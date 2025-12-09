NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15: How 3 Teams Can Clinch Playoff Spots on Sunday

It's hat and T-shirt season in the NFL.

The first tickets for the 2025 NFL playoffs can be punched in Week 15, with three teams holding playoff clinching scenarios on Sunday. One team can even win its own division in Week 15.

Here's how three can clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

The Broncos, who host the Green Bay Packers, can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 if the following things happen:

Broncos win OR

Broncos tie and Los Angeles Chargers lose to Kansas City Chiefs OR

Broncos tie and Jacksonville Jaguars lose to New York Jets OR

Broncos tie and Houston Texans lose or tie against Arizona Cardinals OR

Broncos tie and Indianapolis Colts lose or tie against Seattle Seahawks OR

Texans loss or tie and Colts loss or tie, as long as both games don't end in a tie.

The Rams, who host the Detroit Lions, can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 if the following thing happens:

Rams win

The Patriots, who host the Buffalo Bills, can win the AFC East in Week 15 if the following thing happens:

Patriots win

The Patriots haven't secured a playoff berth yet, so a win would also clinch them a spot in the postseason. There are other ways the Patriots can clinch a postseason spot, too. Here's how New England can clinch a playoff berth in Week 15, outside of a win:

Patriots tie and Chargers loss OR

Patriots tie and Texans loss or tie OR

Patriots tie and Colts loss or tie OR

Patriots tie and Jaguars lose OR

Texans loss or tie and Colts loss or tie, as long as both games don't end in a tie.

