Big Bets Report: 7-Figure Payouts Ride on Super Bowl LX Outcome

Seven-figure bets on Super Bowl odds aren’t unheard of, by any means. There are always a few of them.

They just usually tend to come closer to game day.

Not this year, though.

Led by Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale’s $2 million wager, there are already four Super Bowl 60 bets of a million dollars or more, with nine days until kickoff.

That’s completely unrelatable to 99.999999% of us.

What is relatable: An average Joe or Jane who, back in August, made a mere $100 bet that is now on the precipice of winning more than $300,000.

Read on for more about that incredible prediction, the million-dollar wagers and other intriguing Super Bowl bets. And check back for updates from now through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 8.

Magic Eight Ball Says …

Patriots beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Or at least that’s what one Circa Sports customer surmised way back on Aug. 25.

The bettor put $100 on a Super Bowl exacta, a wager in which you not only pick the two teams that will appear in the Super Bowl but which one will win.

Preseason, New England and Seattle were Super Bowl long shots. The Seahawks were in the range of +6500 (65/1), and the Patriots were much longer at +10000 (100/1) or more.

Putting those two together, and picking New England to beat Seattle in Super Bowl 60, generated almost unheard of odds of +310000. In easier-to-digest terms, that’s 3100/1.

"It’s an incredible long-shot bet," Circa Sports director of sportsbook operations Jeff Benson said. "Those are the biggest potential odds I’ve seen on a straight bet in a long time. It’s amazing foresight to predict this matchup."

If the Patriots, who are 4.5-point underdogs in Super Bowl 60 odds, pull off the outright upset, then that modest $100 bet wins an eye-popping $310,000.

The million-dollar bettors are getting nowhere near that kind of ROI.

Mattress Mack is Back

It’s been awhile since Jim McIngvale dropped a major wager. But the Houston furniture store owner made a splash on Jan. 22, ahead of the NFL’s conference championship games.

Rather than picking a team to win the Super Bowl, McIngvale wagered on which conference would win the big game. And in aiming to get the most bang for his big buck, he went with the underdog, putting $2 million on AFC +200 at Caesars Sports.

"You’ve gotta have leverage to do these kinds of things, and +200 is a helluva lot better than -230 or whatever," McIngvale said on Jan. 29. "I thought the AFC would be +180 or so. So that extra 10%, at +200, prompted me to go to Louisiana and make the bet."

Texas doesn’t yet have legal, regulated sports betting, hence the quick jaunt to neighboring Louisiana.

And speaking of leverage: Per usual, McIngvale is tying his bet to a promotion at his furniture store. Customers who purchase a mattress set of $4,000 or more will get their money back if the Patriots win.

Ostensibly, if Mattress Mack’s bet wins, then so do those customers. And McIngvale has faith in the underdog from the AFC.

"New England has a good team. Seattle is the hot favorite, but favorites don’t always win," he said. "It’s a football game. Anything can happen."

Call It In The Air

The coin toss is a hugely popular prop bet, even though one's chances of winning are literally a coin toss. Apparently, the prospect of cashing a bet before the Super Bowl even kicks off is just too attractive for the public betting masses.

And it's even more attractive for one Caesars Sports customer. On Wednesday, the bettor put a whopping $100,000 on Tails -103. If the coin lands right, then that bettor lands a profit of $97,087.38 (total payout $197,087.38).

More Millions

Not to be overshadowed, a couple of big names made big bets with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Model and socialite Kendall Jenner put $1 million on Patriots moneyline +190, banking on a New England outright win, much like McIngvale. Countering that wager, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker bet $1 million on Seahawks alternate spread -3.5 (-125).

Jenner’s bet is the bigger potential winner, if it gets there. A Patriots upset would net $1.9 million in profit (total payout $2.9 million). Booker stands to pocket $800,000 profit if the Seahawks win by four points or more (total payout $1.8 million).

Regardless of outcome, Fanatics and Jenner will donate $1 million to a charitable cause.

The first seven-figure bet on the actual matchup — Patriots vs. Seahawks, as opposed to McIngvale’s bet on the AFC — landed in Las Vegas at Circa Sports.

On Jan. 26, less than 24 hours after Super Bowl 60 odds hit the board, a Circa customer put $1.1 million on Patriots moneyline +188.

A New England win will give that bettor a hefty profit of $2.068 million (total payout $3.168 million).

On Wednesday, another seven-figure wager landed. A Hard Rock Bet customer put $1 million on Seahawks moneyline -230. A Seattle win nets that bettor $434,782.61 profit (total payout $1,434,782.61).

Two Down, 3 Million to Go

Nearly as impressive as the aforementioned Patriots-Seahawks exacta bet: Back on Aug. 21, a Seattle believer put together this impressive ladder of major wagers at BetMGM:

$50,000 Seahawks +185 to make the playoffs. That paid out after Week 18, profiting $92,500 (total payout $142,500).

$50,000 Seahawks +2800 to win the NFC. Seattle’s 31-27 victory over the Rams gave that bettor a hefty $1.4 million win (total payout $1.45 million).

$50,000 Seahawks +6000 to win the Super Bowl.

