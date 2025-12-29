National Football League
Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Seahawks Hold Top Spot; Eagles Rejoin; Bills Fall
National Football League

Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Seahawks Hold Top Spot; Eagles Rejoin; Bills Fall

Updated Dec. 29, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

Though Week 17 featured some shakeups in the playoff picture, the top teams mostly held their ground. The Seahawks, Patriots, 49ers and Bears showed their offensive firepower, while the Jaguars, Broncos, Texans and Eagles displayed their grit in pulling out close games. The Bills and Packers, meanwhile, suffered disappointing losses.

Heading into the Rams-Falcons matchup on Monday night, let's see where the Top 10 teams stand.

#10 Buffalo Bills
Previously ranked: 5
11-5

Buffalo's heartbreaking Week 17 loss to the Eagles will force the Bills to become road warriors in the postseason. While Josh Allen’s superhero powers can make life miserable for any opponent, the Bills’ over-reliance on the reigning MVP could hurt them in matchups against league heavyweights.

#9 Philadelphia Eagles
previously unranked
11-5

Just when the football world was ready to dismiss their chances of a repeat, the Eagles have reeled off three straight wins with the defense leading the way. Although quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. will need to find their rhythm in the postseason, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s troops are good enough to spark a run with or without consistent offensive contributions.

#8 Houston Texans
Previously ranked: 10
11-5

After an 0-3 start, the Texans have re-emerged as a title contender behind a swarming defense that rarely concedes yards or points. The defensive domination, driven by a disruptive pass rush and suffocating coverage, makes the Texans the team no one wants to face in the playoffs.

#7 Chicago Bears
Previously ranked: 8
11-5

Despite a tough road loss to San Francisco in Week 17, the Bears will be a formidable foe for any squad in the playoffs. The offense is spectacular with quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm, and the defense creates enough chaos and turnovers to flip the game at any point.

#6 San Francisco 49ers
Previously ranked: 7
12-4

Quarterback Brock Purdy has the 49ers’ offense rolling heading into the postseason. Mr. Irrelevant has found his rhythm directing an offense that teases and torments defenses with downhill runs and play-action passes from heavy personnel packages. With the 49ers inching closer to the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Kyle Shanahan has his QB1 playing like Joe Montana in his prime.

#5 New England Patriots
Previously ranked: 6
13-3

Drake Maye bolstered his MVP campaign with another stellar performance that showcased his talents and the offense’s explosive potential. With the second-year pro surpassing the 4,000-yard mark, while collecting his team's 13th win, the Patriots’ QB1 earned the hats and T-shirts that accompany the AFC East title.

#4 Denver Broncos
13-3

After capturing the AFC West title, the Broncos can set their sights on a No. 1 seed. With a disruptive defense creating chaos with a collection of athletic pass rushers executing exotic schemes, the Broncos can make it miserable for quarterbacks and playcallers around the league.

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars
12-4

Great teams find various ways to win when the team isn’t clicking on all cylinders. The Jaguars’ 23-17 victory over the Colts in Week 17 wasn’t pretty, but it showed the grit and toughness that have catapulted the team into title contention.

#2 Los Angeles Rams
11-4

On Monday night in Atlanta, the Rams can prove their status as a title contender by bouncing back from their late-game meltdown against the Seahawks in Week 16. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, directing a high-powered offense that can produce explosive plays on the ground or through the air. 

#1 Seattle Seahawks
13-3

Second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks on the verge of earning the NFC’s No. 1 seed. As a throwback squad with an elite defense and rugged running game, complemented by a dynamic aerial attack, the Seahawks are primed for a deep postseason run.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Full Update After 49ers Beat Bears

2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Full Update After 49ers Beat Bears

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes