4 Takeaways From the Steelers' Win Over the Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) — Mike Tomlin's Steelers took control of the AFC North by holding on for a 27-22 win over Harbaugh's Ravens on Sunday. It not only gives the Steelers (7-6) a one-game lead over the Ravens (6-7), but it also gives Tomlin some breathing room after a week of endless speculation about his future.

Meanwhile, the Ravens, who have been desperately trying to get back into the race after a 1-5 start, have a lot of questions to answer. And head coach John Harbaugh may eventually have to answer for what might be just his second losing season in the past 10 years.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Aaron Rodgers has still got it … at least occasionally

Most of the time this season, 41-year-old quarterback has looked close to finished. But on Sunday in Baltimore, he discovered his Fountain of Youth. He was 23-of-34 for a season-high 284 yards and a touchdown, which was by far his finest day as a Steeler. But his performance went far beyond just the numbers.

He looked young and nimble with the way he darted out of trouble and avoided the Ravens' pass rush. On one play in particular, he threw a pump-fake and then ducked under a sure-sack from Ravens LB Mike Green. Multiple times, Rodgers danced in the pocket and then took off to make a play from the outside. He even scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on a naked bootleg.

And his arm was there, too. He threw a 52-yard pass to receiver DK Metcalf to open the game and then a 41-yarder to open the second half. He was on target, his throws were strong. He wasn’t showing Lamar Jackson speed, but he proved he could move.

Honestly, it was like watching Rodgers from 10 years ago. It's highly doubtful that can continue, and the Steelers shouldn’t count on it down the stretch. But it was a reminder that every once in a while, Rodgers can still be close to great.

2. Lamar Jackson needs to be more of a two-way weapon

It is really clear that Jackson isn’t himself this season. He not only missed three games with a hamstring injury, but he has missed practices over the past month with injuries to his knee, his ankle and his toe. So it’s probably a risk for the Ravens to turn him loose and let him be the runner he used to be.

But they should do it anyway.

Time is running out on the Ravens' season, and a return to form for Jackson might be the only way to get them back into the playoff hunt. He was only 19-of-35 for 219 yards, with one touchdown and one interception against the Steelers on Sunday and ran only seven times (for 43 yards and a touchdown). But he was at his best when he was moving outside the pocket, whether he actually ran or just threatened to run.

Jackson is a do-it-all quarterback, but he's at his best when the defense has to guess his intentions. If the Ravens ever really want to look like the Ravens again, they need to make that more a part of their game.

3. The Steelers need better receivers, and they seem to know it

It is so weird that the Steelers put everything into a 41-year-old quarterback and then failed to surround him with the kind of weapons he really needs. They did go and make a big trade for Metcalf, their No. 1 receiver, but then they followed that up by trading receiver George Pickens.

Just imagine how good this team could have been right now with both of them.

Instead, this is basically what their passing offense is: A few mid-range or deep shots to Metcalf, followed by a series of dump-offs. Rodgers targeted Metcalf on 12 of his 34 of his passes. Another 14 went to running backs or tight ends. And it's not like any of them are getting downfield either. The biggest play to any of them— a 38-yard touchdown pass to running back Jaylen Warren — was a short pass that Warren took the rest of the way.

It’s really flawed construction of a roster, and it's going to hurt the Steelers if they get to the playoffs and face strong defenses that can take Metcalf away. They have nothing else to be scared of in the passing game. They obviously know it, which is why they claimed receiver Adam Thielen off waivers from the Vikings. But he had just one catch for four yards, and it seems like a long shot he'll help much at all.

4. The Pittsburgh defense is more like tissue paper than a Steel Curtain

It's really been the source of the Steelers' problems all season long, but the past two weeks it has turned into a disaster. One week after giving up an astounding 249 rushing yards to the Bills, they didn’t exactly fix all their problems. Instead, they gave up 218 more to the Ravens.

They barely got away with it in this game, and it should be pretty clear that they can't survive in the postseason playing like that — assuming they find their way to the postseason. The key to winning football in the playoffs has long been running the football and stopping the run.

The Steelers, at the moment, can't do either one.

4 ½. What's next?

The good news for the Ravens is that they’ll get another shot at the Steelers before the season is over. They’re scheduled to face off in Pittsburgh on Jan. 4, in what could be a winner-take-all (division title and playoff berth) game on the final day of the regular season.

Of course, they have to get there first, and it's pretty clear that the Steelers' path to the end game is much, much easier than it is for the Ravens.

Pittsburgh's next three games include a home game against the Miami Dolphins next Monday and a trip to Cleveland, which are sandwiched around a trip to Detroit. The Ravens, meanwhile, have a dangerous trip to Cincinnati next Sunday, before a home game against the AFC-leading New England Patriots and a road trip to Green Bay.

In other words, the Steelers have a pretty good shot at wrapping up the AFC North before they even get to that final game of the year.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .