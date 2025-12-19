2026 NFL Draft Guide to Bowl Season: The Best Prospect At Each Position

There are 41 bowl games this holiday season, providing talent evaluators and college football fans with a smorgasbord of storylines.

With many of the top players preparing for their final college games, we've waded through the bowl slate gauntlet to identify the top NFL prospect at each position.

For this exercise, we're spotlighting the best prospects who have not opted out and are expected to compete in one of either the traditional bowls or the first round of the College Football Playoff. (Apologies to quarterfinalists Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech, whose top players will be covered in future articles.)

In the meantime, here is a rundown of prospects to watch all over the field in the coming days.

With all due respect to Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Moore is the most gifted quarterback potentially available in the 2026 NFL draft. He is a composed and deadly accurate passer hailing from a pro-style offense whose ability to throw receivers open projects beautifully to the NFL. He is well protected by an offensive line recently voted the best in all of college football and rarely throws under duress, which admittedly complicates his projections slightly.

However, he’s also shown great maturity in throwing to a receiving corps that has sometimes struggled with drops. In fact, the redshirt sophomore shows a poise which belies his relative lack of starting experience, playing well on the road in high-pressure situations at Penn State and Washington and better in losses to Indiana and Ohio State than his marginal statistics in those contests would suggest.

James Madison lacks the top NFL prospects defensively likely to impact Moore’s NFL stock — potential future playoff opponents won’t – but scouts want to see him excel under the bright lights regardless. If he does, being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is a realistic possibility.

Projected NFL Draft grade: Top 10

NFL comparison: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

How to watch him: College Football Playoff first-round game vs. James Madison, Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Dante Moore #5 of the Oregon Ducks gestures after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

No position has a shorter shelf life than running back, so no one should be surprised that many of the top runners in this class have opted out of the bowl games. Penn State’s talented duo of Allen and Nicholas Singleton are notable exceptions. With a staggering 97 touchdowns scored between them (43 for Allen), production certainly isn’t a concern. Allen has saved his best for last, leading the Big Ten with 15 scores on the ground this season.

At 5-foot-11, 219 pounds, Allen is a powerfully-built back who complements his frame with good vision, lateral burst and stop-start quickness to keep defenders on their heels. While perhaps lacking elite top-end speed, Allen alters his gait nicely, creating when necessary and possessing the burst to break through the line of scrimmage when the hole is there.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 3rd round

NFL comparison: Brian Robinson Jr., San Francisco 49ers

How to watch him: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs. Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 27 at noon ET

The most dynamic athlete in this article, Concepcion offers a tantalizing combination of explosive speed, lateral agility and strong hands to pluck passes out of the air. He was an immediate standout at North Carolina State as a true freshman back in 2023, hauling in 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns (and a 53-460-6 stat line as a sophomore), but it wasn’t until this season — after leading the SEC with nine touchdown receptions — that he’s begun earning first-round buzz in the scouting community.

Despite being listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds by the Aggies and proving quite durable over his college career, Concepcion has a relatively slight frame that is going to leave scouts nervous about his ability to hold up in the NFL. Critics can poke holes in his game all they want. He is as proven of a big-play magnet as it gets, scoring 30 touchdowns in three seasons of college football, including two this season on punt returns and three more earlier in his career as a rusher.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 1st-2nd Round

NFL comparison: Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

How to watch him: College Football Playoff first-round game vs. Miami, Saturday, Dec. 20 at noon ET

KC Concepcion #7 of the Texas A&M Aggies catches a pass in the second half of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field on November 15, 2025 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Joe Buvid/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Tight end: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

At this point, the talent likely to be available in the 2026 NFL Draft looks leaner than most years and that is especially true at tight end, where Sadiq is the lone prospect who currently ranks in my overall top 50. By comparison, there were five tight ends selected among the first 50 picks in 2025. And Sadiq himself is cut from a different cloth than traditional tight ends, measuring in at "just" 6-foot-3, 245 pounds (per his Oregon bio).

