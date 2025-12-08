National Football League
Colts Reportedly to Host Philip Rivers for Visit After Daniel Jones' Achilles Injury
Colts Reportedly to Host Philip Rivers for Visit After Daniel Jones' Achilles Injury

Updated Dec. 8, 2025 7:21 p.m. ET

In desperate need of quarterback help, the Indianapolis Colts are calling a former player of theirs — and one who hasn't played in the NFL since 2020. 

Philip Rivers is planning to visit the Colts on Tuesday and will work out for the team to possibly join their practice squad, NFL Media reported Monday. The reported news of Rivers' tryout comes a day after Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles tear in the Colts' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rivers, who turned 44 on Monday, spent the final season of his 17-year NFL career with the Colts in 2020. He joined them after spending the first 16 years of his career with the Chargers.

Rivers helped the Colts reach the playoffs in his lone season with the team, and Indianapolis is seeking to make its first playoff appearance since that season. The Colts appeared primed to make the playoffs earlier this season behind Jones' surprise play, but they dropped to 8-5 with Sunday's loss and are currently out of the AFC playoff picture. 

The Colts' quarterback injuries go beyond Jones. Backup Anthony Richardson is still sidelined due to an eye injury. Rookie Riley Leonard relieved Jones after he suffered the injury in the first quarter on Sunday, but he's dealing with a knee injury. The Colts also have veteran Brett Rypien on their practice squad.

Rivers had one of the NFL's most decorated careers at quarterback since the turn of the century. He was named a Pro Bowler eight times in his career, ranking fifth all-time in passing yards and touchdowns at the time of his retirement following the 2020 season. 

Rivers was also named a semifinalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 in November. 

