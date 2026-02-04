2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show: What to Know About Bad Bunny, Props, Songs and More

Super Bowl LX is just days away, and bettors can wager on more than the game — they can wager on the halftime show.

This year's halftime headliner is Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican artist took home three trophies on Sunday night at the 68th Grammy Awards — including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, becoming the first Spanish-language album and third Latino artist to receive the honor.

Let's dive into everything you need to know about one of the world's biggest artists, along with what to expect from his halftime performance.

What to Know

Whether you're familiar with his music or not, Bad Bunny is arguably the biggest artist in the world. Since Spotify started releasing an annual list of its most-streamed artists in 2013, he has been the top performer four times— more than any artist in that span. For perspective, the next-most is rapper Drake, who was the most-streamed artist three times, and is also the most-streamed artist of the 2010s with 28 billion streams. This past year, Bad Bunny had 19.8 billion streams on Spotify, the most of any artist in the world. His 85.1 million monthly listeners are the 11th-most of any artist in the world.

The Latin rapper burst onto the scene in 2018, having released songs with notable American artists like Drake and Cardi B. His debut album X 100pre peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard 200 that year. It was even ranked in Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time in 2020. This year won't be his first time performing at the Super Bowl, as he was actually a guest performer for the 2020 edition with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

His success continued into the 2020s, with his album YHLQMDLG debuting at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200, becoming the highest charting Spanish album ever at the time. He's dropped two more albums since then, Un Verano Sin Ti (2023) and Debí Tirar Más Fotos (2025), with both smashing all sorts of records and catapulting him even further into mainstream media. Bad Bunny has also been a lifelong WWE fan, and has even made several appearances for the promotion.

Notable Accolades

Bad Bunny has won six Grammy Awards, 17 Latin Grammy Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, and 54 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

In 2020, he set the Guinness World Record for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums for a male for his album X 100pre.

Also in 2020, he became the first artist to be nominated twice in the same year for the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative album category.

In 2023, his album Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Also in 2023, his song "Moscow Mule" became the first Spanish-language song to be nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys.

This year, he became the first Latino, Hispanic and Spanish language artist to be nominated at the Grammys in the same year for Album of the Year (Debí Tirar Más Fotos), Record of the Year ("DTMF") and Song of the Year ("DTMF").

Props Being Offered

Below are a selection of odds being offered at FanDuel Ontario, as of Feb. 4:

First Song Odds:

TitÍ Me Preguntó -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

MONACO +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

ALAMBRE PúA +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

La MuDANZA +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

NUEVAYoL +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Chambea +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

DTmF +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Me Porto Bonito +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

La CANCIÓN +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

I Like It +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Efecto +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

VeLDÁ +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

LO QUE LE PASÓ HAWAii +1800 $190 total)

Diles +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

ACHO PR +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

El Apagón +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Después de la Playa +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

DÁKITI +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

La Santa +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

K-POP +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Kemba Walker +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Booker T +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Safaera +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

MIA +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

La Romana +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

WHERE SHE GOES +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Ojitos Lindos +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Last Song Odds:

DtMF +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50)

EoO +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

LA MuDANZA +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

CAFé CON RON +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

WHERE SHE GOES +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

UN PREVIEW +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

El Apagón +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

TitÍ Me Preguntó +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

MONACO +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

NO ME QUIERO CASAR +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Callaita +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

PIToRRO DE COCO +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

NUEVAYoL +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

KLOuFRENS +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Efecto +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

I Like It +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Me Porto Bonito +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

ALAMBRE PúA +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Después de la Playa +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Diles +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

VeLDÁ +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Total Number of Songs

Over 11.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 11.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Will Bad Bunny Perform an Unreleased Song?

Yes: +184 (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)

No: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Bad Bunny Halftime Show - Total Global Viewers

Over 135.5 Million: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 135.5 Million: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)