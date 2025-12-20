National Football League
Packers QB Jordan Love Being Evaluated for Concussion, Questionable to Return
Updated Dec. 20, 2025 9:37 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's status is in question against the Bears in Chicago.

Love is questionable to return after leaving the contest and went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, according to FOX's Erin Andrews. 

The QB's exit came after he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defensive end Austin Booker at the 8:21 mark of the second quarter; Booker was flagged for unnecessary roughness after the play.

Love took a few moments to stand to his feet before walking to the sideline and into the medical tent before later exiting for the locker room. Backup quarterback Malik Willis took over to continue the Packers' drive, which ended with a field goal.

Love was 8-of-13 for 77 yards with two rushes for seven yards when he left the game.

Willis started two games for the Packers last season, and he won both of them. In those two games, he was 25-of-33 (75.8%) for 324 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 12 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.

