NFL Confidential: Why teams are split on top QB/WR prospects in 2025 NFL Draft Updated Apr. 9, 2025 4:49 p.m. ET

With the NFL Draft just over two weeks away, it's time to dive further into some of the most fascinating, and certainly most talented, prospects.

Following a series of conversations with respected evaluators, we consider three top quarterbacks and three top wide receivers — any of whom might be coming to your team soon.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

It's time to put the narrative to rest: Sanders is a good athlete. He's a pure pocket passer who, as one current executive told FOX Sports, "basically throws a 20-yard handoff." No, he's not a runner, but that doesn't mean he lacks mobility. Sanders is more than capable of moving the pocket and extending plays. At both Jackson State and Colorado, he worked behind subpar offensive lines and still made things happen.

"One of the keys for any young quarterback is being able to define your game," the executive said. "And I'm not just talking about having a strong arm or being a leader. I'm talking about knowing where the pressure's coming from on third down, knowing who's hot, and beating a linebacker or edge rusher to the corner if needed. That's where Shedeur excels. His football background helps him tremendously. He feels the pocket well. He's accurate — which might be the most important trait for any QB — and he's authentic. He's not trying to be anyone else. I love that in a quarterback."

Identifying potential landing spots for Sanders has become one of the more discussed storylines of the 2025 Draft. While it's widely expected that Cam Ward will go No. 1 overall to Tennessee, there's more debate around Sanders.

Could Cleveland take him at No. 2? Possibly — but Travis Hunter seems to be the favorite. Then there's the Giants, who added Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, but have a front office under pressure to win now. If the Giants go in a different direction — say, Abdul Carter — the next logical landing spot for Sanders could be New Orleans at No. 9.

The Raiders, for what it's worth, have Sanders coming to their building next week for a visit and hold the No. 6 overall pick. After that, there's a gap.

From pick Nos. 10–20, there isn't a clear QB destination. But at No. 21, Pittsburgh is sitting there — and regardless of whether they land Aaron Rodgers, they're expected to take a quarterback at some point in this draft. Could it be Sanders? They're scheduled to visit him on Thursday, I'm told. This topic will dominate headlines until draft day, and as we sit here today, there is no clear answer.

There are teams that love Dart and believe he's worthy of a first-round selection — a sentiment that's gained momentum in recent weeks. Scouts use words like "accurate," "intelligent" and "tough" when talking about him.

"I think with Dart, you have to evaluate last season differently from his first few, especially his year at USC," one AFC East veteran scout said.

To that point, the 21-year-old comes off an outstanding senior campaign in Oxford — amassing nearly 4,300 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while earning first-team All-SEC honors. Dart finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in total offense, while helping guide the Rebels to a 21-5 record his final two seasons.

"He's a completely different player now," the scout said. "I almost throw out his early tape, the same way I did with Jayden Daniels before LSU. He made real strides — and I think Lane Kiffin played a big part in that."

Another piece of Dart's profile that stands out: Leadership. Sources say he personally recruited much of Ole Miss' transfer class, spending late nights in Kiffin's office calling portal players, pitching the program, and selling the vision. That type of leadership doesn't always show up on tape, but NFL teams value it — and it's a big reason why many see him as a culture-setter at the next level.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

For Milroe, the process is simple: find one team that fully believes. Because there's a lot to work with — freakish athleticism, game-breaking speed, a high-end deep ball and the ability to dissect zone coverage.

"He's got a super-strong arm — even by NFL standards," the AFC East scout said. "Good touch on the long ball. He just needs more reps and time to refine his layering ... see more defenses, watch more tape. Think more football in general. That'll come."

Milroe has interviewed well, and even some clubs who aren't run-heavy are intrigued. Several teams believe he's worth a pick somewhere in the 20–50 range due to his upside. "He's one of those guys — if you see it, you go get him," the scout added. "He might not start Day 1, but in this quarterback class, his ceiling is too high to ignore."

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

There's little doubt that McMillan is going to be a good NFL receiver. The question is whether he can become a great one. At 6-4, 219 pounds, "T-Mac" is an easy comp to future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.

One executive from a 2024 playoff team sees why: "He's got true star-level tools and elite production. Our entire building loves him. There's just no way he makes it to us."

McMillan is regarded as a first-round lock who could go as high as the top 10.

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The star of the Combine, Golden ran a blazing 4.29 40-yard dash and might have locked up a spot in the first round because of it. But there's more to his game than speed.

Everyone inside the Texas program says the same thing: natural leader, consistent worker, and big-game performer. Down the stretch of the season, Golden delivered in the clutch — including several critical catches in Texas' quarterfinal win over Arizona State.

"I think he's one of those guys who didn't realize how good he could be at first," a college scouting director said. "But once he started finding success, he wanted more. He kept working. The staff there loves him. But even they might not have expected that 4.29."

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

When discussing the top receivers in this class, Egbuka belongs in the conversation. Statistically the most productive receiver in Ohio State history, the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder has a pro-ready skill set that should translate quickly to the NFL.

Egbuka offers true versatility. He played mostly in the slot in college, but has the size and strength to line up outside. His game is polished — smooth releases, sharp footwork and an advanced feel for route running. He understands how to sit down in zones and disguise his intent from safeties — traits that separate good receivers from great ones. It's why he's a candidate to go Day 1.

"Egbuka might be the most underrated offensive player in the draft right now," according to a current Big Ten coach who compared him favorably to Lions' All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. "He's smart as s---. In '12' personnel, he went outside, too. When you're evaluating him, you should be evaluating everything he does. Mid-to-high 4.4's (40), straight 'A' student, the best interview. Don't overthink it."

