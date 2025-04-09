National Football League Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown 'progressing' from knee injury, could return in 2025 Updated Apr. 9, 2025 11:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could be returning to action in 2025.

Overshown, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14 of last season which required surgery, is "progressing well" from the injury and could return at some point in the 2025 NFL season, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Overshown is coming off a standout first season with the Cowboys. Across 13 games, he totaled five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception — which he returned for a touchdown — and 90 combined tackles. Overshown posted a 78.9 pass-rush grade (11th among linebackers), 61.6 overall grade (99th), 56.9 coverage grade (105th) and 58.6 run-defense grade (140th), according to Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys selected Overshown with the No. 90 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. He missed his 2023 rookie season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

On the linebacker front, the Cowboys acquired Kenneth Murray, a 2020 first-round pick, from the Tennessee Titans and signed Jack Sanborn to a one-year deal earlier this offseason. Elsewhere, Dallas recently acquired second-year quarterback Joe Milton from the New England Patriots.

As a whole, the Cowboys' defense was 28th in total yards surrendered (355.2 per game) and 31st in points surrendered (27.5 per game) under defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer last season. This came after being fifth in points surrendered under former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn — who became the new head coach of the Washington Commanders after the 2023 season — in both 2022 and 2023 and top 10 in the category from 2021-23.

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is the team's new defensive coordinator under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