While Sadiq might lack the typical height associated with tight ends, his strength, tenacity and eagerness to block allow him to stand out in the less heralded phase of the position. His compact frame and impressive overall athleticism also make him the proverbial bowling ball with the ball in his hands, bulldozing would-be tacklers. The dearth of talent at his position and Sadiq’s unique abilities could earn him a first-round selection if the junior opts to give up his remaining college eligibility.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 1st round

NFL comparison: Harold Fannin, Cleveland Browns

How to watch him: College Football Playoff first-round game vs. James Madison, Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET

It won’t just be rabid college football fans watching the Hurricanes battle the Aggies in the CFP this weekend. NFL scouts will be just as fascinated as this particular contest features arguably the most intriguing one-on-one battle at the line of scrimmage of the entire bowl season. The densely-built Mauigoa has looked (and typically played) the part of a future first-round pick at right tackle for the Hurricanes the past three years since signing with The U out of the talent-rich IMG Academy. At times this Saturday, he’ll be facing Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell, a speedy and nuanced edge rusher who led the SEC with 11.5 sacks this season.

Speed rushers are a challenge for any tackle with Mauigoa’s 6-foot-6, 335-pound frame, which is why some believe he could move inside to guard in the NFL. Regardless of his future position, Mauigoa is a block of granite at the point of attack, overwhelming opponents with his mass and power, especially in the running game.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 1st round

NFL comparison: Tytus Howard, Houston Texans

How to watch him: College Football Playoff first-round game vs. Texas A&M, Saturday, Dec. 20 at noon ET

Francis Mauigoa #61 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Offensive guard: Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane, Penn State

Like the aforementioned Mauigoa, Ioane’s strength is quite literally that — his strength. He looks like an NFL guard already, boasting a thick, powerfully-built 6-foot-4, 328-pound frame, and he anchors like the Titanic, sinking his hips and absorbing bull rushers like a seasoned pro. He has starred the past two seasons at left guard but does have some right guard experience, which only boosts his stock with NFL teams.

As one might guess, Ioane is more of a people-mover than a lithe athlete on the move, despite the relative nimbleness (and kindness) he showed in a viral video of him helping a Penn State staffer moving equipment following a clash with Ohio State.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 1st-2nd Round

NFL comparison: Kevin Zeitler, Tennessee Titans

How to watch him: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs. Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 27 at noon ET

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have yet another future NFL starter at center in Jones, a 6-foot-3, 302-pounder who combines initial quickness, powerful leg drive and the savvy gained from starting 50 career games for the Hawkeyes. Though he lacks elite size, Jones can drive opponents off the ball and does a nice job of peeling off his initial blocks to get an adequate pop on defenders at the second level.

He is more instinctive than truly agile and won’t wow in workouts. He is the type that coaches will like more than the scouts and wind up outplaying his draft selection. Jones was voted a permanent team captain at Iowa and was recently named the winner of this year’s Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.

Projected NFL Draft Grade: 2nd-3rd round

NFL comparison: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

How to watch him: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday, Dec. 31 at noon ET

Edge: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Between Howell and the Hurricanes duo of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, there might be three 2026 first-round picks lining up off the edge in Saturday’s first-round playoff game between Miami and Texas A&M. Howell is the swiftest and most productive of the trio, and that often translates into the highest draft selection. What scouts are going to love about Howell is that he wins in so many different ways. He has the burst to beat tackles to the outside, dipping his shoulder and flattening out to run the arc efficiently. He counters this burst with a smooth jab step back inside.

Best of all, Howell isn’t reliant upon his feet — he uses his hands and core flexibility nicely to slither his way by would-be blockers who seemingly have him contained. A proven disruptive force dating back to his days at Bowling Green, Howell has a chance to be the first senior defensive player selected in this class, even if his lack of ideal size (6-foot-2, 248 pounds) means he’s best suited as a stand-up rush linebacker rather than a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 1st Round

NFL comparison: Harold Landry, New England Patriots

How to watch him: College Football Playoff first-round game vs. Miami, Saturday, Dec. 20 at noon ET

Texas A&M Aggies DE Cashius Howell rushes the QB during game featuring the Samford Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies on November 22, 2025 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The most powerful player on this list, Keenan was seemingly born to stuff the run at the NFL level, boasting an even broader, more imposing frame than his 6-foot-2, 320-pound frame suggests. A nagging ankle injury robbed Keenan of the first three games of this season and that contributed to a fall-off from the 7.5 tackles for loss he enjoyed in a breakout junior campaign a year ago. This year, in fact, he has only 13 total tackles (including three for loss and two sacks) in 10 games.

