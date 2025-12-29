Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Seahawks Hold Top Spot; Eagles Rejoin; Bills Fall

Though Week 17 featured some shakeups in the playoff picture, the top teams mostly held their ground. The Seahawks, Patriots, 49ers and Bears showed their offensive firepower, while the Jaguars, Broncos, Texans and Eagles displayed their grit in pulling out close games. The Bills and Packers, meanwhile, suffered disappointing losses.

Heading into the Rams-Falcons matchup on Monday night, let's see where the Top 10 teams stand.

Buffalo's heartbreaking Week 17 loss to the Eagles will force the Bills to become road warriors in the postseason. While Josh Allen’s superhero powers can make life miserable for any opponent, the Bills’ over-reliance on the reigning MVP could hurt them in matchups against league heavyweights.

Just when the football world was ready to dismiss their chances of a repeat, the Eagles have reeled off three straight wins with the defense leading the way. Although quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. will need to find their rhythm in the postseason, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s troops are good enough to spark a run with or without consistent offensive contributions.

After an 0-3 start, the Texans have re-emerged as a title contender behind a swarming defense that rarely concedes yards or points. The defensive domination, driven by a disruptive pass rush and suffocating coverage, makes the Texans the team no one wants to face in the playoffs.

Despite a tough road loss to San Francisco in Week 17, the Bears will be a formidable foe for any squad in the playoffs. The offense is spectacular with quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm, and the defense creates enough chaos and turnovers to flip the game at any point.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has the 49ers’ offense rolling heading into the postseason. Mr. Irrelevant has found his rhythm directing an offense that teases and torments defenses with downhill runs and play-action passes from heavy personnel packages. With the 49ers inching closer to the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Kyle Shanahan has his QB1 playing like Joe Montana in his prime.

Drake Maye bolstered his MVP campaign with another stellar performance that showcased his talents and the offense’s explosive potential. With the second-year pro surpassing the 4,000-yard mark, while collecting his team's 13th win, the Patriots’ QB1 earned the hats and T-shirts that accompany the AFC East title.

After capturing the AFC West title, the Broncos can set their sights on a No. 1 seed. With a disruptive defense creating chaos with a collection of athletic pass rushers executing exotic schemes, the Broncos can make it miserable for quarterbacks and playcallers around the league.

Great teams find various ways to win when the team isn’t clicking on all cylinders. The Jaguars’ 23-17 victory over the Colts in Week 17 wasn’t pretty, but it showed the grit and toughness that have catapulted the team into title contention.

On Monday night in Atlanta, the Rams can prove their status as a title contender by bouncing back from their late-game meltdown against the Seahawks in Week 16. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, directing a high-powered offense that can produce explosive plays on the ground or through the air.

Second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks on the verge of earning the NFC’s No. 1 seed. As a throwback squad with an elite defense and rugged running game, complemented by a dynamic aerial attack, the Seahawks are primed for a deep postseason run.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .