2025 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants, Steelers, Browns grab QBs in 2-round mock

With the 2025 NFL Draft now just a couple of short weeks away, it's time to look past the first round and recognize the "golden zone" depth on Day 2, which makes this class unique.

This year's class lacks the blue-chip talent of recent years. However, there are dozens of prospects at running back, wide receiver and along the defensive line who project as future NFL starters. The players ultimately selected at 15th or 20th overall, for example, aren't viewed by scouts as that much better than those likely to be available at 40th or even 60th overall.

With teams eager to take advantage of the relatively inexpensive talent available on Day 2, expect fewer trades this year, as many clubs opt for the "best player available" route with their first pick, only to circle back to address bigger team needs in the second round.

Ward is not among the true blue-chip prospects in this draft, but he has the most upside of the year's quarterback class. You only need to look at how Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and CJ Stroud immediately changed the trajectory of their respective NFL teams to understand why the Titans will swing big at No. 1. Ward has a lightning-quick release and a strong arm and is dangerous when the play breaks down, showing the real gunslinger mentality that can excite a fan base.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledging the "big swing and miss" on Deshaun Watson changed everything at the top of the draft. It isn't often that NFL owners publicly admit a mistake, especially one rehabbing his second torn Achilles with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, but the Browns appear ready to move on. Sanders' game is the opposite of his flashy personality. He's a smart field general who wins with accuracy and anticipation.

Perhaps anticipating that the top quarterbacks might not be available, the Giants pivoted to veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency with the consolation prize of having the first pick of the non-QBs in this class. In terms of impact players, edge rusher is behind only quarterback on NFL wish lists, and Carter has the burst and bend off the edge to turn an already fearsome Giants pass rush into an elite unit — the kind a veteran QB might help get to the playoffs.

The Patriots have other bigger needs, but at this point, Hunter is just too good to ignore. He's the best player in this draft and one of the most unique players I've evaluated in 25 years in the business. Mike Vrabel will love Hunter's instincts and tenacity on defense — almost as much as Drake Maye will appreciate Hunter's sharp routes and sticky hands.

Liam Coen was brought to Jacksonville to do two things: unlock Trevor Lawrence's potential and get the Jaguars back to the playoffs. I see Rob Gronkowski-like potential with Warren. With all due respect to the top-rated defenders, pairing him with last year's first-round star Brian Thomas, Jr. could give the Jaguars their biggest impact.

With Geno Smith extended, addressing a rushing attack that averaged an NFL-worst 3.6 yards per carry would seem to be the next logical step. Sure, this year's running back class is deep, but Jeanty is as guaranteed as it gets. Nothing about the Raiders' moves this offseason suggests they're in the mood for patience.

This feels like the floor for Graham, a blue-collar defensive tackle who would fit right into the culture Aaron Glenn is seeking to return to the Jets. Graham isn't the biggest, fastest or even the most productive of this year's talented defensive tackle class, but he's agile, instinctive and technically refined.

This is where the drafts gets interesting, as the true blue-chip prospects are off the board. The Panthers' top pass-rushers last year were Jadeveon Clowney and A'Shawn Robinson, two veterans entering their 12th and 10th NFL seasons, respectively. If not for all the hype about Travis Hunter's versatility, Walker would get more attention for his ability to rush and play off-ball linebacker. There are a lot of "movable chess pieces," but few carry dynamite like Walker.

Trevor Penning was penalized 11 times and surrendered five sacks last year, his first season as the Saints' starting right tackle after being drafted 19th overall in 2022. If the Saints believe he'll improve enough this season to consider extending his rookie contract, they should pass on Membou. If not, pairing Membou with second-year left tackle Taliese Fuaga would give new head coach Kellen Moore and Derek Carr one of the youngest and most athletic OT tandems in the NFL.

Like the Panthers and Saints immediately ahead of them, I think the Bears will gamble on upside with the final pick in the top 10, a luxury afforded to the club after spending big in free agency. Ben Johnson's specialty is, of course, designing and calling plays on offense, making him all the more likely to appreciate how the highly explosive 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emmanwori can impact a passing attack.

