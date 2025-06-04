National Football League 2025 Bears game-by-game predictions: Playoffs in Year 1 under Ben Johnson? Published Jun. 6, 2025 11:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

I’m optimistic about the Chicago Bears.

There’s a sentence I haven’t said in a while. They’ve done everything right (and differently!) this offseason, and it looks like they’ll be much improved this season.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Bears will be in the playoffs or win the NFC North. They still have to walk before they can run. After winning just five games last season, the bar for improvement is pretty low. I think they’ll surpass their 2024 win total, but let’s not get carried away with expectations again in Ben Johnson’s first year as head coach. There will still be an adjustment period as the team gets used to his system and as he learns his roster.

With that in mind, here's an early look and prediction for each game on Chicago's schedule.

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 8

CHI -115, MIN -105

At home in what will presumably be Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first start, I think the Bears have the upper hand. That is, if Brian Flores’ defense isn’t already in midseason form.

Result: Win, 1-0 record

The Bears lost both their games against the Vikings last year and have dropped seven of eight in the series. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Week 2: at Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 14 (FOX)

CHI +180, DET -218

The NFL schedule makers wasted no time bringing Ben Johnson back to Detroit, and there’s going to be so much extra juice there that I think the Bears can propel themselves to a win for their new coach. It also may take some time for the new coordinators in Detroit to get their footing, as well as defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to return to form.

Result: Win, 2-0 record

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 21 (FOX)

CHI -155, DAL +130

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be back from injury and a couple of weeks into the groove of the new season. Dallas added more weapons for him as well as help up front, so I would count on a strong start to the season for the Cowboys.

Result: Loss, 2-1 record

Week 4: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 28

CHI -120, LV +100

This is a complete toss-up with the overhaul that happened in Vegas this offseason. I’m betting it’s early enough in the season that the Raiders haven’t found their stride quite yet. On paper, Chicago has the better team, too.

Result: Win, 3-1 record

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: at Washington Commanders, Monday, Oct. 13

CHI +164, WSH -198

Chicago will be itching to avenge last year's loss to Washington on an insane Hail Mary, but as the Rolling Stones told us, you can’t always get what you want. The Commanders only got better from last season and still have a ton of momentum coming off a deep playoff run that saw them challenge for the NFC title way ahead of schedule.

Result: Loss, 3-2 record

The Commanders took down the Bears when the teams met last season thanks to a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 19 (FOX)

CHI -325, NO +260

This is one of the only benefits of this year’s fourth-place schedule. The Saints will presumably be relying on a rookie to be their starting quarterback, and they still have holes all over their roster. It doesn’t seem like their bounce back is coming this season, so this should be a win for Chicago.

Result: Win, 4-2 record

Week 8: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 26

CHI +245, BAL -305

Playing Lamar Jackson is always a challenge, but playing him in Baltimore will be especially difficult.

Result: Loss, 4-3 record

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson finished second in the voting last season despite being first-team All-Pro. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 2

CHI +136, CIN -162

Getting the AFC North was really a tough straw to draw for the NFC North, which is already the toughest division in football. Sure, the Bengals finished in third place in their division last season, but with some shakeups and retentions this offseason, I don’t expect Cincinnati to be down for long.

Result: Loss, 4-4 record

Week 10: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 9 (FOX)

CHI -218, NYG +180

There are a lot of question marks with the Giants still, perhaps not who will start at quarterback in Week 1 but certainly in Week 10. They also still need a ton of help along the offensive line, so this should work in Chicago’s favor.

Result: Win, 5-4 record

Will rookie QB Jaxson Dart be starting for the Giants by the middle of the season? (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Week 11: at Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 16 (FOX)

CHI +110, MIN -130

I think it’s a pipe dream for any NFC North team to sweep a division rival this year. The Bears have been the division punching bag for the past few seasons under Matt Eberflus, so splitting the season series in Johnson’s first year is a big win for them.

Result: Loss, 5-5 record

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 23

CHI -130, PIT +110

The Steelers' defense is still formidable, but I think any team can win against them as long as they don’t have a franchise guy under center. It's hard to say what exactly Aaron Rodgers is at this point.

Result: Win, 6-5 record

Aaron Rodgers has tortured the Bears throughout his career. Will he do so again in 2025? (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Nov. 28

CHI +250, PHI -310

A year ago, Chicago came out of Thanksgiving weekend in search of a new head coach, so a date with the defending champs at their place actually marks a slight improvement. The Eagles never seem to take a true step back, even after reaching the mountaintop thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s team-building efficiency.

Result: Loss, 6-6 record

Week 14: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 7 (FOX)

CHI +154, GB -185

Winning back-to-back games at Lambeau would really solidify Johnson and quarterback Caleb Willliams as the future of the Bears franchise. For that reason, I think there remains some mystery about Chicago losing to the team up north in their first meeting of the season.

Result: Loss, 6-7 record

The Bears won at Lambeau Field last season for the first time since 2015 — but it came in Week 18 with the Packers pulling their starters early. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 14 (FOX)

CHI -298, CLE +240

I want there to be hope for the Browns, but I just don’t think that happens as long as they’re hamstrung by Deshaun Watson’s contract. Next year should be a fresh start, but until then, I think they’re the game every team is circling as a win on their schedules.

Result: Win, 7-7 record

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Dec. 20 (FOX)

CHI +100, GB -120

The Bears get to avenge their loss at Lambeau with a win at Soldier Field — a place Jordan Love is unbeaten at. That’s encouraging in its own right as the Bears start to wrap up the first season of the Johnson era.

Result: Win, 8-7 record

Week 17: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 28

CHI +150, SF -180

It’s a tough trip, and the 49ers shouldn’t be a rollover opponent despite their fourth-place finish in the NFC West last year. They’re the reason this is not the year to be playing a last-place schedule.

Result: Loss, 8-8 record

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions, TBD

CHI +102, DET -122

It can’t all be a fairy tale. With a potential playoff berth on the line, Chicago again draws one of its toughest opponents. The Lions will have found their groove by this point and probably be staring down another postseason berth, too, if not the NFC North crown.

Result: Loss

Overall record: 8-9

Carmen Vitali is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

