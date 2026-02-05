Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald Headline 5-Member Hall of Fame Class of 2026

SAN FRANCISCO — One of the most prolific passers in NFL history and one of the league's most dominant receivers are among five players entering the hallowed halls of Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

Quarterback Drew Brees, receiver Larry Fitzgerald, running back Roger Craig, linebacker Luke Kuechly and kicker Adam Vinatieri comprise the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

The Hall’s 50-person Selection Committee met virtually in January to conduct its annual vote. The class will be inducted on Aug. 8.

Brees, Fitzgerald, Kuechly and Vinatieri are the four modern-day candidates to earn gold jackets, while Craig is the lone senior candidate. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was not elected in his first year of eligibility as the lone coaching candidate, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft did not move forward as the lone contributor candidate.

Also, for a second straight year, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning failed to make the final cut.

Both Brees and Fitzgerald were elected in their first year of eligibility, while Kuechly and Vinatieri made it in their second year as finalists. The five newly elected members bring the Hall membership to 287. New members will be enshrined on Aug. 8 in Canton.

Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald will enter the Hall of Fame together this summer. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Brees finished his 20-year NFL career second all time to Tom Brady with 80,358 yards passing and 571 touchdown passes. He spent his first five seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Saints in 2006. Fellow Chargers quarterback and Hall of Famer Dan Fouts delivered the good news to Brees.

In New Orleans, Brees delivered the franchise’s first Super Bowl title, earning MVP honors after beating Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in 2009. The title helped to lift a city recovering from Hurricane Katrina. Brees made the Pro Bowl 13 times, won AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011, was a first-team All-Pro in 2006 and a second-team All-Pro four times.

Fitzgerald was drafted third overall in 2004 and spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals. His 1,432 catches and 17,492 yards receiving in 17 seasons rank second all time to Jerry Rice. Fitzgerald topped 1,000 yards receiving nine times and helped the Cardinals reach their only Super Bowl, following the 2008 season. He set single-season records that postseason with 546 yards receiving and seven TD catches.

Kuechly won Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors during his eight-year career with the Carolina Panthers. He led the league in tackles twice and became just the fifth NFL player since tackles were recorded to eclipse 100 in eight consecutive seasons. Kuechly was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s.

Vinatieri, who played in 24 NFL seasons, earned the reputation of the most clutch NFL kicker in postseason history. He provided the margin of victory in two of New England’s three Super Bowl wins during his tenure with last-second field goals — against the St. Louis Rams (20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI) and the Panthers (32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII).

Vinatieri finished his career in 2019 with the league record for points (2,673), consecutive field goals made (44), career field goals (599) and most seasons with at least 100 points (21). He is a member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team and NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

The only senior candidate to make the cut, Craig in 1985 became the first player in league history to post 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Only Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey have accomplished that feat since then. A four-time Pro Bowler, Craig won three Super Bowls as the consummate chess piece for offensive innovator Bill Walsh’s San Francisco 49ers. Craig’s 13,100 scrimmage yards rank No. 49 in league history.