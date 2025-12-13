National Football League
It's Happening! Colts To Start 44-Year-Old QB Philip Rivers vs. Seahawks
It's Happening! Colts To Start 44-Year-Old QB Philip Rivers vs. Seahawks

Updated Dec. 13, 2025 3:31 p.m. ET

This isn't a drill.

The Indianapolis Colts are starting 44-year-old Philip Rivers at quarterback in their Week 15 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Media reported on Saturday morning.

The Colts signed Rivers to their practice squad earlier this week in the wake of Daniel Jones' season-ending torn Achilles tendon injury suffered in their Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson is on IR due to a fractured orbital bone and rookie quarterback Riley Leonard has never made an NFL start.

Rivers last appeared in the NFL with the Colts in the 2020 season, with the eight-time Pro Bowler leading them to the playoffs and winning 11 games. In the aforementioned 2020 campaign, Rivers totaled 4,169 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 97.0 passer rating, while completing 68% of his passes.

Rivers, who spent the first 16 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers (2004-19), is sixth in NFL history with 421 passing touchdowns and seventh with 63,440 passing yards. When Rivers takes the field on Sunday, he will become the fifth-oldest quarterback to start a game in NFL history and the third-oldest if he starts the Colts' four remaining regular-season games.

Indianapolis has lost three consecutive games, falling to 8-5 and is now the first team out of the AFC playoff bracket.

National Football League
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
