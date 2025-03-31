National Football League 2025 NFL Draft: Best first-round fits for all 32 teams Updated Mar. 31, 2025 5:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the most complicated elements in writing mock drafts is recognizing that every NFL team has a point where they will break away from obvious needs to take the "best player available."

A useful analogy is how many of us approach buying a car. We might head to the car lot seeking a specific make or model. Perhaps we're looking for a family-friendly four-door with plenty of seating. Maybe it needs to be an economical ride for the daily commute or a reliable used model for your inexperienced student driver. For some, the goal is a burly 4x4 with a towing package or a slick sports car.

Some of us are committed to getting that perfect fit. Others, for whatever reason, find a different solution.

The purpose of this article is to look beyond BPA and imagine a world in which every team prioritized filling their biggest remaining need post-free agency with their first-round pick. Who would be the best fit?

As noted, this exercise is not another mock draft. To further separate it from them, the NFL teams are listed alphabetically.

First-round draft position: No. 16

Biggest Need: Offensive line

Best Fit: Kelvin Banks, Jr., Texas: The Cardinals dedicated much of free agency to defense, retaining linebackers Baron Browning and Akeem Davis-Gaither and spending big to bring in edge rusher Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson. Banks has the lateral agility and grit to offer an immediate upgrade at left guard and his experience at tackle would give the Cardinals flexibility should starters Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams again struggle with durability.

First-round draft position: No. 15

Biggest Need: Defensive end

Best Fit: Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M: Last season was the third since 2020 in which the Falcons finished either 31st or 32nd in the NFL in sacks. The addition of veterans Leonard Floyd and Morgan Fox add length and toughness, but neither is a game-wrecker at this stage of their careers. The 6-foot-5, 267-pound Stewart isn't yet a finished product, but his upside is seemingly limitless. Raheem Morris is one of the game's better teachers with the motivational skills to unlock Stewart's potential.

First-round draft position: No. 27

Biggest Need: Offensive line

Best Fit: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State: The seventh-round investment made two years ago in injured former Morris Trophy winner Andrew Vorhees makes replacing free-agent defection Patrick Mekhari less of a need than a wish. However, with little proven depth behind starting tackles Ronnie Stanley, Jr. and Roger Rosengarten, as well, the Ravens could use a versatile, dependable and battle-tested blocker like Jackson to fill in wherever he might be needed.

First-round draft position: No. 30

Biggest Need: Cornerback

Best Fit: Shavon Revel, Jr., East Carolina: Even after extending young star Christian Benford, the Bills will be looking to add playmakers to a secondary needing to punish rival quarterbacks hoping to match league MVP Josh Allen point for point. Revel is coming off a torn ACL but his combination of length, physicality and hand-eye coordination make him an intriguing fit in Sean McDermott's defense.

First-round draft position: No. 8

Biggest Need: Edge

Best Fit: Mykel Williams, Georgia: The Panthers' top pass-rushers last year were Jadeveon Clowney and A'Shawn Robinson, two veterans entering their 12th and 10th NFL seasons, respectively. Those veterans could serve as coaches on the field for an uber-talented 6-foot-5, 260-pound Williams, who seemingly just needs a little seasoning to become an all-around game-wrecker.

First-round draft position: No. 10

Biggest Need: Free safety

Best Fit: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina: With all due respect to veteran Kevin Byard and toolsy (but injury-prone) former second-round pick Jaquan Brisker, the Bears currently have more "guys" than "dudes" at the safety position and virtually all of them are entering the final year of their contracts. Emmanwori's size and range could make him a moveable chess piece in Dennis Allen's defense, providing the Bears with a formidable weapon in the middle to combat the high-octane passing attacks throughout the NFC North.

First-round draft position: No. 17

Biggest Need: Edge

Best Fit: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State: Superstar Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks a year ago (and had the same number in 2023), but he's no guarantee to be on the roster after submitting a trade request in the offseason. Further, the Bengals have little in depth behind him. A pro-ready edge rusher to either complement or replace Hendrickson would be wise, and the Bengals could fall in love with Tuimoloau's frame, physicality (including against the run) and, of course, his production, which includes a Big Ten-leading 12.5 sacks for the national champion Buckeyes.

First-round draft position: No. 2

Biggest Need: Quarterback

Best Fit: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: It remains to be seen what the Browns can do with Deshaun Watson's bloated contract, but with Kenny Pickett currently the only quarterback on the roster healthy enough to field snaps in training camp, clearly the club needs to bring in someone at the position. Sanders is polarizing, but he is the most accurate quarterback in this class with a track record of success in cold weather, as well as from a pro-style offense.

First-round draft position: No. 12

Biggest Need: Playmaker

Best Fit: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri: New head coach Brian Schottenheimer and first-year offensive coordinator Klayton Adams are known proponents of a physical running game, and it would be easy to plug in a star back here. The Texas native Ashton Jeanty would look awfully good with a star on his helmet, for example. But adding a RAC-monster like Burden might impact Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb even quicker, while complementing the free-agent signings of veteran runners Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.

First-round draft position: No. 20

Biggest Need: Running back

Best Fit: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: There is no reasonable scenario in which Jeanty — one of the few true blue-chippers of this class — would still be available to Denver at No. 20 overall, but given his Alvin Kamara-like skill set, it might be worth pairing him with Sean Payton. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton or either of the Ohio State duo of Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson would be less costly but quality alternatives.

First-round draft position: No. 28

Biggest Need: Edge

Best Fit: Nic Scourton, Texas A&M: Everyone is hoping for a complete recovery from Aiden Hutchinson, but even if he returns to All-Pro form next season, the Lions should be looking for a quality complement to him. Scourton only registered five sacks a year ago, but he was more disruptive than his statistics suggest, possessing power, awareness and quite a pass rush repertoire, ranking as one of the more pro-ready edge defenders of this class.

First-round draft position: No. 23

Biggest Need: Wide receiver

Best Fit: Matthew Golden, Texas: The Packers were reportedly in on the DK Metcalf trade talks and could use reinforcements to a receiver room that has Christian Watson recovering from injury and entering the final year of his contract, as is Romeo Doubs. Golden's 4.29 speed could be the perfect replacement on the outside, taking advantage of Jordan Love's talent as a deep ball passer.

First-round draft position: No. 25

Biggest Need: Offensive line

Best Fit: Josh Simmons, Ohio State: An offensive line that struggled to protect CJ Stroud a year ago was further depleted with the trade of gifted left tackle Laremy Tunsil, but with no less than five veterans added to the unit over the offseason, it might no longer be viewed as a critical need by GM Nick Caserio. Still, any team with a talented young QB should consider Simmons, the most gifted blocker of this class. The San Diego State transfer looked well on his way to top-10 consideration prior to tearing his patellar tendon and missing the final 10 games of the year. The 6-5, 315-pounder is an easy, balanced mover with experience at both tackle positions, projecting as a long-time NFL starter.

First-round draft position: No. 14

Biggest Need: Tight end

Best Fit: Tyler Warren, Penn State: Similar to the Broncos/Ashton Jeanty pairing listed earlier, Warren will almost certainly be off the board when the Colts are currently scheduled to pick (No. 14 overall), but surrounding Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones) with playmakers should be the top priority, justifying a possible trade up. While not as effective in the blocking game as the blue-chipper Warren, Michigan's Colston Loveland or perhaps LSU's Mason Taylor, both sure-handed receivers, would be quality early-round fits, as well.

First-round draft position: No. 5

Biggest Need: Defensive tackle

Best Fit: Mason Graham, Michigan: Pardon the pun, but the Jaguars could use a little more teeth up the middle. In a class full of gifted defensive tackles, Graham offers a position-best combination of awareness and agility inside, consistently re-setting the line of scrimmage with his ability to penetrate. Graham's disruptive talent — not to mention his motor — could be a catalyst sparking Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen to big seasons.

