NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15: How 3 Teams Can Clinch Playoff Spots on Sunday
NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15: How 3 Teams Can Clinch Playoff Spots on Sunday

Updated Dec. 9, 2025 7:39 p.m. ET

It's hat and T-shirt season in the NFL

The first tickets for the 2025 NFL playoffs can be punched in Week 15, with three teams holding playoff clinching scenarios on Sunday. One team can even win its own division in Week 15.

Here's how three can clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

Denver Broncos (11-2)

The Broncos, who host the Green Bay Packers, can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 if the following things happen:

  • Broncos win OR
  • Broncos tie and Los Angeles Chargers lose to Kansas City Chiefs OR
  • Broncos tie and Jacksonville Jaguars lose to New York Jets OR
  • Broncos tie and Houston Texans lose or tie against Arizona Cardinals OR
  • Broncos tie and Indianapolis Colts lose or tie against Seattle Seahawks OR
  • Texans loss or tie and Colts loss or tie, as long as both games don't end in a tie.

Los Angeles Rams (10-3)

The Rams, who host the Detroit Lions, can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 if the following thing happens:

  • Rams win

New England Patriots (11-2)

The Patriots, who host the Buffalo Bills, can win the AFC East in Week 15 if the following thing happens:

  • Patriots win

The Patriots haven't secured a playoff berth yet, so a win would also clinch them a spot in the postseason. There are other ways the Patriots can clinch a postseason spot, too. Here's how New England can clinch a playoff berth in Week 15, outside of a win: 

  • Patriots tie and Chargers loss OR
  • Patriots tie and Texans loss or tie OR
  • Patriots tie and Colts loss or tie OR 
  • Patriots tie and Jaguars lose OR
  • Texans loss or tie and Colts loss or tie, as long as both games don't end in a tie.

