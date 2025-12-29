Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Responds to Bills Fans Following Dramatic Victory

Nick Sirianni was in usual form following the Philadelphia Eagles' thrilling victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Eagles head coach was more than just fired up as he walked back to the locker room following the 13-12 win, taking a dig at Bills fans at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

"There's not so much talking from the Buffalo fans anymore. Wooo! Not so much [talking] anymore. Love this s---," Sirianni said in a video captured by NBC Sports Philadelphia as he was walking up the tunnel.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was walking alongside Sirianni and seemed slightly amused by his head coach's antics. It also appeared that Sirianni was so fired up in the moment that he walked by the entrance to the Eagles' locker room before turning around.

Sirianni's postgame moment was reminiscent of one following the Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023. In that clip, Sirianni yelled, "I don't hear s--- anymore, Chiefs fans! See ya!"

Sirianni's 2023 comments about Chiefs fans actually preceded an Eagles collapse. They went 2-6 in the eight games following that moment, including an opening-round playoff loss.

Eagles fans are certainly hoping for a different fate this year, maybe even a Super Bowl repeat, but Sunday's one-point win wasn't the most convincing. Quarterback Jalen Hurts didn't complete a pass in the second half while the Bills scored touchdowns on their final two drives. Bills QB Josh Allen, however, threw an errant pass on the two-point conversion that would've won Buffalo the game.

Sunday marked the second time this season that the Eagles won a game in which Hurts didn't complete a second-half pass, narrowly escaping in both victories (the other was a 31-25 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4). As the Eagles only put up 190 total yards of offense on Sunday and dropped to 24th in total offense, Sirianni took accountability for the team's continued offensive woes.

"I have to help. I put it on myself," Sirianni told reporters. "I have to help with some things there, with some things that I know we want to get called. [Eagles offensive coordinator] Kevin [Patullo] did a good job in that first half. But I’ve got to help in that second half a little bit, getting some things that we want to get called there.

"I need to do a better job in that second half," Sirianni added. "I didn’t do a good enough job. I’m always going to look at myself first and foremost. I don’t know. I gotta look at it. I gotta look at the tape. We weren’t in a mode of saying, ‘Hey, 13-0 is enough.’ Not against this quarterback, not against this offense. So I don’t think our mindset was ever that. But I gotta do a better job in that scenario. I’ll put that on myself."