2025 NFL Draft: Jalen Milroe headlines 11 breakout candidates to watch

We know the headliners of the 2025 NFL Draft. But who are some of the lesser-known players in the class — those projected to go anywhere from the second half of Day 1 to early Day 3 — who have a chance to become stars in the league?

Here’s a ranking of breakout candidates (one from each offensive and defensive position) in descending order, with No. 1 being the most likely to become a star.

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 3 INTs, 2 PBUs, 18 tackles

Even though he has just one year of starting experience, as a sixth-year senior, Porter has elite traits and is still learning the cornerback position after moving over from wide receiver in 2022. The right coaching can unlock his upside in the NFL, which values long and athletic corners like Porter. He has a higher "floor" than other developmental prospects because he’s an outstanding player on special teams, where he blocked five kicks at Iowa State.

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 217 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 64.2% completion rate for 2,844 yards and 16 TDs, 11 INTs; 168 carries for 726 yards and 20 TDs

Milroe enters the NFL with a lot of work to do as a passer, but his elite athleticism makes him a unique talent at his position. In the right scheme and with a patient coaching staff, he could be a special dual-threat quarterback in the long term. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports that Milroe has met with multiple teams and has impressed in his private workouts.

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 242 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 136 tackles (8.5 for loss), 4 sacks, 3 PBUs, 2 INTs, FF

Schwesigner’s best football may be yet to come, as 2024 marked his lone season as a starter at UCLA. And in that one season as a starter, he led the FBS with 90 solo tackles. The former walk-on has great play recognition skills and is effective on passing downs either dropping into coverage or blitzing.

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 204 pounds

2024 stats (16 games): 6 INTs, 10 PBUs, 82 tackles (3.5 for loss), FF

Watts has tremendous feel and instincts on the back end, as evidenced by his 13 interceptions in his last two seasons at Notre Dame. That playmaking ability should translate to the NFL.

7. Interior offensive lineman: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 324 pounds

2024 stats (11 games): 11 starts (5 at LT, 6 at RT)

One of the most versatile offensive linemen in this draft, Savaiinaea’s experience at multiple spots at Arizona (5 at LT, 15 starts at RG, 16 starts at RT) will not only help him to see the field early, but also could help shape a long career as an NFL guard.

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 202 pounds

2024 stats (16 games): 144 carries for 1,016 yards and 10 TDs; 27 catches for 284 yards and a TD

In a deep running back class headlined by Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, Henderson has star potential in his own right. He was incredibly efficient for the Buckeyes as a rusher — his 7.1 yards per carry ranked 16th in the FBS — and can catch at a high level out of the backfield (77 receptions for 853 yards and six touchdowns in his Ohio State career). As a great pass blocker in college as well, Henderson projects as a legitimate three-down running back in the NFL.

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 248 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 16.5 sacks, 80 tackles (20.5 for loss), 3 FFs, PBU

Despite being undersized, Ezeiruaku is a true pass-rush technician. His length, quickness and impressive hand usage led to 16.5 sacks last season, which ranked second in the FBS and first in the Power 4 conferences. It’s why he figures to be a high-impact contributor early in his career.

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 251 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 55 catches for 546 yards and 2 TDs

Taylor has a chance to be a high-impact player from Day 1 because of his pass-catching ability. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, the ex-LSU star became the only tight end in program history with at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards for his career. Mason Taylor is just 20 years old, which shows his upside.

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 317 pounds

2024 stats (6 games): 6 starts at left tackle

If it wasn’t for a knee injury that held him to six games this past season, Simmons may have been in contention to be the top offensive tackle in this draft. He has plus athleticism and fluidity for his size, and he can play tackle on either side. He started 13 games at right tackle at San Diego State (2022) and 19 games at left tackle for Ohio State (2023-24).

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 296 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 6.5 sacks, 48 tackles (14.5 for loss), 3 PBUs

Nolen has the potential to become one of the league’s top defensive tackles. He had outstanding production as both a run defender and an interior pass rusher at Mississippi, which offers a glimpse into what he can become as a three-down player.

Measurables: 6-foot, 206 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 61 catches for 676 yards and 6 TDs

Burden’s production was underwhelming this past season, but that was more a result of Missouri’s quarterback play and offense at-large. A former five-star recruit, Burden is a big-time playmaker with strong route-running skills and yards-after-the-catch ability, and also boasts a track record of winning at all three levels. He could be a top-end WR1 in the NFL for the long term with the right coaching.