The minimal production won’t keep Keenan from earning mid-round NFL draft consideration. He’s already accepted an invitation to the prestigious Senior Bowl, a reflection of what the NFL thinks of his ability to clog up rushing lanes and engulf the occasional ball-carrier. Nose guard is one of the 2026 NFL draft’s best positions, with Keenan among the prospects who project as a decade-long starter.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 3rd round

NFL comparison: John Jenkins, Baltimore Ravens

How to watch him: College Football Playoff first-round game vs. Oklahoma, Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Golday is an exception to many of the others on this list, a former zero-star recruit who began his college career as an edge rusher at Central Arkansas before emerging as one of the more intriguing off-ball linebackers in the country the past two seasons for the Bearcats. Because he is relatively new to the position, Golday’s tape is understandably littered with the type of mistakes most starting linebackers at the collegiate level can make.

He is often late diagnosing the action, for example, getting caught up in the sea of humanity against the running game and occasionally losing track of potential pass-catchers in his zone as he stares down the quarterback. But he’s a loose and limber athlete with excellent size for the position (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) who breaks down well as an open-field tackler and has made massive strides in his first two seasons at the position.

He delivers a pop on contact with the arm length and strength to securely bring ballcarriers to the ground. His pass rushing past will only help him in the NFL, where the ability to affect quarterbacks is prized. Golday isn’t yet a finished product, but his upside is likely to earn him a Day 2 selection.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 2nd-3rd round

NFL comparison: Alex Singleton, Denver Broncos

How to watch him: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Navy, Friday, Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Jake Golday #11 of the Cincinnati Bearcats in action during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Like the aforementioned Golday, even the most hardcore draft enthusiasts might be unfamiliar with Johnson, one of this year’s top "sleepers" who has scouts wide awake as a potential top-50 prospect in the 2026 draft. In this era of frequent transfers, Johnson likely turned down plenty of opportunities to play elsewhere to remain with the Aztecs for the entirety of his college career. He steadily improved, culminating in a senior campaign in which he was selected the Mountain West Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year after recording four interceptions, including two that he returned for touchdowns.

The touchdowns he scored this year match the number Johnson allowed over his four-year career (47 games), per PFF. There are some concerns about Johnson’s top-end speed, but he’s an effortless mover who sticks in the hip of receivers in man-to-man and shows the instincts and reliable open-field tackling skills to handle zone, as well. The last time I was this excited about a MWC cornerback was DaRon Bland, who has since greatly outplayed his fifth-round selection, emerging as a TD-scoring ballhawk for the Dallas Cowboys with 15 INTs and six touchdown returns in just four NFL seasons.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 2nd round

NFL comparison: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

How to watch him: Isleta New Mexico Bowl vs. North Texas, Saturday, Dec. 27 at 5:45 p.m. ET

Chris Johnson #1 of the San Diego State Aztecs reacts as he returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the California Golden Bears at Snapdragon Stadium on September 20, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Another prospect outside the Power 4 likely to hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft is Toledo’s McNeil-Warren, an old-school bone-rattling hitter who should excel in a matchup against a run-heavy Louisville in the Boca Raton Bowl. Like Johnson at cornerback, McNeil-Warren made steady improvements over his college career, opting to stay with the Rockets rather than transfer elsewhere.

He has the combination of size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds), agility, speed and physicality NFL teams are looking for in a modern-day safety, showing good instincts against both the run and the pass. In his pursuit of big hits, McNeil-Warren will occasionally lunge at ballcarriers, resulting in some missed tackles that need to be cleaned up. There are also more drops than interceptions on his tape. The flashes, however, are bright, and they suggest that his best football lies ahead.

Projected NFL Draft grade: 2nd-3rd round

NFL comparison: Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams

How to watch him: Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl vs. Louisville, Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. ET

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .