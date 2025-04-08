National Football League Ranking the 10 players, coaches under the most pressure in 2025 NFL season Updated Apr. 8, 2025 4:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Several NFL teams kick off their voluntary offseason programs this week, including the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints begin next week, as the league allows teams with new head coaches to get a jump start.

In addition to the league's seven new coaches, several other notables will come under increased scrutiny in the upcoming season. Here is a ranking of the top 10 players and coaches facing the most pressure as the 2025 NFL season approaches.

The No. 3 overall selection in the 2018 draft had his best season as a pro last year, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record. But things did not end well in the postseason, and Darnold now finds himself with a new team, signing a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle. The Seahawks don't have the quality of playmakers that Darnold had in Minnesota, led by star WR Justin Jefferson. And he'll have a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak. Can Darnold and Kubiak replicate the success the QB had with Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings for a team that believes it can compete for the top spot in the NFC West?

The top receiver selected in last year's draft at No. 4 overall, Harrison was considered a can't-miss prospect coming out of Ohio State because of his pedigree. The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the younger Harrison put up respectable numbers as a rookie but showed a lack of chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray. Fellow first-round receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. posted better numbers with less-talented quarterbacks. It will be up to Harrison diligently working on his craft this offseason — along with Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Murray — to produce at a WR1 level in 2025.

The Vikings moved on from one of the best quarterbacks statistically last season in Darnold and flirted with adding 41-year-old veteran Aaron Rodgers. But for now, Minnesota will hand over the keys to one of the best offenses in the NFL to an unproven second-year pro. McCarthy, the first-round pick out of Michigan, spent all of last season on the sideline after suffering a right knee injury that required two surgeries to fix. He lost weight during his recovery, so getting back into game shape and shaking off rust will be key aspects to his training this offseason. And with the Vikings expected to compete for a Super Bowl, McCarthy must hit the ground running.

7. Aaron Rodgers, QB

With the Pittsburgh Steelers appearing to be the eventual landing spot for the future Hall of Famer, Rodgers will once again be under intense scrutiny playing for one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. With the addition of DK Metcalf to pair with another deep threat in George Pickens, along with tight end Pat Freiermuth and a stingy defense, Rodgers could be the final piece for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers to make a deep postseason run. But how the four-time NFL MVP blends in with the rest of the organization and holds up physically over the marathon regular season are key factors to watch in the Steel City — should he in fact decide to sign with the Steelers.

Garrett demanded a trade this offseason, saying he was adamant about no longer playing in Cleveland and that he wanted to play for a team that could win a Super Bowl. Then he signed a four-year, $160 million extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. And while Garrett can't lead the Browns from under center, he must find a way to elevate the franchise, on and off the field, in a way that allows them to compete in the highly competitive AFC North and justifies his salary.

5. Ben Johnson, head coach, Chicago Bears

The innovative former offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions takes over as head coach of the Bears, with the task of getting the most out of franchise quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago started that process by getting sturdier up front, trading for All-Pro guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. Along with getting Williams to play to his full potential, Johnson must create a sustainable, winning culture for a franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2020 and last won a playoff game in 2010.

Cooper Kupp is gone, now playing for L.A.'s NFC West rival in Seattle. So it's up to Nacua to step up and become a leader on the field and in the meeting room. He will have some help, with the Rams signing Davante Adams to replace Kupp's production. Nacua has been one of the most productive receivers in the league over the past two seasons. However, it will be up to him to help set the tone for the franchise, creating a standard for how to work and play. With Kupp no longer around to fill that role, Nacua must be an example for his teammates to follow on and off the field.

3. Brian Daboll, head coach, New York Giants

Daboll and GM Joe Schoen have received a reprieve from Giants owner John Mara but must figure out how to quickly build a winning team. For now, that means bringing in veteran QB Russell Wilson to help revive one of the worst offenses in the league after failing to develop Daniel Jones and letting Saquon Barkley, the team's best player, go to New York's NFC East rival, where he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title. Daboll faces the challenging task of figuring out the quarterback position in the short term (Wilson) while also drafting a long-term answer at the position, whether that may be Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe.

With one of the best football minds leading the offense in Johnson, there are no more excuses for Williams. The most-sacked quarterback in the league last season, Williams should have better protection up front with the addition of three veteran offensive linemen. And Johnson will do a good job schematically of creating offensive balance by leaning on the running game, providing lay-up throws off the play-action game. It will be up to Williams to play more efficient football in got-to-have-it moments on third down, in the red zone and in the fourth quarter.

The last pick in the 2022 draft is headed for a big pay day this offseason, whether everyone believes he deserves it or not. For Purdy, that means living up to the lofty expectations of being paid as one of the NFL's top signal-callers. He's already shown he can perform at that level: Since taking over as the team's starter in 2022, Purdy is second in the league in passer rating (104.9), first in yards per attempt (8.9), sixth in passing yards (9,075) and seventh in passing touchdowns (61). Yes, Purdy took a step back last season with San Francisco's roster depleted due to injuries. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan remains confident that Purdy is the guy to lead the 49er back to the playoffs, and the Iowa State product will have to prove his worth on the field in 2025.