First-round draft position: No. 31

Biggest Need: Defensive tackle

Best Fit: Alfred Collins, Texas: Chris Jones remains one of the league's very best players, but he's entering his 10th season in the NFL and Kansas City's depth behind him could use reinforcing. I'd like to see Jones paired with a massive and powerful nose guard from this class. Collins is a behemoth at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds with a rare combination of power and agility. He is far from a finished product but is polished enough to play immediately while offering the same kind of home-run upside GM Brett Veach and Andy Reid have prioritized on draft day.

First-round draft position: No. 6

Biggest Need: Wide receiver

Best Fit: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona: Raiders fans should be excited by Pete Carroll trading for Geno Smith — but only if they provide him the kind of downfield weapons both enjoyed in Seattle. McMillan is no DK Metcalf in terms of straight-line speed, but he's a remarkably smooth athlete given his 6-foot-4, 219-pound frame with ball skills honed from playing basketball and volleyball as a prep.

First-round draft position: No. 22

Biggest Need: Edge

Best Fit: Mike Green, Marshall: Khalil Mack remains one of the NFL's best and 2023 first-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu made impressive strides a year ago, but the latter is the only edge rusher on the Chargers' roster signed past next season. Green plays with the physicality and fire Harbaugh wants from his players, leading the country with 17 sacks and ranking second with 22.5 tackles for loss.

First-round draft position: No. 26

Biggest Need: Cornerback

Best Fit: Jahdae Barron, Texas: A disruptive defensive line has allowed the Rams to get away with marginal talent in the secondary, having only invested one top-100 selection since 2019 on a defensive back — and that came this past season with safety Kamren Kinchens at No. 99 overall. With all due respect to the phenom that is Travis Hunter, Barron projects quite well to the Rams' zone-heavy principles, showing a terrific blend of instincts, closing speed and reliable tackling.

First-round draft position: No. 13

Biggest Need: Offensive line

Best Fit: Will Campbell, LSU: Regardless of whether left tackle Terron Armstead decides to return for his 13th NFL season, the Dolphins need to be concerned about restocking the talent along their offensive line. Campbell starred at left tackle the past three years at LSU, but his short arms (32 5/8") project better inside at guard in the NFL. His agility, durability and feisty play would be welcome additions to a Dolphins blocking corps needing more of all three.

First-round draft position: No. 24

Biggest Need: Linebacker

Best Fit: Jalon Walker, Georgia: Bold moves in free agency have the Vikings with few obvious holes in the roster, and I'd argue that their current LB core of Andrew Van Ginkel, Ivan Pace and Blake Cashman is actually one of the league's underrated units. With both the former and latter entering the final year of their respective contracts, however, the Vikings could look to the draft for possible upgrades. Walker excelled wherever the Bulldogs asked him to play, offering Pro Bowl potential in an aggressive scheme like the one Brian Flores has brought to Minnesota. Walker won't be available at No. 31, and with just four draft picks (the least in the NFL), GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is more likely to trade down than up, with Alabama's Jihaad Carter and UCLA's Carson Schwesinger quality fits, as well.

First-round draft position: No. 4

Biggest Need: Wide receiver

Best Fit: Travis Hunter, Colorado: Hunter entered the 2024 season as the top-rated overall prospect on my board and nothing has changed since. I believe he is the unique player who could play both sides in the NFL, as he pairs terrific agility with exceptional instincts and ball skills. With all due respect to recently signed free-agent wideout Stefon Diggs, Hunter is the No. 1 target Drake Maye needs.

First-round draft position: No. 9

Biggest Need: Defensive line

Best Fit: Walter Nolen, Mississippi: The Saints had just one player register more than 5.5 sacks a year ago, and that player — defensive tackle Bryan Bresee — was PFF's lowest-rated interior defender (among 78 qualifiers) in 2024. Nolen is at his best in the three-technique role that has helped Bresee boost his numbers, offering terrific agility as a penetrator up the middle.

First-round draft position: No. 3

Biggest Need: Quarterback

Best Fit: Cam Ward, Miami: The signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston suggest that the Giants are ready to pivot at No. 3 if one of the top-rated quarterbacks isn't available, but I don't believe they eliminate the chance of New York addressing its biggest, most obvious need should either Ward or Shedeur Sanders be available. Each possesses the talent and mettle to project as future franchise quarterbacks, with Ward's splashier upside and playing style perhaps a better fit given the talent and personalities already on the roster.

