game at Ford Field on November 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 22

This is a toss-up, but I don’t see the Lions losing back-to-back games very easily. While it’ll be a challenge in Baltimore against Lamar Jackson, Detroit has the talent to do it and will have Aidan Hutchinson back in his groove.

Result: Win, 2-1

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 28

The Browns at home is about as favorable of a matchup as the Lions are going to get.

Result: Win, 3-1

Week 5: at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 5

I think the Bengals are going to be a lot more formidable than they were last year and that’s going to be trouble for anyone they have to play. They won’t win every game, but they’ll inevitably beat some good teams. In this case, the Lions are one of them.

Result: Loss, 3-2

Week 6: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct . 12

The Lions are still a great team, so they’ll also beat some great teams. They’re playing a first-place schedule for a reason and that means playing teams like the Chiefs.

Result: Win, 4-2

Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Oct. 20

I’m not sure why the Bucs keep getting underestimated when they’ve won their division the past four years and have made legitimate playoff runs. That being said, the Lions have had the Bucs’ number in the past, and they’ll have it again.

Result: Win, 5-2

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 2

I fully expect the Lions and Vikings to battle it out again just like they did last year. This should be the time that J.J. McCarthy is starting to round into form, but the same will be true of the Lions’ defense. Coming off a bye week, too? I think the Lions take this one.

Result: Win, 6-2

Week 10: at Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 9

The Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game last year and are no longer a surprise team. They only got better this offseason, too.

Result: Loss, 6-3

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders scrambles with the ball as Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions dives to apply pressure during the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Week 11: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 16

I don’t see the Eagles having a Super Bowl hangover this year, at least not one that means they’re still not excellent in the regular season. Philadelphia has one of the best offensive arsenals in the league that will stress every level of Detroit’s defense. Its passing game can take the top off the secondary, which has been the Lions’ weakness in the past.

Result: Loss, 6-4

Week 12: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 23

Detroit gets to balance its first-place road games with last-place teams at home. The Giants should be an easy win for the Lions.

Result: Win, 7-4

Week 13: vs. Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 27

The NFC North is a nearly impossible division to predict and feels like, at least, a three-team race. That can mean a sweep for Detroit or a series split or the Lions could lose both times to Green Bay. These teams play each other so close and have done so for the past couple of years. This should be no different.

Result: Win, 8-4

Tim Patrick #17 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with Jared Goff #16 after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 5, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Packers 34-31. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 4

The Cowboys have added more talent offensively, but it shouldn’t be anything the Lions can’t handle, provided they’re healthy at this point of the season.

Result: Win, 9-4

Week 15: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 14

Crossing two time zones is always tricky and I think the Rams will be even better this season than they were last year. They’ll likely with the NFC West again, and this time more convincingly. That could mean the Lions drop one to their former quarterback.

Result: Loss, 9-5

Week 16: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 21

The Steelers could very well have Mason Rudolph at quarterback if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t ultimately sign with them, so I can’t think they’re a real threat to the Lions at this stage of the season.

Result: Win, 10-5

Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 25

Remember how I said this division is a total toss-up? It’s not likely that the Lions will win every division game they play. In fact, I’d bet it's impossible. If they’re going to drop one to the Vikings, it’ll be later in the year when McCarthy has more experience.

Result: Loss, 10-6

Amik Robertson #21 of the Detroit Lions breaks up a pass intended for Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Ford Field on January 05, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Week 18: at Chicago Bears, TBD

It should all still end on a high note for the Lions, who will likely be vying for the division title down to the wire again. I don’t think it’s going to take a 15-win season mostly because I don’t see 15 wins on any NFC North team’s schedule — not with them playing the AFC North and NFC East. Whoever wins the division can perhaps do it with 11 victories, which is exactly where I have the Lions.

Result: Win

Final record: 11-6

Carmen Vitali is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share