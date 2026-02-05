2026 Super Bowl Betting Report: 'It's Still One-Way Traffic on Seattle'

Super Bowl 60 odds have taken bets for 11 days, with three more sleeps to go until the Patriots and

Seahawks kick off at Levi’s Stadium.

But even with multiple million-dollar wagers already in, the amount of money bet in the final 72 hours

will dwarf what’s come in over the past 11 days.

As much as 80% of action is still to come.

"We’ll see the overwhelming majority of action come in this weekend, with a ton of action on Sunday,"

Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said.

Oddsmakers and sharp bettors serve up their insights on Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl betting, as

Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff draws closer.

Stagnant Spread

By the time the Super Bowl rolls around, oddsmakers are completely dialed in. The movement — or more

accurately, the lack of movement — with the point spread demonstrates that fact.

The Seahawks haven’t moved off -4.5 since Jan. 26, a day after Super Bowl 60 odds hit the board. Seattle

opened -4.5, as well, then made a couple short visits to -5 in the first 12 hours or so.

But since then, no changes at Caesars Sports.

"The line is at 4.5, and it’s gonna stay at 4.5," a confident Feazel said on Thursday afternoon. "There’s

not gonna be much moving around between now and Sunday. That’s usually how the Super Bowl goes.

"What else hasn’t changed: It’s still one-way traffic on Seattle."

Not only on the spread, but on the moneyline, which is unusual for the Super Bowl. The public betting

masses often take the favorite on the spread or the underdog on the moneyline.

"We have yet to see much New England moneyline come in. There are still more tickets on Seattle

moneyline, which is surprising," Feazel said, while noting he expects that to change over the weekend.

"I anticipate there’ll be Patriots backers who would much rather take the +190 moneyline, as opposed

to the +4.5."

Indeed, the plus-money price on a New England upset is more attractive to the public. A $100 bet on

Patriots +190 returns $190 in profit (total payout $290). A $100 bet on Patriots +4.5 (-110) nets $90.91

in profit (total payout $190.91).

Needs and Liabilities

Based on action within the standard game markets for each team — spread and moneyline — the need is

pretty clear for Caesars and several other sportsbooks across the nation.

"We’re gonna need that Super Bowl middle. The Seahawks win, but don’t cover," Feazel said.

However, also factoring in are the myriad Super Bowl prop bets. These days, there are more tickets and

dollars on those props than on the game outcome itself.

"You’ve got to beat specific props to have a good day. We’re trying to avoid there being a safety or the

game going to overtime, or a non-QB to throw a touchdown pass," Feazel said.

Those three have always been popular with the masses, thanks to attractive odds. For example, on whether

there’ll be a safety, the odds are Yes +1000/No -2000. A $100 bet on Yes profits $1,000, whereas it takes

a $2,000 bet on No to profit $100.

"You’ve got to beat the props customers love to bet, year in and year out," Feazel said.

NFL Sharp Side

Professional bettor Randy McKay weighed in last week on Super Bowl 60 prop bets. On the Yes/No of

whether Patriots QB Drake Maye throws an interception, McKay took Yes -125.

With game day approaching, McKay is weighing in on a side, although not for the full game. He bet

Seahawks -2.5 (-120) for the first half.

"I feel like the Seahawks get off to a decent start in the game," McKay said, while noting his Seattle

wager correlates to his Maye interception wager. "I think Maye struggles and throws his interception in

the first half."

Pros vs. Joes

Caesars opened the Super Bowl total at 46.5 and has been steady at 45.5 (Over -115) since Jan. 27.

Feazel said there was sharp action on Under 46.5 and Under 46.

"That’s the sharper angle, with two really solid defenses and two quarterbacks that nobody would rate

as elite just yet," Feazel said.

However, as noted last week, public money far outweighs sharp money. By kickoff Sunday, the masses

will be all over the Over — a classic Pros vs. Joes scenario.

And as is almost always the case, bookmakers are on the same side as the sharp bettors.

"At the end of the day, it’s the Super Bowl. We’re gonna need a lower-scoring game," Feazel said.