Defensive tackle feels like a bigger need for the 49ers, but Campbell offers too much value to ignore here. He was among the elite blockers in the SEC each of the past three years, but if concerns about arm length push him down the board, the 49ers could strike gold by moving Campbell inside to left guard to replace free-agent defection Aaron Banks and groom him as the long-term replacement for Trent Williams on the blindside.

The Cowboys' trade for quarterback Joe Milton served as a reminder that Dak Prescott's window is closing, and regardless of who is throwing the ball, Brian Schottenheimer is going to prioritize the deep passing game. With all due respect to Jalen Tolbert and the rest of the Cowboys' supporting cast at wide receiver, Dallas needs more juice at the position. In just 4.29 seconds at the combine, Golden cemented his first-round stock, boasting not only the elite speed but the playmaking ability to project as a "star" in the NFL.

One of several teams needing a boost on the defensive interior, the Dolphins are well-positioned to nab Nolen, the most disruptive big man in the class. The injury to Tua Tagovailoa was obviously the biggest factor in Miami's disappointing 8-9 season, but don't overlook the loss of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency last year. Nolen is quick and balanced, squeezing through gaps to create havoc behind the line.

Whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones throwing the passes, the Colts need to surround their quarterbacks with more weapons, especially one with Loveland's Pro Bowl-caliber combination of size, body control and ball skills.

Last season was the third since 2020 in which the Falcons finished either 31st or 32nd in the NFL in sacks, and while I like the additions of Leonard Floyd and Morgan Fox in free agency, neither is a long-term solution. Similar to how Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins only to draft Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons could double down on the defensive front, as the popular hard-charging Williams possesses all the traits needed to become an impact NFL player.

Arizona's secondary is a relative strength, but head coach Jonathan Gannon might pound the table should a top-10 talent like Johnson fall to this point in the draft. Johnson's injuries at Michigan will give some teams pause, but 6-foot-2 cornerbacks with his instincts and ball skills usually become stars in the NFL.

The massive investments in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins only make sense if the Bengals protect them with top picks spent on the offensive line. Booker is a classic brawler out of ‘Bama with the frame and physicality that would be an upgrade in Cincinnati at either left or right guard.

Similar to the Bengals a pick earlier, Seahawks GM John Schneider might see investing a first-round pick as the cheapest way to address the club's much-maligned blocking. Zabel's rare combination of size, athleticism and versatility make him a perfect fit in Seattle's new wide-zone blocking scheme.

Tampa struggled mightily in defending the pass a year ago, surrendering 27 touchdowns and intercepting just seven passes. Barron, the reigning Thorpe Award winner, has the instincts and ball skills to provide immediate help.

Normally, it isn't as simple as replacing one former Tar Heels running back with another, but that could be the case in Denver. Hampton's size, speed and reliability in the passing game could be a better fit in Sean Payton's offense than Javonte Williams (now a Dallas Cowboy) proved to be.

Frankly, regardless of whether Pittsburgh signs Aaron Rodgers before the draft, I expect this pick to be used on a quarterback. Consider that the only two quarterbacks currently on Pittsburgh's roster are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, along with the fact that the team no longer has a second-round pick after trading it to Seattle for DK Metcalf. Dart has all the traits needed to be an NFL star, but he'll need patience to acclimate to the complexity of the pro game after excelling in a relatively simple scheme at Ole Miss. He seems to be the consensus third quarterback in the media, but some scouts prefer Louisville's Tyler Shough, Ohio State's Will Howard and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

Joey Bosa's struggles with durability made him less of a loss than some might think, but there is no denying that if the Chargers are going to take the next step on defense, they need more juice (and production) off the edge. Playing with one of this year's better combinations of speed and violence, Green led the country with 17 sacks a year ago. He comes with some off-field baggage, but Jim Harbaugh (and Khalil Mack) might have the ideal leadership combination to help Green maximize his immense potential.

Jordan Love's emergence as one of the NFL's better young gunslingers is all the more impressive given that the Packers lack a true No. 1 receiver. Two of his favorite targets — Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson — each enter the final year of their respective rookie deals. Egbuka isn't as big or fast as some of the other wideouts of this class, but he's widely regarded as the most polished.

GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was awfully active in free agency, taking advantage of the cap flexibility a young, cheap quarterback provides by signing at least one veteran player from literally every other offensive and defensive position. The club is well-positioned to take the best player available or trade down to acquire more picks, as Minnesota currently has an NFL-low four selections. Campbell is far from a finished product, but he offers rare agility and speed at linebacker, projecting well in coverage and as a QB spy.

While trading away star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington grabbed the headlines, the Texans quietly signed a handful of blockers in free agency, providing GM Nick Caserio flexibility on draft day. Still, Banks would seem a fine investment for a club looking to build around CJ Stroud. Banks starred the past three years at left tackle for the Longhorns but has the broad frame and physicality to handle the move inside, if needed, as well.

Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein are serviceable tackles, but due to suspension or injury, each missed multiple games the past two seasons. Simmons had the look of a top-10 pick prior to tearing his patella tendon in October. His easy agility and experience playing both left and right tackle might make him the perfect swing tackle to keep Matthew Stafford protected.

Harmon is one of the most gifted players in this class, but he didn't ease concerns about his dedication by weighing in nine pounds heavier at his pro day than he did at the Combine. The peaks and valleys in Harmon's tape, as well as the depth of this year's defensive tackle class, could push him down the board further than it should.

The loss of Aidan Hutchinson to injury last year sapped much of the speed and ferocity from the Lions' defense, and finding another defender to complement that should be their top priority. Ezeiruaku offers both, turning heads at the Combine with his burst and bend and registering an ACC-leading 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last year. He plays with the fire Dan Campbell demands.

The Commanders are most likely addressing a good (but aging) defense with their first pick, but if the draft were to fall as projected here, the galloping 6-4, 219-pound McMillan might offer too much upside to ignore. He's regarded by some as a top-10 candidate, offering a unique blend of size, body control and ball skills.

The Bills invested heavily in their front four in free agency, bringing in veterans Joey Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht. But with Ed Oliver's cap hit ballooning to $24.5 million next year, the club might be looking for even more. As large as he is, it is hard to believe that the 6-3, 330-pound Williams was often overshadowed at Ohio State, but his frame and blue-collar playing style could be a perfect fit in Buffalo.

As tempting as it is to plug Georgia's Malaki Starks or one of the many gifted defensive linemen here for Kansas City, I've grown enamored with Henderson's fit in this offense. His speed, hands and grit in pass protection all positively scream Andy Reid.

With all due respect to Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the rest of a dynamic Eagles offense, no one needs to tell GM Hosie Roseman that it was a dominating defensive line that throttled Patrick Mahomes and returned the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia. Stewart needs plenty of polishing — which is why the Combine standout is still available — but he'd be given time to shine amid this talented cast.

ROUND 2

33. Cleveland Browns: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Scourton might lack the splashy traits to get into the first round, but he's powerful and technically sound, projecting as a longtime NFL starter — especially if in a complementary role.

34. New York Giants: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

If the Giants do take a quarterback in this draft, Shough's advanced maturity and arm strength make him an intriguing candidate.

35. Tennessee Titans: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

A quality center fielder who can drop down and play nickel as well, Starks would offer two-for-one versatility for a club searching for talent and leadership.

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Grant has first-round traits, but his inconsistent tape, disappointing workout and depth at the position could push him into early Day 2.

37. Las Vegas Raiders: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Yes, the Raiders just made Maxx Crosby the highest-paid pass rusher in league history, but Pete Carroll loves speed off the edge and Pearce offers plenty of it.

38. New England Patriots: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

An ascending talent who just needs to get stronger, Conerly projects as a long-term solution at left tackle.

Too good to slip any further, the Bears gamble on Revel's first-round-worthy combination of size, speed and physicality.

40. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Among this year's best after-the-catch receivers, Burden would provide the Saints with another playmaker to complement the highly talented but oft-injured Chris Olave (and Brandin Cooks).

Similarly built to current Bears Montez Sweat and Austin Booker, Jackson has the burst, length and motor GM Ryan Poles seems to prefer for his edge rushers.

42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Justin Fields relied upon steady pass-catchers Cole Kmet and Pat Freiermuth at tight end in his previous NFL stops and Taylor offers similar reliability.

With both Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins part of San Francisco's salary-cap purge, the 49ers will almost surely invest one of their top picks in a defensive tackle. The high-effort, run-stuffing Farmer is a safe fit.

44. Dallas Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The one-year deals given to Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders shouldn't keep the Cowboys from investing an early pick on a do-it-all bell cow.

45. Indianapolis Colts: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

Seeking a replacement for Will Fries (and Ryan Kelly), the Colts add one of this year's biggest and burliest in Ratledge.

At just 183 pounds, Hairston's slim frame could keep him out of the first round, but outside of blue-chipper Travis Hunter, he might just be this year's elite cover-corner.

47. Arizona Cardinals: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Keeping Kyler Murray upright is the recipe for success in Arizona and Jackson is as safe as it gets, offering an immediate upgrade at left guard.

48. Miami Dolphins: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Even before Terron Armstead announced his retirement, the Dolphins needed to be thinking about their long-term future at left tackle. Ersery, the reigning Big Ten Blocker of the Year, offers an exciting combination of size and athleticism.

49. Cincinnati Bengals: JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

The Bengals don't seem eager to reward Trey Hendrickson. They wouldn't have to look far to find a similarly nuanced and battle-tested pass-rusher with underrated production.

50. Seattle Seahawks: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Seattle's best three defensive linemen — Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and DeMarcus Lawrence — are all north of 30. Reuniting last year's top pick, Byron Murphy, with his former teammate from Texas would add youth and size to a unit seeking a replacement for free-agent nose guard Johnathan Hankins.

Like the Seahawks one pick earlier, the Broncos could ignore linebacker after signing Dre Greenlaw in free agency, but the speedy and instinctive Schwesinger is just too good of a schematic fit, if available here.

With the pick acquired in the DK Metcalf trade, the Seahawks attempt to replace him with Higgins, a 6-4, 214-pounder whose leaping ability, massive wingspan and underrated (4.47) speed project well in a downfield passing attack.

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Lavonte David is a legend, but at some point, the Bucs need to consider the future. The well-traveled Knight has the speed and physicality to reset the clock.

With Jaire Alexander's future in Green Bay in question, the Packers won't leave this draft without reinforcing their talent at cornerback. Nabbing a falling star like Morrison could have the Packers' faithful attending the draft feeling much better about their secondary.

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The Chargers brought in veterans Donte Jackson and Benjamin St. Juste in free agency, but given the quarterbacks in the AFC West, adding a talent with first-round tools like Amos would be a smart move.

56. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings via Texans): Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

In search of difference-makers that can help propel the team to the Super Bowl, the Bills might be willing to overlook Bowman's below-average height and instead revel in his knack for making big plays in big games.

57. Carolina Panthers (via Rams): Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Needing to surround Bryce Young with playmakers, the Panthers could see the lightning-quick Noel as the perfect big-play threat at receiver and returner.

With a young superstar in Derek Stingley Jr., along with the free-agent signings of veterans Ronald Darby and Tremon Smith, cornerback is not a position of need for the Texans. But Parrish, feisty and physical, is exactly the kind of player DeMeco Ryans loves.

59. Baltimore Ravens: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Back in 2003, Terrell Suggs slipped to the end of the first round because teams overthought his stubby 6-3, 260-pound frame with 32-inch arms. Sawyer, similarly built, wired and productive, could prove to be a steal, as well.

The Lions' offensive line is one of the league's best positional groups, but with left tackle Taylor Decker and left guard Graham Glasgow each entering their 10th NFL seasons, Detroit might want to start thinking about the new model.

61. Washington Commanders: Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU

Dan Quinn is one of the NFL's better teachers of defensive line play, and he might see a lot of untapped potential in Swinson.

Yes, the Bills added veterans Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault Jr. in free agency, but surrounding Josh Allen with highly competitive receivers who win at the catch-point is always a sound strategy.

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Allowing Justin Reid to leave town could be a decision that haunts the Chiefs, especially given the quarterback talent in the AFC West. Watts isn't as reliable of an open-field tackler, but he offers even better instincts and ball skills.

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (Fla.)

Durability concerns could push Arroyo down the board further than his highlight reels warrant, but his ability to attack down the seam would be exactly the kind of swing-for-the-fences move Howie Roseman has used to build Philadelphia into a champion.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

