National Football League 2025 Best NFL Cornerbacks: Pat Surtain, Derek Stingley Jr. Lead Rankings Updated Aug. 19, 2025 6:23 p.m. ET

The NFL preseason is nearing its end and the regular season is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to blare the FOX NFL theme song.

Entering the 2025 season, the FOX Sports NFL Staff is ranking their top 10 players at select positions. Here are their top 10 cornerbacks.

2025 Best NFL Cornerbacks

Deommodore Lenoir has totaled five interceptions over the past two seasons. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Eric D. Williams: One of the more underrated players nationally, Lenoir is special as a slot defender for the 49ers but can also lock up receivers on the perimeter. According to Next Gen Stats, Lenoir did not give up a touchdown pass and totaled two interceptions in 317 coverage snaps at slot defender in 2024, holding opposing quarterbacks to a 63.6 passer rating. Over the last three seasons, San Francisco has recorded 53 interceptions, tied for the league lead over that time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lenoir gives the 49ers an elite player at all three levels of their defense, joining linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa.

2024 rank: unranked

Jaylon Johnson is a two-time Pro Bowler. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Carmen Vitali: Johnson got paid by the Bears this offseason with a relatively team-friendly deal while he could be on the cusp of his best season yet. Under Dennis Allen’s new scheme, Johnson will be able to prove his position as a true lockdown man corner, something he’s been begging for for years. Johnson’s reputation as one of the best corners in the league has come while primarily playing in more zone-heavy defenses and look at what he’s been able to accomplish. This year should up his stock even more.

2024 rank: 4th (-5)

Devon Witherspoon has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons in the NFL. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Eric D. Williams: Seattle’s versatile defensive back is one of the hardest-hitting defenders in the league at just 185 pounds. Witherspoon is as effective playing sticky coverage on receivers on the perimeter and wreaking havoc as a slot defender near the line of scrimmage. A two-time Pro Bowler in his first two seasons in the league, Witherspoon has totaled 26 pass breakups and four sacks during his time as a pro. However, just one interception in two seasons is a little concerning for someone with Witherspoon’s playmaking ability. The ascension of Witherspoon as a top-tier player in the league should coincide with Mike Macdonald creating one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Pacific Northwest.

2024 rank: 10th (+2)

Denzel Ward is a four-time Pro Bowler. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Greg Auman: Ward's one of the few things to be excited about in Cleveland – three Pro Bowls in the last four years, led the NFL in passes defended last season. The Browns had the No. 1 defense in the NFL in 2023 and took a major step back last season – if there's a gripe with Ward, it's that he's never had more than three interceptions in a season, and Cleveland's defense ranked last in the NFL in interception percentage last season, at 0.78 percent. If things are to turn around in 2025, it's more likely on the defensive side than with middling quarterbacks on offense.

2024 rank: 5th (-2)

Marlon Humphrey is a two-time All-Pro. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Greg Auman: Nickel corners don't get love the way their outside counterparts do, but Humphrey got first-team All-Pro honors last season as the best slot corner in the league. He had six interceptions as a key cog in Baltimore's elite defense, and that secondary is even more loaded with the additions of Jaire Alexander and Malaki Starks. With another season like last year, he'll be in the top 10 for career active interceptions, building on a resume that at age 29 includes four Pro Bowl nods in the last six seasons. Can that defense be what propels Lamar Jackson and Baltimore over the hump to a Super Bowl appearance?

2024 rank: Unranked

Christian Gonzalez totaled two interceptions in 2024. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Henry McKenna: The secret is out. He has played just 20 NFL games. He has hidden away on an unimpressive Patriots defense for the last two years. And he has just three career interceptions. But if you know, you know. With rare size, speed and awareness, Gonzalez is one of the league’s most dominant shut-down cornerbacks. He might have an even more dominant year in 2025, in part because his schedule features just three of our top 10 receivers.

2024 rank: Unranked

Trent McDuffie was a second-team All-Pro in 2024. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Henry McKenna: He was once the league’s best slot cornerback before moving outside. And once there, he earned the title as one of the league’s best cornerbacks. Period. That doesn’t happen often. It’s a testament to McDuffie’s intelligence and athleticism. And let’s not forget how complicated Steve Spagnuolo can make his defense for the top players with unique disguises that require immense discipline. Yup, McDuffie is a special and unique talent.

2024 rank: 7th (+3)

Sauce Gardner is a two-time All-Pro. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Henry McKenna: For the last two years, Sauce was our No. 1 cornerback. And he fell in part because of the strong play from the other stars in the league — but also because of the systemic failure of the Jets. New York fired GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh. And interim coach Jeff Ulbrich couldn’t hold up the defense in the same way. Gardner suffered ever-so slightly, which was just enough of a margin for three corners to unseat him in these rankings.

2024 rank: 1st (-2)

Derek Stingley Jr. has totaled five interceptions in each of the past five seasons. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Ben Arthur: It’s not a coincidence that in 2024, his first 17-game season, Stingley was a first-team All-Pro selection. The superior talent has always been evident, dating back to his spectacular true freshman season at LSU in 2019. It’s been his health that has come into question — he missed 14 games his first two NFL seasons (2022-23).

2024 rank: Unranked

Pat Surtain II is a two-time All-Pro. (Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Henry McKenna: To open the season, Surtain had DK Metcalf, George Pickens and Mike Evans from Weeks 1 to 3. They combined for seven catches for 75 yards. That is just plain nasty. There were some tough outings, including against the Cincinnati Bengals. But Surtain finished the season allowing just 40 catches on 55 targets for 396 yards for two touchdowns and four interceptions. That’s about as dominant as a guy can be in today’s pass-happy NFL.

2024 rank: 2nd (+1)

Honorable mention:

2024 NFL Positional Rankings

These rankings were compiled by:

Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur )

Greg Auman ( @gregauman )

David Helman ( @davidhelman_ )

Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis )

Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams )

Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano )

Carmen Vitali ( @CarmieV )