First-round draft position: No. 7

Biggest Need: Pass-catcher

Best Fit: Tyler Warren, Penn State: Whether it be at wide receiver or tight end or both, the Jets are widely expected to dedicate at least one early-round selection on a pass-catcher, as Justin Fields is going to need some help. Warren would seemingly be a perfect fit if available at No. 7 overall, as the blue-chip talent possesses the size, speed and ball skills to be a legitimate focal point of an NFL passing attack. Fields flashed as a starter in Pittsburgh and Chicago and was aided in both spots by their quality tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Cole Kmet, respectively.

First-round draft position: 32

Biggest Need: Defensive line (depth)

Best Fit: Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M: The Super Bowl champs have the league's most talented roster, with maintaining depth arguably Howie Roseman's biggest challenge in the draft. Jalen Carter is already one of the game's most impactful players, and both he and Jordan Davis are still on cheap rookie contracts with edge rushers galore via the draft and free agency. With such star power already on the roster, the Eagles can afford taking a risk on a boom-or-bust prospect like Stewart, who offers arguably this year's most exciting blend of size, speed and power.

First-round draft position: No. 21

Biggest Need: Quarterback

Best Fit: Tyler Shough, Louisville: Regardless of what Aaron Rodgers opts to do, I expect the Steelers to invest an early-round pick on a quarterback, although not necessarily at No. 21 overall. I toyed with the idea of Jalen Milroe here, but Shough is a much more polished passer, whose stock has been soaring since impressive performances at the Senior Bowl and Combine.

First-round draft position: No. 11

Biggest Need: Defensive tackle

Best Fit: Derrick Harmon, Oregon: San Francisco's salary cap purge created significant holes at various positions but none bigger, both literally and figuratively, than at defensive tackle, where Jordan Elliott (who has a total of five sacks in five NFL seasons) is now the headliner. The 6-foot-5, 313-pound Harmon is arguably the most gifted defensive lineman in this class, overwhelming opponents with his power and intensity. GM John Lynch saw it firsthand while scouting Harmon in person at Oregon's pro day.

First-round draft position: No. 18

Biggest Need: Offensive line

Best Fit: Grey Zabel, North Dakota State: When you've struggled up front for as long as the Seahawks have, perhaps the best choice for a blocker is the most versatile one. Zabel turned heads at the Senior Bowl by winning regardless of where he lined up, zipping out of his stance in run blocking and showing impressive agility, balance and knee bend in pass protection. The Seahawks have placed a lot of emphasis on the Senior Bowl during John Schneider's time as general manager, and Zabel was the best blocker there.

First-round draft position: No. 19

Biggest Need: Linebacker

Best Fit: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama: Lavonte David is a legend, but the Bucs should be looking for his long-term replacement rather than building around the star linebacker, who will be entering his 14th season in the NFL. Campbell is a rare athlete at linebacker, showing the kind of agility and acceleration in coverage every team is looking to develop. His awareness and block-shedding technique could use some work, however.

First-round draft position: No. 1

Biggest Need: Quarterback

Best Fit: Cam Ward, Miami: Given that Shedeur Sanders, and not Ward, ranks higher on my big board, I could make an argument for the Colorado signal-caller landing in Tennessee. He is the most polished and accurate passer in this draft. The Titans will be choosing between the two and are deservedly picking first because they have the league's least-talented roster. They also need a quarterback whose greatest flash is on the field, not on his wrist. Ward isn't the guaranteed franchise quarterback his highlights suggest, but he is undeniably gifted with the improvisational skills and rags-to-riches story that can resurrect a franchise.

First-round draft position: No. 29

Biggest Need: Edge

Best Fit: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College: Defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn is going to want more pass rushers to battle opponents seeking to keep up with his own explosive offense. The Commanders have work to do on that front, returning just one player (linebacker Frankie Luvu) who had more than five sacks a year ago. Ezeiruaku registered 16.5 of them for Boston College a year ago, winning with an exciting blend of burst, length and power.

