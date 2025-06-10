National Football League One player each AFC team should add to fill its biggest need Published Jun. 11, 2025 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Free agency frenzy has come and gone. So has the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL teams are busy going through the final phase of their offseason programs and their rosters are all but set until training camps open at the end of July.

Now that we have a decent idea of what each team is working with, ask not what they have, but what they don’t.

These are each AFC team’s biggest needs going into the summer lull — and potential players that are still available to fill those needs.

AFC East

Biggest need: Edge rusher

The Bills have a really good roster, but defensively, Greg Rousseau can’t do it all up front. Joey Bosa is still hurt. You have some good guys on the interior, but you can never have too many edge rushers. Adding another, even if it’s a vet, could help solidify a rotation to keep the pressure on and help balance pressure packages.

Potential acquisition: Jadeveon Clowney

Biggest need: Cornerback

The Dolphins still have multiple needs, but also don’t seem to have a ton of urgency in addressing them. Their secondary across the board confuses me. They inexplicably let safety Jevon Holland walk out of the safety room and are shopping Jalen Ramsey. If they do indeed trade him, they’ll need a cornerback in a bad way more than anything else.

Potential acquisition: Rasul Douglas

Jalen Ramsey's looming trade will leave the Dolphins in need of a cornerback. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Biggest need: Wide receiver

I’m buying Patriots stock now. I think they’re on one of the most fun upward trajectories of anyone. That has a lot to do with quarterback Drake Maye and how much he proved the Pats right last year when he finally took over. Why not get him another weapon, especially a vet, to round out his receiver room?

Potential acquisition: Amari Cooper

Biggest need: Wide receiver

The Jets can’t rely just on Garrett Wilson to shoulder the load. There needs to be a balance that forces defenses into some decisions, and a strong slot receiver could be just what Justin Fields needs to make it in the Big Apple.

Potential acquisition: Keenan Allen

AFC North

Biggest need: Edge rusher

As electric as the Ravens’ offense is with Lamar Jackson at the helm, so much of their identity is tied up in defense. There’s a ton of talent on that side of the ball, too. But there’s something left to be desired in the pass rush. Kyle Van Noy is a great player. Odafe Oweh is, too. But to keep consistent pressure coming off the edge, I’d like to see a deeper rotation — especially to capitalize on the players Baltimore has on the interior. Guys like Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones can wreak havoc inside, which makes things easier and mismatches more common with guys on the outside.

Potential acquisition: Preston Smith

Biggest need: Safety

Geno Stone is still a good player for the Bengals, but the safety rotation looks vulnerable at best. I’d like to see a more downhill threat in the form of a box safety as Cincinnati tries to revamp that side of the ball. With all the offensive firepower they have, the Bengals defense just has to be average, which takes the pressure off — but they still need depth.

Potential acquisition: Jordan Whitehead

Biggest need: Offensive line

It wasn’t so long ago that Cleveland had a pretty good offensive line, but it's not getting any younger. The Browns let former first-round tackle Jedrick Wills' contract expire as he's considering sitting out the 2025 season entirely to get healthy. Age means depth becomes even more important along the offensive line because of the near-certainty of injuries. Whoever ultimately ends up under center for the Browns will benefit from a stronger offensive line.

Potential acquisition: Shaq Mason

Biggest need: Wide receiver

Is this actually the Steelers' biggest need? No. Is this the most likely move I think they’ll make? Yep. Aaron Rodgers might have signed on the dotted line, but the deal won’t be truly official until the Steelers import one of Rodgers’ friends to make him more comfortable. I can think of a tight end who spent a lot of time with Rodgers who is on the market. I can also think of a wide receiver Rodgers left behind in New York that wouldn’t be costly to move.

Potential acquisition: Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard and Aaron Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the Jets after playing together with the Packers. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

AFC South

Biggest need: Safety

The Texans’ defense has a scary enough pass rush that should make it easier on the back level, but I’d still feel better about adding to that room.

Potential acquisition: Jordan Whitehead

Biggest need: Offensive line

The Colts' biggest need is probably still a quarterback, but there aren’t any true options for that. The next best thing? Insulating further along the offensive line, which is rapidly getting older as well.

Potential acquisition: Will Hernandez

Biggest need: Tight end

The Jaguars are set up decently well to contend in what is a wide-open division, but Trevor Lawrence could still use some more cushion in the form of another tight end, especially after they let Evan Engram walk.

Potential acquisition: Gerald Everett

Trevor Lawrence will have some new players and coaches around him in Jacksonville this season. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Biggest need: Linebacker

Am I the only one who feels kind of good about the Titans this year? Again, the division is wide open and if Cam Ward is as advertised, this offense is capable of scoring some points. The defense didn’t live up to what Tennessee hoped it'd be last year, especially the defensive front. But the Titans need more at the middle level directing traffic. I think that could go a long way in helping get pressure with the entire front seven.

Potential acquisition: C.J. Mosley

AFC West

Biggest need: Wide receiver

The Broncos' defense is stacked. Their offense has a lot of talent, too. I think Bo Nix could use some more experience to throw to in the form of a receiver, though. Courtland Sutton is a great player, but the more options you can give Nix as he continues to develop, the better.

Potential acquisition: Amari Cooper

Biggest need: Edge rusher

This is nitpicking because the Chiefs are still the Chiefs, even if they lost the Super Bowl last year. Part of me wanted to put their biggest need at tight end, even though Travis Kelce is coming back for 2025. It couldn’t hurt to have another guy in that room as Kelce gets warmed up for the postseason. Ultimately, I went with edge rusher. They have Chris Jones. They have George Karlaftis. But if you add another problem opposite Karlaftis, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is only going to get more creative.

Potential acquisition: Matthew Judon

Chris Jones and George Karlaftis combined for 13 sacks last season. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Biggest need: Right tackle

The Raiders have done a ton of work on their offensive line with the arrival of Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek, but there’s still more to be done, specifically at right tackle. It can’t hurt to have the depth and competition that a veteran would bring.

Potential acquisition: George Fant

Biggest need: Edge rusher

I don’t know how much more Khalil Mack has in him, but it would be a good idea to give him some help on the edge, regardless.

Potential acquisition: Preston Smith

Carmen Vitali is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

