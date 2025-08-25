National Football League 2025 Best NFL Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson Lead Top 10 Rankings Updated Aug. 25, 2025 6:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the past few years, Patrick Mahomes has been viewed as the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the NFL.

Following some statistical slippage, plus a pair of MVP wins by Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, Mahomes' status as the league's top quarterback has recently come into question.

Does the FOX Sports NFL Staff believe that Mahomes has been usurped by one of his peers? Well, there's a two-way tie for the No. 1 quarterback in the league heading into 2025, so they certainly think the gap has closed a little bit.

Let's take a look at their list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes has helped the Chiefs win three straight AFC titles. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Henry McKenna: When you win two of the last three Super Bowls, you’re clearly one of the league’s best players. Statistically, it wasn’t always pretty last year, but Mahomes and the Chiefs somehow finished atop their division and conference. This year, Kansas City’s roster might be even better-built to support Mahomes. It’s strange to think he might have a bounce-back year in 2025 when his "down" years included a Super Bowl berth, but that’s the truth.

2024 rank: 1st (no change)

Lamar Jackson is one of three quarterbacks who've won at least two MVPs currently playing in the NFL. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ben Arthur: Jackson is still getting better as a passer, and that’s a scary thought for opposing defenses considering he may already be the most talented player in the league. The two-time NFL MVP surpassed 4,000 passing yards for the first time last season, and he’s just as dynamic of a runner as he was at the start of his career. He has been great in the playoffs as of late, too. It’s just that his team hasn’t helped him get over the hump to reach a Super Bowl.

2024 rank: 2nd (+1)

Josh Allen is looking to get the Bills over the hump after winning his first MVP in 2024. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

McKenna: He’s the reigning NFL MVP. He has the strongest arm in the league, and he might just be the most improved NFL prospect in history. There’s so much to love about Allen’s game, from his powerful running to his creative playmaking as a passer to his gotta-win-it mentality. His only problem is Mahomes in the playoffs.

2024 rank: 3rd (no change)

Joe Burrow led the league in passing in 2024. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Greg Auman: Best season of all time for a quarterback who didn't make the playoffs? Burrow had a prolific 2024 season, leading the league in passing yards (4,918), passing touchdowns (43), attempts and completions. There have only been three instances in NFL history in which a quarterback has thrown 650-plus passes and completed at least 70% of them: Burrow last year and Drew Brees twice before. If Cincinnati's defense isn't remarkably better, Burrow's 2025 will be more of the same — throwing a ton to try and keep up with high-scoring opponents. His stats throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will be gaudy again, but if Burrow can't find his way into the playoffs, he will miss a chance to keep himself among the elite challengers to Mahomes in the AFC QB hierarchy.

2024 rank: 4th (no change)

Jalen Hurts isn't the No. 1 quarterback on this list, but he quarterbacked the No. 1 football team last season. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Ralph Vacchiano: What more does the 27-year-old Hurts have to do to gain everybody’s respect? It sometimes seems like a fight to get him mentioned among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. Maybe it’s because his numbers aren’t video game-like. He threw for "only" 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, while running for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns in 15 games. Maybe it’s because the Eagles are stacked with talent, but he’s a Super Bowl champion now and has been to the Big Dance twice in three years. He also wasn’t exactly a bystander along the way either time. He puts up big numbers when needed but is fine relying on others. He is a remarkably calm and consistent leader and has a 52-23 record as a starter (including the playoffs).

2024 rank: 10th (+5)

Jayden Daniels arguably had the greatest rookie season ever for a quarterback in 2024. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Vacchiano: It’s hard to find a rookie quarterback in NFL history who had a better, more exciting first season than Daniels. It’s not just that he threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns. It's that he transformed the Commanders’ offense and made them watchable — no small feat. He also played part of the season through a painful broken rib. He showed a flair for the dramatic, with an array of big plays at the perfect time. He led Washington all the way to the NFC Championship Game. It’s going to be hard to top that, and there’s always a worry about a sophomore slump, but Daniels looks as poised and polished as any NFL quarterback.

2024 rank: Unranked

Matthew Stafford has helped the Rams make the playoffs in three of his first four seasons in Los Angeles. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Eric D. Williams: The ultimate gunslinger, Stafford had another strong performance in 2024, throwing for over 3,800 yards with 20 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, totaling over 3,000 passing yards in a season for the 12th time in his career. Along with that, Stafford moved ahead of Eli Manning for 10th place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns (377) and passing yards (59,809) lists. What's more, he’s fifth all-time in game-winning drives (49) and first among active quarterbacks. However, a lingering back issue raises questions around the league on whether the 37-year-old signal caller will have the staying power to lead the Rams, who are expected to compete for a Super Bowl, in 2025.

2024 rank: 6th (-1)

Baker Mayfield has had plenty of reasons to smile throughout his first two years with the Buccaneers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Auman: Mayfield's 2024 season was arguably the best in Buccaneers history for a quarterback not named Tom Brady. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns en route to leading Tampa Bay to a fourth consecutive division title. He did that despite missing star receiver Chris Godwin for 10 games and Mike Evans for four, with both starting tackles missing multiple games as well. If his 2025 season is anything like 2024, he'll be in line for a massive extension with the Bucs — bigger than the three-year, $100 million deal he got a year ago. An underrated part of his game: rushing for 378 yards, the second-most of all time for a Bucs quarterback, helping move the chains when needed.

2024 rank: Unranked

Jared Goff has re-emerged as a franchise quarterback with the Lions. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Carmen Vitali: Goff isn’t contorting his arm angles and platform like Mahomes. He’s not strong-arming his way through would-be tacklers like Allen. He’s not doing all the things in the backfield on top of launching the ball down the field with pinpoint accuracy like Jackson. Still, that doesn’t mean Goff isn’t among the league’s best at the quarterback position. He had over a 72% completion rate last season and was at the helm of the league’s most potent offense in terms of points scored.

2024 rank: Unranked

Justin Herbert is looking to help the Chargers get to the playoffs for a second straight year. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Williams: Blessed with one of the strongest arms in the league, Herbert has thrown for more passing yards (21,093) over five seasons than anyone in NFL history. He has also been consistent, passing for at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns throughout his first five seasons, joining Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson as the only three players to accomplish that feat. However, Herbert has reached only one Pro Bowl and hasn't been named to an All-Pro team during that time. He also failed to be in the MVP conversation in any of those seasons. Despite having four different offensive coordinators in six seasons, Herbert is 41-38 overall with no playoff wins. The talent is there for Herbert, but now he’s looking for some signature wins in his second season with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

2024 rank: Unranked

Honorable mention:

2025 NFL Positional Rankings

2025-26 NFL MVP Award odds

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Josh Allen, Bills: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Joe Burrow , Bengals : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Patrick Mahomes , Chiefs : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jayden Daniels, Commanders: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Justin Herbert, Chargers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

C.J. Stroud, Texans: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jordan Love, Packers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kyler Murray, Cardinals: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Caleb Williams, Bears: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jared Goff, Lions: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brock Purdy, 49ers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bo Nix, Broncos: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Matthew Stafford, Rams: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

These rankings were compiled by:

Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur )

Greg Auman ( @gregauman )

Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis )

Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams )

Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano )

Carmen Vitali ( @CarmieV )

