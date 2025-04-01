National Football League NFL Draft RB matchmaker: Best team fits for Ashton Jeanty, Skattebo, top 10 backs Updated Apr. 1, 2025 4:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After the rousing success of running backs Saquan Barkley and Derrick Henry last year, other NFL teams are looking to replicate that model in their offenses this season. And what better way to do that than by selecting a young back with fresh legs in this year's draft?

Now is the time, as this year's running back group is considered the deepest pool of prospects in years and the fastest since 2003. FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang has eight running backs in his top 101 players.

However, as has been the NFL trend the past several years, running backs are still not considered a premium position.

That said, let's find an appropriate home for the top 10 running backs in this year's class, based on need and style of offense.

Team: Raiders, first round, No. 6 overall selection

Running back room: Starter: Jeanty. Reserves: Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, Sincere McCormick, Isaiah Spiller, Dylan Laube, Chris Collier

Yes, Pete Carroll wants to run the football. Bell-cow running back Marshawn Lynch and his angry, relentless running style anchored the Seattle Seahawks offense when Carroll led that team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances over a decade ago.

And with new Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the innovative playcaller will want a dynamic athlete leading his running game. Jeanty certainly fits that profile. The runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, Jeanty is a big play waiting to happen who should ignite an anemic Las Vegas offense that averaged just 18.2 points per game last season.

Team: Steelers, first round, No. 21 overall selection

Running back room: Starter: Hampton. Reserves: Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Cordarrelle Patterson, Evan Hull, Jonathan Ward, Aaron Shampklin

The Steelers lost Najee Harris, who was durable and posted four straight 1,000-yard seasons, to the Chargers in free agency. In Hampton, Pittsburgh would get a running back with a similar skill set who could anchor the running game for the Steelers, providing balance for the inevitable arrival of QB Aaron Rodgers. The addition of Hampton would keep Warren in his role as complementary back, with Gainwell available on passing downs.

Team: Chicago Bears, second round, No. 41 overall pick

Running back room: Starter: D'Andre Swift. Reserves: Henderson, Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson, Ian Wheeler

In Detroit, Ben Johnson effectively used Jahmyr Gibbs as a pass-catcher out of the backfield who can create big plays. Henderson would bring those same home-run attributes to Chicago, where Johnson is the new head coach, and he's a solid pass protector. Swift is just 26 years old and has the skill set to carry the load as a lead back, allowing Henderson to carve out a role as a complementary option in his rookie season.

Team: Broncos, second round, No. 51 overall

Running back room: Starter: Johnson. Reserves: Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, Blake Watson

A big back at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, Johnson played in a pro-style offense for the Hawkeyes, led the Big 10 in rushing (1,537 yards) and set a school-record in rushing touchdowns (21). Broncos head coach Sean Payton needs a bell-cow back to anchor the offense led by second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson would fill that need for Denver.

Team: Chargers, second round, No. 55 overall

Running back room: Starter: Najee Harris. Reserves: Judkins, Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson.

The Chargers have moved on from last year's 1-2 punch of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Both were effective runners in Greg Roman's scheme but had trouble staying on the field. In their place, the Bolts added a durable runner in Harris, but the former Steeler signed for just one year and $5.25 million. Judkins could provide a longer-term investment at the position in an offense where Roman wants to lean on running the football. The 6-foot, 221-pound Judkins led the Buckeyes with 1,060 rushing yards and 14 rushing TDs last season.

Team: Patriots, fourth round, No. 106 overall

Running back room: Starter: Rhamondre Stevenson. Reserves: Sampson, Antonio Gibson

Sampson, who ran a 4.46-second 40 at his pro day, would add a playmaker with breakaway speed to New England's backfield. He won SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors this past season after finishing with 1,491 yards rushing and a school-record 22 touchdowns.

Team: 49ers, fourth round, No. 138 overall

Running back room: Starter: Christian McCaffrey. Reserves: Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor, Israel Abanikanda

The 49ers traded Jordan Mason and lost Elijah Mitchell to the Chiefs in free agency, so the hard-running Skattebo would have a chance to earn playing time as a back-end roster player and core special teamer. In this scenario, the California native would return to the Bay Area to learn the position under a player he admires in McCaffrey.

Team: Cowboys, fifth round, No. 149 overall

Running back room: Starter: Javonte Williams. Reserves: Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, Tuten

The speedy Tuten ran a 4.32-second 40 — the fastest by any running back at the combine. His addition would give the Cowboys a home-run hitter in the backfield for an offense in desperate need of playmakers who can go the distance from anywhere on the field.

Team: Colts, fifth round, No. 151 overall

Running back room: Starter: Jonathan Taylor. Reserves: Khalil Herbert, Salvon Ahmed, Tyler Goodson

Taylor is one of the best runners in the league, but the Colts could use developmental depth behind him. The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, Georgia product Trevor Etienne has breakaway speed and could be used as a returner.

Team: Seahawks, fifth round, No. 175 overall

Running back room: Starter: Kenneth Walker. Reserves: Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, George Holani

Seahawks GM John Schneider said he wants Seattle to get back to running the football. And with Walker heading into the final year of his rookie contract, it makes sense to add depth at the position. The USC product protects the football, fumbling just one time on 608 carries. And Marks is a one-cut runner who fits a zone scheme like Seattle is installing and can catch the ball out of the backfield.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams .

