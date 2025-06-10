National Football League One player each NFC team should add to fill its biggest need Published Jun. 11, 2025 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Free agency frenzy has come and gone. So has the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL teams are busy going through the final phase of their offseason programs and their rosters are all but set until training camps open at the end of July.

Now that we have a decent idea of what each team is working with, ask not what they have, but what they don’t.

These are each NFC team’s biggest needs going into the summer lull — and potential players that are still available to fill those needs.

NFC East

Biggest need: Cornerback

There’s a real chance Trevon Diggs doesn’t play for the Cowboys this season, and if that’s the case, they need cornerback help badly.

Potential acquisition: Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Trevon Diggs #7 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Biggest need: Offensive line

There are a lot of needs on the Giants’ roster, but the most dire of them is still probably the offensive line — especially with an aging veteran at quarterback in Russell Wilson, assuming he ends up being the starter. Andrew Thomas is an excellent tackle, but the line doesn’t have much else going for it and Thomas will likely miss a couple of games here and there.

Potential acquisition: Brandon Scherff

Biggest need: Safety

This is incredibly nitpicky, but for the purposes of this exercise, I had to identify a position, OK? The Eagles roster is loaded thanks to the beautiful mind that is Howie Roseman, so we’re really talking about depth here. Safety is a place I’d like to see more of it. That’s all.

Potential acquisition: Julian Blackmon

Biggest need: Safety

The Commanders added Will Harris this offseason as their box safety, but I still have my questions about Quan Martin, if we’re grasping at straws here. At the very least, I don’t think a veteran would hurt in that room.

Potential acquisition: Marcus Williams

NFC North

Biggest need: Safety

I know a lot of people in Chicago still want the Bears to add to their running back room, but the Bears themselves don’t seem to be too concerned about it. They allowed J.K. Dobbins to remain a free agent as they embarked on mandatory minicamp last week and now Dobbins is a Bronco. Instead, I think Chicago should insulate against injury with Jaquan Brisker making his way back from a concussion that kept him out of a significant portion of the 2024 season. Brisker said he’s good to go after "retraining his nervous system" last week, but it can’t hurt to add secondary depth, regardless.

Potential acquisition: Jordan Whitehead

Biggest need: Edge rusher

Yes, the Lions are getting Aidan Hutchinson back, but coming off injury, they should try to make his return as easy on him as possible. That is, not making him shoulder the load too much too soon. Detroit is also relying on the health of Marcus Davenport on the other side of the defensive line even with Hutchinson healthy. That hasn’t worked out in recent seasons, so getting another guy off the edge can’t hurt.

Potential acquisition: Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon #15 of the Atlanta Falcons rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Biggest need: Edge rusher

While Jaire Alexander’s release probably makes it so cornerback is top of mind, that hasn’t been the biggest complaint of Packers fans this offseason. Why can’t Green Bay get pressure up front? Xavier McKinney masked a lot of the pressure issues last season with his takeaways, but imagine if there was a real-deal pass rush to go along with his ball-hawking skills?

Potential acquisition: DeMarcus Walker

Biggest need: Cornerback

I think if I asked ChatGPT what the Vikings biggest needs are, it would struggle to come up with anything. This roster is stacked on both sides of the ball and the only question mark is their young, inexperienced quarterback. That’s why I'd go to the defensive side and try to shore up the secondary. It never hurts to insulate from injury, as good as the Vikings’ corners can be.

Potential acquisition: Rasul Douglas

NFC South

Biggest need: Defensive tackle

The Falcons did some work defensively this offseason, but they could still use some help up front defensively. They let Grady Jarrett walk in free agency and haven’t really made up for his departure.

Potential acquisition: Raekwon Davis

Biggest need: Cornerback

The Panthers' roster isn't bad? Looking through it, they have talent on both sides of the ball. I think they could still benefit from some secondary help, though, specifically outside corner.

Potential acquisition: James Bradberry

Biggest need: Defensive line

The Saints need to get younger, and that includes all along the defensive line. Getting a veteran isn’t the most conducive solution, and they did already address it in free agency adding Davon Godchaux. I still think they need more, though, and maybe get a free agent on the younger side.

Potential acquisition: Raekwon Davis

Miami Dolphins Offensive Line Liam Eichenberg (74) blocks Indianapolis Colts Defensive Tackle Raekwon Davis (98) during the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts on October 20, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Biggest need: Linebacker

The Bucs' roster still looks great. Their lines are good on both sides of the ball. They look primed to contend for the division yet again. The only major question mark is that middle level of the defense. Lavonte David continues to defy conventional aging and is still a high-level player, but he’s shouldering the majority of the load there. K.J. Britt is now gone and SirVocea Dennis will step up. I think a veteran insurance policy at inside linebacker is probably a good idea, even if it’s not ultimately needed.

Potential acquisition: Krys Barnes

NFC West

Biggest need: Offensive line

I like a lot of what the Cardinals did this offseason. I love that they invested in Trey McBride. But I don’t know if the offensive line measures up to what they want to do offensively. I’d like to see more competition. Maybe bring back a familiar face once he’s healthy?

Potential acquisition: Will Hernandez

Biggest need: Tight end

This was another tricky one because the Rams have only been ascending. They have a great offense with Matthew Stafford still at the helm, but I think coach Sean McVay could do some more fun things with tight ends if he had more of them.

Potential acquisition: Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith #9 of the Miami Dolphins scores a 7-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Biggest need: Safety

The Niners had a defensive exodus this offseason but were able to account for a majority of their losses. The one place they haven’t quite gotten to par? Safety. Add another veteran in that room and I think it would go a long way.

Potential acquisition: Marcus Williams

Biggest need: Offensive line

If it wasn’t for Caleb Williams taking 68 sacks last year, we’d have been talking about the 50 Geno Smith took a lot more. The Seahawks know offensive line is still a weak point, and I’d expect them to add more to that unit come training camp.

Potential acquisition: Chukwuma Okorafor

Carmen Vitali is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

