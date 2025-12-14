2025 NFL Odds Week 16: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
NFL Week 16 kicks off on Thursday, as the Falcons host the Buccaneers.
Here are the lines for every Week 16 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 14.
THURSDAY, DEC. 18
Spread: Rams -1.5
Moneyline: Rams -112, Seahawks -108
O/U: 45.5
SATURDAY, DEC. 20
Spread: Eagles -6
Moneyline: Eagles -278, Commanders +225
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Packers -2.5
Moneyline: Packers -135, Bears +114
O/U: 46.5
SUNDAY, DEC. 21
Spread: Bills -10
Moneyline: Bills -575, Browns +425
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Cowboys -1.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Chargers +105
O/U: 49.5
Spread: Chiefs -4.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -238, Titans +195
O/U: 37.5
Spread: Dolphins -1.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -118, Bengals -102
O/U: 50.5
Spread: Saints -4.5
Moneyline: Saints -218, Jets +180
O/U: 40.5
Spread: Vikings -1.5
Moneyline: Vikings -125, Giants +105
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Buccaneers -1.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers -125, Panthers +105
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Broncos -2.5
Moneyline: Broncos -155, Jaguars +130
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Falcons -1.5
Moneyline: Falcons -130, Cardinals +110
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Lions -7
Moneyline: Lions -345, Steelers +275
O/U: 49.5
Spread: Texans -14.5
Moneyline: Texans -1450, Raiders +850
O/U: 37.5
Spread: Ravens -2.5
Moneyline: Ravens -142, Patriots +120
O/U: 48.5
MONDAY, DEC. 22
Spread: 49ers -4.5
Moneyline: 49ers -258, Colts +210
O/U: 45.5