So the bettor is already well into the black on that $150,000 worth of bets, bagging $1,492,500 in profit so far. Another $3 million in profit awaits if Seattle finishes its impressive run Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.



But just in case the Patriots pull off an upset, the bettor just covered that possibility, as well. On Tuesday, the customer put a hefty $725,000 on Patriots moneyline +195, for a potential win of $1,413,750 (total payout 2,138,750).



So no matter what happens Sunday, a seven-figure profit is guaranteed. If the Seahawks win, then the Seattle Super Bowl bet nets $2.275 million. If the Patriots win, then the net Super Bowl profit is $1,363,750.



Add either of those amounts to the Seahawks playoffs/Seahawks NFC profits of $1,492,500, and the bettor will have a total profit of $2,856,250 on a Patriots Super Bowl win, or $3,767,500 on a Seahawks championship.



At DraftKings Sportsbook, a customer put a more relatable sum of $500 on Seahawks +6500 in Super Bowl futures odds. That bet is also in better shape than most could’ve imagined months ago, still alive with a chance to profit $32,500.

No, it’s not an eye-popping five- or six-figure bet, with an equally eye-popping six- or seven-figure payout. But I think any of us would like to have that ticket in our hands right about now.

Prescient Patriots Picks

New England went 4-13 in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 regular seasons. Then the franchise brought in former Patriots great Mike Vrabel as the new coach.

Oddsmakers expected some improvement, setting the Pats’ regular-season win total at 8.5. What oddsmakers didn’t foresee — nor did most bettors — was New England going 14-3 and nearly landing the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

But one prescient and well-bankrolled bettor was on board even before last year’s Super Bowl was played. On Jan. 21, 2025, the DraftKings customer put $10,000 on New England +8000 in Super Bowl 60 odds.

If the Patriots’ surprising turnaround season ends with yet another Lombardi Trophy, then that bettor banks $800,000 in profit (total payout $810,000). That’s worth tying up $10,000 for more than 12 months.

Also at DraftKings, in October, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy put $50,000 on Patriots +3500 to win it all. That bet stands to win $1.75 million, if the Patriots finish with a win.

On Nov. 10, BetMGM took a $30,000 bet on Pats +2200. If New England lifts the Lombardi, then that customer pockets $660,000 profit (total payout $690,000).

More Moneymakers?

Among other notable bets on Super Bowl 60 odds is a two-leg futures parlay that stands to pay out well into six figures.

In October, DraftKings took a $1,500 bet on Indiana +800 to win the College Football Playoff/Seahawks +2500 to win the Super Bowl. Those odds add up to +23300 (233/1), meaning a Seahawks win Sunday night would bank $349,500 in profit (total payout $351,000).

On Jan. 8 at theScore Bet, a customer put $10,000 on Indiana CFP champion/Seahawks Super Bowl champion. At odds of +969, that wager profits $96,900 if Seattle wins Sunday (total payout $106,900).

Other noteworthy wagers:

$500,000 Seahawks alternate spread -7/+125 (Hard Rock Bet, Feb. 6). Potential profit is $625,000 (total payout $1.125 million).

$325,000 Patriots +4.5/-105 (BetMGM, Feb. 3). Potential profit is $309,523.81 (total payout $634,523.81).

$250,000 Seahawks moneyline -230 (Hard Rock Bet, Feb. 7). Potential profit is $108,695.65 (total payout $358,695.65).

$180,810 Seahawks moneyline -220 (Boomer’s Sportsbook, Jan. 29). Potential profit is $82,186.36 (total payout $262,996.36).

$152,000 Seahawks moneyline -230 (Caesars, Feb. 7). To win $66,086.96 (total payout $218,086.96).

$142,000 Patriots alternate spread +14.5/-526 (Caesars, Feb. 7). To win $26,996.20 (total payout $168,996.20).

$75,000 Patriots +4.5/-105 (Caesars, Feb. 7). To win $71,428.57 (total payout $146,428.57).

$55,000 Patriots +4.5/-108 (Caesars Sports, Jan. 25). Potential profit is $50,925.92 (total payout $105,925.92).

$50,000 Patriots +4.5/-105 (Caesars, Feb. 7). To win $47,619.05 (total payout $97,619.05).

$40,000 Patriots Super Bowl futures +260 (Caesars, Jan. 25). Potential profit is $104,000 (total payout $144,000).

$36,000 Seahawks -4.5/-109 (Caesars, Jan. 25). Potential profit is $33,027.52 (total payout 69,027.52).

$32,000 Seahawks Super Bowl futures +275 (Caesars, Jan. 14). Potential profit is $88,000 (total payout $120,000).

$2,000 Seahawks Super Bowl futures +7000 (The SuperBook). Potential profit is $140,000 (total payout $142,000).

$1,500 Patriots Super Bowl futures +6000 (The SuperBook). Potential profit is $90,000 (total payout $91,500).

$500 Seahawks Super Bowl futures +6500 (DraftKings). Potential profit is $32,500 (total payout $33,000).

Bear in mind that these major wagers come from high-rollers who can take such risks and absorb potentially obscene losses. Don’t get carried away with your wagers on Super Bowl odds. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.