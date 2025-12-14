2025 NFL Odds Week 16: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games

NFL Week 16 kicks off on Thursday, as the Falcons host the Buccaneers.

Here are the lines for every Week 16 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 14.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

THURSDAY, DEC. 18

RAMS @ SEAHAWKS

Spread: Rams -1.5

Moneyline: Rams -112, Seahawks -108

O/U: 45.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 20

EAGLES @ COMMANDERS

Spread: Eagles -6

Moneyline: Eagles -278, Commanders +225

O/U: 45.5

PACKERS @ BEARS

Spread: Packers -2.5

Moneyline: Packers -135, Bears +114

O/U: 46.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 21

BILLS @ BROWNS

Spread: Bills -10

Moneyline: Bills -575, Browns +425

O/U: 42.5

CHARGERS @ COWBOYS

Spread: Cowboys -1.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Chargers +105

O/U: 49.5

CHIEFS @ TITANS

Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -238, Titans +195

O/U: 37.5

BENGALS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Dolphins -1.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -118, Bengals -102

O/U: 50.5

JETS @ SAINTS

Spread: Saints -4.5

Moneyline: Saints -218, Jets +180

O/U: 40.5

VIKINGS @ GIANTS

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Moneyline: Vikings -125, Giants +105

O/U: 43.5

BUCCANEERS @ PANTHERS

Spread: Buccaneers -1.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -125, Panthers +105

O/U: 45.5

JAGUARS @ BRONCOS

Spread: Broncos -2.5

Moneyline: Broncos -155, Jaguars +130

O/U: 44.5

FALCONS @ CARDINALS

Spread: Falcons -1.5

Moneyline: Falcons -130, Cardinals +110

O/U: 46.5

STEELERS @ LIONS

Spread: Lions -7

Moneyline: Lions -345, Steelers +275

O/U: 49.5

RAIDERS @ TEXANS

Spread: Texans -14.5

Moneyline: Texans -1450, Raiders +850

O/U: 37.5

PATRIOTS @ RAVENS

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Moneyline: Ravens -142, Patriots +120

O/U: 48.5

MONDAY, DEC. 22

49ERS @ COLTS

Spread: 49ers -4.5

Moneyline: 49ers -258, Colts +210

O/U: 45.5